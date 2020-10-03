The Top Mid-Cap Stocks To Target On Down Days

Churchill Downs, Simply Good Foods, and Wolverine World Wide are among the best scoring stocks this week.

A contentious U.S. Presidential election suggests a tug-of-war between bulls and bears in October, putting investors at risk of whipsaw caused by emotionally-driven decision-making. How you navigate this volatility could have big implications for your portfolio.

The biggest risk could come from extrapolating personal opinions to the market's long-term behavior. Historically, selling stocks because of political bias has been a mistake, because price action often bucks so-called conventional wisdom. For example, the Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) gained 58% between January 1, 2009 and December 31, 2012, despite worry that electing President Obama - and passage of the Affordable Care Act in 2010 - would disrupt the sector.

2009-01-02 2012-12-28 % Change VanEck Vectors Pharmaceutical ETF (PPH) $21.90 $33.90 54.8% SPDR Biotech ETF (XBI) $17.49 $27.99 60.1% Health Care Select Sect SPDR ETF (XLV) $21.98 $34.72 57.9%

Although long-term investors are best served focusing less on who wins the White House and more on stock picking, I expect some people will sell stocks based on pre-election headlines using the argument, "this time is different." If so, then investors could get an opportunity to buy leading mid-cap stocks in top sectors at a discount, regardless of November's outcome.

The best mid-cap sectors

Weekly, our sector ranking highlights groups experiencing tailwinds or headwinds and emerging sector trends by aggregating individual scores on over 1,500 stocks.

We explain our system more here, but scores are based on the following factors:

Forward earnings growth expectations

Historical trends in reporting earnings that beat Wall Street estimates

Insider buying

Short-term and long-term institutional money flow

Forward valuation relative to historical valuation

Contra-trend short interest analysis

Quarterly seasonality over the past decade

After we rank sectors, we spotlight the highest scoring stocks within the best groups so members can compile their watch lists.

This week, the top-rated mid-cap sectors are consumer goods (Wolverine World Wide (WWW), Simply Good Foods (SMPL), National Beverage (FIZZ), and Tempur Sealy (TPX)), services (Churchill Downs (CHDN), Penske Automotive (PAG), Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI), ServiceMaster (SERV), and Casey's General Stores (CASY)), technology (Mimecast Ltd (MIME), Coupa Software (COUP), and LivePerson Inc. (LPSN)), industrials (Trex Company (TREX), SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE), and John Bean Technologies (JBT)), and basic materials (Enviva Partners (EVA), Scotts Miracle-Gro (SMG), and Cleveland-Cliffs (CLF)).

Financials and healthcare score neutral, and REITs, energy, and utilities rank below average. It's best to remain industry or stock specific in those groups.(see further below).

BEST & WORST SCORING STOCKS

Our methodology takes guess-work out of stock picking by objectively rating companies based on key drivers of future price. Because prices follow earnings over time, insiders buy for one reason, money flow reflects institutional sentiment, and seasonal patterns can rhyme, our approach offers a consistent stream of high-quality investment ideas.

This week, our system identified over 150 high-scoring and low-scoring large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap stocks for members, including these 42 mid-cap stocks. I've highlighted stocks with the biggest increase in score for convenience.

We also provide the best-scoring mid-cap industries below this table, including the best-scoring stocks within those industries.

