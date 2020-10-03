Historical fundamental analysis suggests that silver is going to rally over the next year by anywhere from 10% to 30%.

Investors may be tempted to take profits in silver at these levels, but that is likely the wrong move at this time.

As can be seen in the following chart, the ProShares Ultra Silver ETF (NYSEARCA:AGQ) has pulled back strongly over the past few weeks on the back of a correction in silver.

Despite the recent retracement in price, I am bullish silver, and I believe that AGQ will be a strong instrument for playing the rally. In this piece, I will detail why I believe silver is a strong play at this time as well as discuss the limitations to keep in mind while trading AGQ.

Silver Markets

At present, the silver markets are currently on a bit of a hot streak with the price of silver rallying by over 30% on a year-over-year basis. If you've been lucky enough to have been along for the rally, then you may be thinking about taking profits at these points. In my opinion, this would actually be the wrong move for a few key reasons.

The first reason is that silver is a commodity which exhibits strong momentum tendencies. That is, price rallies tend to be followed by price rallies while declines tend to lead to lackluster performance.

This chart shows a very interesting trend, which is suggestive of higher prices over the next year. This data is calculated using 50 years of history and what it essentially shows is that when silver has been rallying, it pays to continue to hold silver. In other words, a conclusion we could draw from the above data is that if you're holding silver, an effective strategy could be to hold it until it sees a year-over-year decline in price. However, what the data is clearly communicating now is that since we've seen a year-over-year rally of over 30% in the price of silver, investors should look to buy and hold the commodity.

Another key study which I have calculated which suggests that silver is going to head higher over the next year is the clear correlation between future silver returns and the absolute changes in the S&P 500.

This study is a bit nuanced, but it makes sense once you dig into the data. What this shows is the average one-year return in silver given a certain prior year return in the S&P 500 (shown on an absolute basis). In other words, this chart answers the question "how does silver perform when the stock market hasn't really gone anywhere?"

The past year has seen quite a bit of volatility in the market, but in recent weeks, we have seen the year-over-year change fluctuate in the 10-14% range. Historically speaking, while this isn't the strongest signal for silver, it does indicate that on average, silver rallies by 10-11% over the next year.

In my opinion, the relationship in the above chart is more important than the outright number contained in the data. What this relationship essentially shows is that when the market has been performing poorly, investors tend to park capital in alternative assets in search of yield. This process results in gains in silver over the following months.

What this means for silver traders is that when we see the market start to falter, we should look for buying opportunities in silver. If you're a short-term trader, this could be as simple as buying breakouts in the direction of silver or long-term investors could consider dollar cost averaging into silver positions over a few weeks. But the key concept is that since the S&P 500 has been faltering, investors should be looking to the bullish side in silver over the next year.

In addition to these studies I have calculated above, another interesting statistical relationship is that between future changes in silver following the commodity hitting a two-quarter or six-month high. In August, silver hit the highest levels it had seen in six months - and historically speaking, the market actually tends to show follow-through going forward.

This chart is a very interesting piece of data in that it shows that when silver hits new highs, the market tends to favor further price rallies in the future. For example, given that silver hit a new high about a month ago, the averages suggest that we'll see an above-normal rally in silver with historic data putting the average around 25%.

I believe the fundamentals are fully supportive of silver at this time. However, investors in AGQ must be aware of key limitations of this specific ETF due to its methodology.

About AGQ

The key concept that investors must be aware of when it comes to trading AGQ is roll yield. Roll yield what you get when you hold a futures contract that converges towards the spot price of a commodity. To understand the concept, here is the current forward curve of silver futures.

The above chart shows a very clear relationship: silver futures increase in value along the curve. Investors may be tempted to think that this means that silver is actually expected to increase in value in the future, but this is not the case.

What the above chart shows is a key relationship between the cost of borrowing/storing and the spot price of silver. Put simply, if the futures market were to see the price of silver diverge from the spot price of silver compounded by the borrowing rate minus any storage fees, then investors could perform arbitrage by purchasing silver on borrowed capital and storing the silver while simultaneously entering into a futures contract to sell the silver at a later date.

This key relationship between interest rates is what drives the silver futures curve the vast majority of the time. If you play around with the math, what you'll see is that since the total interest rate tends to increase with duration (because more time = more risk), the futures curve tends to increase in value. However, this also implies that if you're holding a futures contract, as time approaches expiry, the silver contract will also be approaching the spot price.

This may seem like a meaningless academic meandering, but it's very important to grasp if you're trading AGQ because it is holding futures contract which are priced above spot and are converging during a typical month. To jump straight to the chase, this means that an unleveraged return following silver futures is losing about 2% per year from this convergence. If interest rates change, then the futures curve will adjust accordingly, but at present, this is the roll yield cost investors are seeing in the fund - before leverage that is.

Since AGQ is target a 2x return of the underlying, this means that all else equal, investors in AGQ will see roll yield costs of about 4% per year. This means that if silver goes nowhere over the next year, AGQ shareholders will lose 4% of their money from futures converging to spot.

All this said, however, if you are targeting leveraged returns, then AGQ is likely going to deliver due to the underlying price appreciation in silver. AGQ is one of the only leveraged silver ETPs, so if you're targeting the most volatility per unit of investment, then this is likely the ETP for you. But of course, remember to manage risk appropriately because volatility cuts both ways.

Conclusion

Investors may be tempted to take profits in silver at these levels, but that is likely the wrong move at this time. Historic fundamental analysis suggests that silver is going to rally over the next year by anywhere from 10% to 30%. AGQ is holding silver futures on a leveraged basis, which means that investors need to be aware of roll yield losses.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.