Preliminary third-quarter procedure numbers look promising, yet I require confirmation of my estimates and a more compelling valuation before considering an allocation.

The company has an interesting approved product, and while it is showing growth, I am not yet impressed with the recent revenue numbers.

Pulmonx (LUNG) has seen a very successful public offering, as I understand (at least part of) the enthusiasm which investors have displayed since the IPO. Pulmonx has what appears to be a great working product which is gaining commercial traction, operating in a large addressable market.

That said, there are real questions about the real pace of growth with Covid-19 causing a lot of uncertainty at this point in time. While sales multiples look steep, I like the company's potential, yet would love to see a bit more compelling forward sales multiple before potentially considering a small allocation.

A COPD Play

Pulmonx is a commercial-stage medical technology company, providing minimally invasive treatments for patients who have severe emphysema, a form of COPD. The company has developed solutions comprised out of three parts - the Zephyr Valve, Chartis System and StratX Platform - which treat patients with severe emphysema who are not eligible or willing to undergo surgical procedures.

This market is unfortunately very large with the patient population pegged at 500,000 in the US. The international markets are even larger in terms of the numbers, with the total market pegged at $12 billion.

The company received pre-market approval from the FDA in the summer of 2018 for its Zephyr Valve, with 80,000 valves treating 20,000 patients through June of this year, two years after the pre-market approval rolled in.

Compared to alternative treatments such as exercises and more drastic surgical interventions (even lung transplantation), this procedure is available in larger numbers, far more effective and far less risky. After two years, the company has been able to gather significant scientific approval and back-up, reimbursement, and commercial traction within the medical community.

IPO & Valuation Thoughts

Pulmonx and its underwriters initially aimed to sell 6.7 million shares at a price range between $14 and $16 per share at the midpoint anticipating to raise $100 million in gross proceeds. There has been very strong demand for the shares. Not only was the size of the offering increased by 50% to 10 million shares, the pricing was hiked to $19, resulting in gross proceeds of $190 million, which came in at nearly twice the amount initially envisioned to be raised.

The 33.4 million shares outstanding following the upsized offering value the company at $635 million at the offer price. With net cash around $180 million, this values operating assets at around $455 million.

While the procedure has real backing and makes a big change in the lives of the patients, this unfortunately does not translate into great financial results for the company, at least not yet. The company reported revenues of $20 million in its debut year of 2018. Operating losses came in at $15.1 million, as we have to remember that pre-approval only came in halfway during the year.

Revenues rose 63% to $32.6 million in 2019, and big gains in gross profits were made. Disappointingly selling, general and administrative expenses rose quicker than top-line sales; R&D expenses fell on an absolute basis. On the back of this operating basis, losses increased a bit in absolute terms to $17.8 million, coming down just slightly on a relative basis.

Results have been dismal so far this year with sales actually down a little over 6% to $12.3 million in the first six months of the year. Operating losses of $17.6 million approach the loss for the entire year of 2019.

This is not entirely fair as the first-quarter revenues of $8.6 million were up around 50% year over year, but the second-quarter revenues plunged to just $3.7 million due to the impact of Covid-19 of course. There was a very comforting statement in the S1 filing stating that through September 11, the number of Zephyr Valves being sold were equivalent to the numbers sold in the first quarter of 2020.

This is quite encouraging as the quarter has only passed for about 80% of the time frame, suggesting that revenues might rather comfortably reach the ten million mark. This indicates that growth has returned on an annual basis, although much slower growth than seen in all of 2019.

So basically I am pegging the revenue run rate around $40 million and operating losses at around $20 million, although the upsized offering means that financial concerns are not really an issue here and now. The only "problem" is that shares have risen to $45 on their first days of trading, essentially trading at three times the preliminary offering range.

This values equity at $1.50 billion, or operating assets at around $1.32 billion, equivalent to about 33 times annualized sales. While the potential is very large, I am not that impressed with the revenue growth and the losses remain quite steep as well.

Concluding Thoughts

After the great momentum seen in the share price, and this momentum translating into a valuation equal to about 33 times annualized sales, I am a bit cautious. The high valuation is a big concern, certainly in combination with the losses and the impact of Covid-19, yet at the same time, I am reasonably impressed with the preliminary third-quarter revenues.

Risks of course include the fact that this is single-product business, as well as the high valuation and the losses, yet it seems that the product itself is very good. That being said, I am not that impressed with the growth rates reported in 2019. While 60% growth looks very compelling, I note that the product was only approved halfway during the year, and losses actually increased in 2019.

Nonetheless, I am encouraged by the momentum in the third quarter, although here and now I am having a cautious to neutral stance. I look forward to learning more about the revenues reported in the third quarter. Solid operating momentum in combination with a potential setback would make me consider shares if the sales multiples drop to their twenties.

If you like to see more ideas, please subscribe to the premium service "Value in Corporate Events" here and try the free trial. In this service we cover major earnings events, M&A, IPOs and other significant corporate events with actionable ideas. Furthermore, we provide coverage of situations and names on request!

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.