MID CAP 10/1/2020 4 WEEK MA Company Name Symbol Sector INDUSTRY SCORE SCORE BEST Churchill Downs (CHDN) SERVICES GAMBLING 115 111.25 Simply Good Foods (SMPL) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 115 111.25 Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (WWW) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 115 113.75 Enviva Partners, LP (EVA) BASIC MATERIALS LUMBER & WOOD PRODUCTION 110 106.25 Assurant, Inc. (AIZ) FINANCIALS INSURANCE-SPECIALTY 105 102.50 Coupa Software Incorporated (COUP) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 105 102.50 National Beverage Corp. (FIZZ) CONSUMER GOODS BEVERAGES 105 98.75 Mimecast Limited (MIME) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-INFRASTRUCTURE 105 98.75 Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (PAG) SERVICES AUTO & TRUCK DEALERSHIPS 105 96.25 Quidel Corporation (OTC:QDEL) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 105 77.50 John Bean Technologies Corporation (JBT) INDUSTRIALS DIVERSIFIED MACHINERY 100 96.25 Medpace Holdings, Inc. (MEDP) HEALTHCARE DIAGNOSTICS & RESEARCH 100 102.50 Ollie's Bargain Outlet (OLLI) SERVICES DISCOUNT STORES 100 90.00 SiteOne Landscape Supply (SITE) INDUSTRIALS INDUSTRIAL DISTRIBUTION 100 96.25 Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (TPX) CONSUMER GOODS FURNISHINGS, FIXTURES & APPLIANCES 100 91.25 LendingTree, Inc. (TREE) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 100 90.00 Trex Company, Inc. (TREX) INDUSTRIALS BUILDING PRODUCTS & EQUIPMENT 100 96.25 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (ALLO) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 95 73.75 Casey's General Stores, Inc. (CASY) SERVICES GROCERY STORES 95 92.50 Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) CONSUMER GOODS FOOTWEAR & ACCESSORIES 95 92.50 LivePerson, Inc. (LPSN) TECHNOLOGY SOFTWARE-APPLICATION 95 92.50 Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) FINANCIALS CREDIT SERVICES 95 83.75 ServiceMaster Global (SERV) SERVICES PERSONAL SERVICES 95 92.50 The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (SMG) BASIC MATERIALS AGRICULTURAL INPUTS 95 91.25 Axon Enterprise (AAXN) INDUSTRIALS AEROSPACE & DEFENSE 90 72.50 AutoNation, Inc. (AN) SERVICES AUTO DEALERSHIPS 90 85.00 Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (CLF) BASIC MATERIALS STEEL 90 87.50 Dick's Sporting Goods, Inc. (DKS) SERVICES SPECIALTY RETAIL 90 91.25 Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) FINANCIALS MORTGAGE FINANCE 90 87.50 The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (HAIN) CONSUMER GOODS PACKAGED FOODS 90 92.50 Inovalon Holdings (INOV) HEALTHCARE HEALTH INFORMATION SERVICES 90 87.50 Select Medical Holdings Corporation (SEM) HEALTHCARE HOSPITALS 90 82.50 Stifel Financial Corp. (SF) FINANCIALS CAPITAL MARKETS 90 87.50 WORST Avista Corporation (AVA) UTILITIES DIVERSIFIED UTILITIES 20 23.75 Clovis Oncology, Inc. (CLVS) HEALTHCARE BIOTECHNOLOGY 20 30.00 Escalon Medical Corp. (OTC:ESMC) HEALTHCARE MEDICAL DEVICES 20 17.50 Golar LNG Partners LP (GMLP) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 20 21.25 NGL Energy Partners LP (NGL) ENERGY OIL & GAS REFINING & MARKETING 20 16.25 Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (PAA) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 20 20.00 Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) ENERGY OIL & GAS MIDSTREAM 20 20.00

The best and worst scoring mid-cap industries

Similar to our sector ranking, our industry ranking is compiled by aggregating individual stock scores by basket. Once we've aggregated scores, we rank industries from best to worst by sector, and then, we highlight the best-scoring individual stocks in the top industries (again, in parenthesis).

For example, the best mid-cap industries are specialty retail (Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM)), steel (Cleveland-Cliffs), packaged foods (Simply Good Foods and Hain Celestial (HAIN)), footwear (Wolverine World Wide and Decker's Outdoor (DECK)), and restaurants (Wingstop Inc. (WING)).

Drilling down even deeper, here are the best industries within each sector and the highest-scoring stocks within those industries (in parenthesis):

The best basics basket is steel.

Concentrate on packaged foods, footwear, and auto parts (Dorman Products (DORM)) in consumer goods.

No energy groups score above average.

Focus on asset management (AllianceBernstein (AB)) in financials.

No healthcare groups rank above average. Building products (Trex Company and Simpson Manufacturing (SSD)), industrial distribution (SiteOne Landscaping Supply), and staffing (ASGN Inc.(ASGN)) offer upside in industrial goods.

No REITs score above average.

The strongest scoring services industries include specialty retail, restaurants, and apparel retail (Carters Inc. (CRI) and American Eagle Outfitters (AEO)).

Application software (Coupa Software and LivePerson), semi equipment (Cree Inc. (CREE)), and information technology (CoreLogic Inc. (CLGX) Clarivate Plc (CCC) and Synnex Corp. (SNX)) are top-rated in technology.

Those industries score highest, but if you're interested in where another particular industry ranks within a sector, you can find that information in this next table, which ranks the best to worst industries by sector. This can be valuable, especially if your portfolio is concentrated within one sector.

