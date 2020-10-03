There are risks, such as COVID-19, that could have the potential to hurt the companies the ETF holds.

Introduction

The Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF (NYSEARCA:BETZ) invests in a global portfolio of companies involved in sports betting and iGaming (online betting and gambling). The ETF charges a fairly high expense ratio at 0.75% and has a relatively small amount of assets under management at just $122M. The ETF owns 38 holdings from many different countries. The fund launched earlier this year and has put up an impressive return already. The industry is growing, but there remain risks in the industry that investors should definitely consider before investing.

Source: Unsplash

An Impressive Start

BETZ only launched a few months ago, so the performance track record is difficult, if not impossible, to assess at this point. However, the fund is up a very nice 33% since it launched earlier this year.

Data by YCharts

Early investors can certainly be pleased with this return so far, but the fund also needs to maintain solid returns going forward, which may or may not be proven over time.

There are no directly competing ETFs for BETZ, at least not that I could find. However, the VanEck Vectors Gaming ETF (NASDAQ:BJK) does invest in casinos and gambling companies. The key difference is that BETZ focuses on online companies while BJK invests in more physical locations. Comparing BETZ performance to BJK clearly indicates that online companies have benefitted during the pandemic as business switches from in-person experiences to online.

Data by YCharts

A Solid Mix of Countries, Sectors, And Holdings

BETZ is truly a global fund. The fund has just 35% of its holdings in the US, with the remaining 65% in various other countries. The UK is the second-largest country with almost 24% of the fund's holdings. Sweden is the third country at a 17.37% weighting. From there, it begins to drop off with Australia coming in at 10.27% of the fund. Then Malta of all countries is nearly 6% of the fund's holdings. Greece, Cyprus, Germany, Canada, and Norway round out the top 10 countries.

Source: ETF.com BETZ Overview

As for sectors, in case it's not clear already, the ETF invests mostly in the Casino and Gaming sector directly with 83% of the fund in holdings in this sector. While all the holdings in the ETF have something to do with sports betting and online gambling and betting, they're not all in the Casino category. Holdings include companies that provide software, 8.48% of the fund, to online sports betting and casinos. Other supporting sectors include internet services, business support, holding companies, and advertising and marketing firms.

As for individual holdings, Australian company PointsBet Holdings (OTCQX:PBTHF) earns the top spot with just under 9% of the fund overall. The UK's William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY) comes in second at 8% of the fund, while DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) is third at 6.34% of the fund. Scientific Games Corporation (NASDAQ:SGMS) comes in fourth at 6.15%, while Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) makes the top 5 holdings at a 5.61% weighting. Flutter Entertainment (OTCPK:PDYPY), Kindred Group, and GVC Holdings (OTCPK:GMVHF) all make up a little over 4% of the fund each. Finally, Tabcorp Holdings (OTCPK:TABCF) and Playtech (OTC:PYTCF) round out the top 10 holdings with just over 3.3% weightings.

Altogether the top 10 holdings make up 55% of the fund. This is somewhat concentrated, although the fund only has 38 holdings in total, so the remaining 28 holdings make up 45% of the fund, This averages out to around 1.6% weightings in each of the remaining companies.

Assessing Valuations

Some of the companies held by the fund are trading at pretty hefty valuations. DraftKings, for example, is trading near 40 times this year's sales, and 30 times next year's sales. Others like Penn National Gaming are trading at just 3.4 times this year's estimated sales. The stark differences in multiples combined with COVID-19 uncertainty, which has caused EPS numbers to land all over the place among this ETF's holdings, make this ETF very difficult to assess from a valuation standpoint. It's hard enough to assess one company's valuation in this environment, never mind an ETF of several dozen. Thus, I think investors are making more of an industry bet with this ETF rather than a valuation bet.

Industry Potential and Risks

As online betting and gambling make it easier than ever for individuals to place bets on sports and events, this sector, in my opinion, should continue to see growth. Some of the companies in this sector continue to develop better and better technology, which should ultimately result in them increasing profitability.

That said, this sector certainly isn't without risks, some of which are perhaps amplified by the COVID-19 pandemic. The two biggest risks I've identified are as follows:

This sector is heavily regulated in most countries, and rightly so. Gambling has the potential to be destructive to some people. That means these companies are subject to regulation and rule changes that could potentially adversely affect their business.

Sports betting specifically is at risk as long as the COVID-19 pandemic continues. If professional sports leagues have to shut down again, the companies held by this ETF will certainly be at risk of losing substantial revenue.

Conclusion

This ETF is a simple and easy way to get exposure to the online betting and gaming sector. It holds what I think are pretty reasonable weights for its top companies and has a nice mix of companies after that. The fund is global with the majority of the holdings outside the US, making it a potential international diversification tool as well. That said, the fund isn't without risks as I described above, so I'd rate the ETF neutral to slightly bullish for now.

I'll be writing more articles on great (or sometimes not so great) stocks and ETFs. If you enjoyed this article and wish to receive updates on my latest research, click "Follow" next to my name at the top of this article. Also, consider checking out the links to my social media pages on my Seeking Alpha profile.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.