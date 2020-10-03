The Top Mid-Cap Stocks To Target On Down Days
The best-rated mid-cap sector is consumer goods.
The top scoring industry is specialty retail.
Churchill Downs, Simply Good Foods, and Wolverine World Wide are among the best scoring stocks this week.
A contentious U.S. Presidential election suggests a tug-of-war between bulls and bears in October, putting investors at risk of whipsaw caused by emotionally-driven decision-making. How you navigate this volatility could have big implications for your portfolio.
The biggest risk could come from extrapolating personal opinions to the market's long-term behavior. Historically, selling stocks because of political bias has been a mistake, because price action often bucks so-called conventional wisdom. For example, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 58% between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2012, despite worry that electing President Obama - and passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 - would disrupt the sector.
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
Although long-term investors are best served focusing less on who wins the White House and more on stock picking, I expect some people will sell stocks based on pre-election headlines using the argument, "this time is different." If so, then investors could get an opportunity to buy leading mid-cap stocks in top sectors at a discount, regardless of November's outcome.
The best mid-cap sectors
Weekly, our sector ranking highlights groups experiencing tailwinds or headwinds and emerging sector trends by aggregating individual scores on over 1,500 stocks.
We explain our system more here, but scores are based on the following factors:
- Forward earnings growth expectations
- Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates
- Insider buying
- Short-term and long-term institutional money flow
- Forward valuation relative to historical valuation
- Contra-trend short interest analysis
- Quarterly seasonality over the past decade
After we rank sectors, we spotlight the highest scoring stocks within the best groups so members can compile their watch lists.
This week, the top-rated mid-cap sectors are consumer goods (Wolverine World Wide (WWW), Simply Good Foods (SMPL), National Beverage (FIZZ), and Tempur Sealy (TPX)), services (Churchill Downs (CHDN), Penske Automotive (PAG), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), ServiceMaster (SERV), and Casey's General Stores (CASY)), technology (Mimecast Ltd (MIME), Coupa Software (COUP), and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)), industrials (Trex Company (TREX), SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), and John Bean Technologies (JBT)), and basic materials (Enviva Partners (EVA), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)).
Financials and healthcare score neutral, and REITs, energy, and utilities rank below average. It's best to remain industry or stock specific in those groups.(see further below).
Source: Top Stocks for Tomorrow.
BEST & WORST SCORING STOCKS
Our methodology takes guess-work out of stock picking by objectively rating companies based on key drivers of future price. Because prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our approach offers a consistent stream of high-quality investment ideas.
This week, our system identified over 150 high-scoring and low-scoring large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks for members, including these 42 mid-cap stocks. I've highlighted stocks with the biggest increase in score for convenience.
We also provide the best-scoring mid-cap industries below this table, including the best-scoring stocks within those industries.
|
MID CAP
|
10/1/2020
|
4 WEEK MA
|
Company Name
|
Symbol
|
Sector
|
INDUSTRY
|
SCORE
|
SCORE
|
BEST
|
Churchill Downs
|
(CHDN)
|
SERVICES
|
GAMBLING
|
115
|
111.25
|
Simply Good Foods
|
(SMPL)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGED FOODS
|
115
|
111.25
|
Wolverine World Wide, Inc.
|
(WWW)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|
115
|
113.75
|
Enviva Partners, LP
|
(EVA)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION
|
110
|
106.25
|
Assurant, Inc.
|
(AIZ)
|
FINANCIALS
|
INSURANCE-SPECIALTY
|
105
|
102.50
|
Coupa Software Incorporated
|
(COUP)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
105
|
102.50
|
National Beverage Corp.
|
(FIZZ)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
BEVERAGES
|
105
|
98.75
|
Mimecast Limited
|
(MIME)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE
|
105
|
98.75
|
Penske Automotive Group, Inc.
|
(PAG)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS
|
105
|
96.25
|
Quidel Corporation
|
(OTC:QDEL)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
105
|
77.50
|
John Bean Technologies Corporation
|
(JBT)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY
|
100
|
96.25
|
Medpace Holdings, Inc.
|
(MEDP)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH
|
100
|
102.50
|
Ollie's Bargain Outlet
|
(OLLI)
|
SERVICES
|
DISCOUNT STORES
|
100
|
90.00
|
SiteOne Landscape Supply
|
(SITE)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION
|
100
|
96.25
|
Tempur Sealy International, Inc.
|
(TPX)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES
|
100
|
91.25
|
LendingTree, Inc.
