Investors head into next week with a few October surprises already in the books. Stimulus drama and further developments with President Trump's health aside, there are some economic highlights to track in the week ahead, including new PMI prints, weekly jobless claims and the release of Fed minutes. Also of interest is a speech by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome scheduled for October 6. Powell is expected to push for a stimulus package to boost the economy so the recovery doesn't continue to stall. On the corporate calendar, earnings from Domino's Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) and a major Nvidia (NASDAQ:NVDA) event will take center stage. In the antitrust arena, the Justice Department might swoop in to take action against Google (NASDAQ:GOOG). Best of luck in challenging times.

Earnings spotlight: The earnings calendar takes a breather in front of the start of the Q3 earnings season in about three weeks. Notable companies due into the earnings confessional include Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) and Levi Strauss (NYSE:LEVI) on October 6, Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) on October 7, as well as Domino's Pizza (DPZ) and Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) on October 8.

IPO watch: Aziyo Biologics (AZYO) is expected to price its IPO on October 7. The IPO lockup period expires on Inventiva SACA (NASDAQ:IVA) on October 8, with close to 25% of shares being freed up to be traded. Go deeper: Catch up on all the latest IPO news.

M&A tidbits: The Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW)-TD Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) merger will finally make it to the finish line on October 6. In the U.K., shareholders with Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCPK:TKAYF) will vote on the Grubhub (NYSE:GRUB) deal.

Projected dividend changes(quarterly): There are a healthy dose of dividend hikes anticipated for next week, including upward pushes from Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) to $0.44 from $0.40, Ameren (NYSE:AEE) to $0.520 from $0.495, Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) to $1.15 from $1.10, A O Smith (NYSE:AOS) to $0.25 from $0.24, Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) to $0.390 from $0.375, Avient Corp (NYSE:AVNT) to $0.2100 from $0.2025, RPM International (NYSE:RPM) to $0.37 from $0.36 and International Paper (NYSE:IP) to $0.5250 from $0.5125.

Nvidia event: Nvidia (NVDA) is hosting its GPU Technology Conference from October 5-9. The event will run continuously across all time zones for five straight days and is promised to cover all the latest innovations from the company. Bank of America expects the conference to underscore Nvidia's longer-term vision in "all-pervasive AI/accelerated computing" and how it is rapidly advancing its initiatives. Updates from management are expected to cover gaming cards, data center enterprise TAM expansion from the VMware (NYSE:VMW) relationship, the ARM acquisition, AI/5G opportunities, Pro-Viz and the Mercedes Benz partnership. Also in the Nvidia universe, the highlight of the Arm DevSummit from October 6-8 will be a fireside chat with Arm CEO Simon Segars and NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang. This will be the first public discussion with the two CEOs since NVIDIA announced its agreement to acquire Arm from SoftBank. Topics they will cover include: (1) What the combination of Arm and NVIDIA could mean for the future of AI, (2) More details on NVIDIA’s plans for its AI Center of Excellence in the UK and (3) News from NVIDIA on its support for the Arm ecosystem. Shares of Nvidia are up 124% YTD.

Healthcare watch: MeiraGTx (NASDAQ:MGTX) will present nine-month results from the ongoing Phase 1/2 clinical trial of AAV-RPGR for vision loss at an oral session at the EURETINA 2020 Virtual Meeting taking place October 2-4. Shares of MeiraGTx rose sharply in June when AAV-RPGR data was presented. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) is due to present abstracts related to its IV SB 11285 Phase 1a/1b trial at the 7th ImmunoTherapy of Cancer (ITOC7) conference from October 3-5. Alexion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALXN) is presenting on its strategic advancement, including key pipeline opportunities and drivers of future growth at an event on October 6. The last business day also arrives for Alexion Pharmaceuticals before the October 11 FDA action date on a new formulation of Alexion’s Ultomiris that will shorten infusion time.Go deeper: Check out Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for breakdowns on the events that stand out.

Investor meetings and business updates: Fortive (NYSE:FTV) has a virtual investor conference scheduled for Vontier October 5. Vontier is due to start trading on its own following a spinoff on October 9. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has a virtual investor day event scheduled for October 6 that will delve into company and industry trends, as well as future opportunities. On the same date, Daimler (OTCPK:DDAIF) is due to give a strategy update on the Mercedes-Benz business. The event will be focused on the technology for hydrogen-based fuel-cell trucks for the long-haul transport segment. In the tech sector, Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) will host its Virtual Investor Day on October 8 to high expectations for details on its promising pipeline. Meanwhile, with all the EV buzz in the air, DPW Holdings' (NYSEMKT:DPW) second annual investor day could generate some interest.

Retail events: Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) products will be on the shelves of 2,400 Walmart stores next week in a significant expansion of the partnership between the two companies. The rollout at Walmart stores coincides with demand for plant-based alternatives jumping 25% Y/Y in one of the latest reads from Nielsen. It is also the first ever loyalty week at Dick's Sporting Goods (getting in front of Amazon Prime day). In case it flew under your radar, Dick's is red-hot right now on Main Street and Wall Street.

Legal stuff: The U.S. International Trade Commission is scheduled to issue a final ruling on a patent infringement case involving South Korean electric vehicle battery maker LG Chem (OTCPK:LGCLF) and crosstown rival SK Innovation (OTC:SKOVF). Earlier this year, a U.S. trade panel came down in favor of LG Chem in a preliminary ruling.

Data reports: Costco (NASDAQ:COST) is due to update on monthly sales once again. The spotlight also falls back on the airline sector with monthly traffic reports due in. Investors will be watching for any guidance updates from American Airlines (NASDAQ:AAL), Delta Airlines (NYSE:DAL), Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV), United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL), JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU), Hawaiian Holdings (NASDAQ:HA), Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK), Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT), Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE), Mesa Airlines (NASDAQ:MESA) and SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) - along with the traffic and capacity numbers. Sometime during the week, a fresh batch of Nielsen data will be dissected to see if the solid trends in the food and beverage sector continue.

Conferences highlights: Some of the companies due to talk numbers at the Deutsche Bank dbAccess 28th Annual Leveraged Finance Conference 2020 include Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT), Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX), United Airlines (UAL) and Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD). The Jefferies Virtual Cannabis Summit runs October 7-8, with the list of presenting companies including GrowGeneration (OTC:GRWG), KushCo Holdings (OTCQX:KSHB), Green Thumb Industries (OTCQX:GTBIF) and WeedMD (OTCPK:WDDMF) The event will also feature a talk titled - “U.S. Legalization: Sooner Rather Than Later? What This Would Mean for U.S. and Canadian Players and Implications for Institutional Investment ". Go deeper: See Seeking Alpha's Catalyst Watch for which presentations may stand out.

Barron's mentions: The publication notes that the next-generation of videogame console machines will arrive with videogames atop the entertainment pecking order. Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI), Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA), Ubisoft(OTCPK:UBSFY) and Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) are seen racking up even more gains. Camping World Holdings (NYSE:CWH) is seen as having an edge in the RV sector and equipment maker Terex (NYSE:TEX) is called a cheap bet on an economic recovery. In regard to the biggest news hanging over the market, a potential positive is seen emerging from the hospitalization of President Trump for COVID-19. "The odds may now increase that Washington will act more decisively to contain the virus, possibly with new public health measures and passage of a broad-based stimulus package," writes Daren Fonda.