|
(TREE)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MORTGAGE FINANCE
|
100
|
90.00
|
Trex Company, Inc.
|
(TREX)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT
|
100
|
96.25
|
Allogene Therapeutics, Inc.
|
(ALLO)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
95
|
73.75
|
Casey's General Stores, Inc.
|
(CASY)
|
SERVICES
|
GROCERY STORES
|
95
|
92.50
|
Deckers Outdoor Corporation
|
(DECK)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES
|
95
|
92.50
|
LivePerson, Inc.
|
(LPSN)
|
TECHNOLOGY
|
SOFTWARE-APPLICATION
|
95
|
92.50
|
Nelnet, Inc.
|
(NNI)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CREDIT SERVICES
|
95
|
83.75
|
ServiceMaster Global
|
(SERV)
|
SERVICES
|
PERSONAL SERVICES
|
95
|
92.50
|
The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company
|
(SMG)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
AGRICULTURAL INPUTS
|
95
|
91.25
|
Axon Enterprise
|
(AAXN)
|
INDUSTRIALS
|
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
|
90
|
72.50
|
AutoNation, Inc.
|
(AN)
|
SERVICES
|
AUTO DEALERSHIPS
|
90
|
85.00
|
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.
|
(CLF)
|
BASIC MATERIALS
|
STEEL
|
90
|
87.50
|
Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc.
|
(DKS)
|
SERVICES
|
SPECIALTY RETAIL
|
90
|
91.25
|
Ellington Financial Inc.
|
(EFC)
|
FINANCIALS
|
MORTGAGE FINANCE
|
90
|
87.50
|
The Hain Celestial Group, Inc.
|
(HAIN)
|
CONSUMER GOODS
|
PACKAGED FOODS
|
90
|
92.50
|
Inovalon Holdings
|
(INOV)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES
|
90
|
87.50
|
Select Medical Holdings Corporation
|
(SEM)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
HOSPITALS
|
90
|
82.50
|
Stifel Financial Corp.
|
(SF)
|
FINANCIALS
|
CAPITAL MARKETS
|
90
|
87.50
|
WORST
|
Avista Corporation
|
(AVA)
|
UTILITIES
|
DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES
|
20
|
23.75
|
Clovis Oncology, Inc.
|
(CLVS)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
BIOTECHNOLOGY
|
20
|
30.00
|
Escalon Medical Corp.
|
(OTC:ESMC)
|
HEALTHCARE
|
MEDICAL DEVICES
|
20
|
17.50
|
Golar LNG Partners LP
|
(GMLP)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
20
|
21.25
|
NGL Energy Partners LP
|
(NGL)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING
|
20
|
16.25
|
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P.
|
(PAA)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
20
|
20.00
|
Viper Energy Partners LP
|
(VNOM)
|
ENERGY
|
OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM
|
20
|
20.00
The best and worst scoring mid-cap industries
Similar to our sector ranking, our industry ranking is compiled by aggregating individual stock scores by basket. Once we've aggregated scores, we rank industries from best to worst by sector, and then, we highlight the best-scoring individual stocks in the top industries (again, in parenthesis).
For example, the best mid-cap industries are specialty retail (Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)), steel (Cleveland-Cliffs), packaged foods (Simply Good Foods and Hain Celestial (HAIN)), footwear (Wolverine World Wide and Decker's Outdoor (DECK)), and restaurants (Wingstop Inc. (WING)).
Drilling down even deeper, here are the best industries within each sector and the highest-scoring stocks within those industries (in parenthesis):
- The best basics basket is steel.
- Concentrate on packaged foods, footwear, and auto parts (Dorman Products (DORM)) in consumer goods.
- No energy groups score above average.
- Focus on asset management (AllianceBernstein (AB)) in financials.
- No healthcare groups rank above average. Building products (Trex Company and Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)), industrial distribution (SiteOne Landscaping Supply), and staffing (ASGN Inc.(ASGN)) offer upside in industrial goods.
- No REITs score above average.
- The strongest scoring services industries include specialty retail, restaurants, and apparel retail (Carters Inc. (CRI) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)).
- Application software (Coupa Software and LivePerson), semi equipment (Cree Inc. (CREE)), and information technology (CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Clarivate Plc (CCC) and Synnex Corp. (SNX)) are top-rated in technology.
Those industries score highest, but if you're interested in where another particular industry ranks within a sector, you can find that information in this next table, which ranks the best to worst industries by sector. This can be valuable, especially if your portfolio is concentrated within one sector.
Disclosure: I am/we are long COUP, ALLO, WING. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.