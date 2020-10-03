The company has been doing the right things to produce encouraging financial results. To me, the stock is a rare hybrid of growth and value.

I could not find meaningful, company-specific reasons for the selloff. DBX seems to have fallen victim to profit taking in the tech sector.

I have started to sift through my All-Equities Storm Resistant Growth portfolio, looking for winners and losers during the bearish month of September. I have just written about Five Below (FIVE), a pleasant surprise and interesting comeback story out of the challenged retail sector.

Now, I look at the other end of my portfolio. While Apple (AAPL) was the biggest disappointment, having lost 10% of market value in a single month, I choose to set aside this mega stock that I already talked about not long ago. Coming in second on my list of "biggest losers" was a stock that also has been performing poorly over longer periods of time: Dropbox (DBX).

Market-wide headwinds

In September, DBX produced losses of 9%. But as far as I can tell, there has not been any company-specific news that could have justified the selloff. It looks like share price pressure came primarily from a general risk-off move in the market, spearheaded by a richly-valued tech sector.

What strikes me as curious, however, is that DBX is far from being an expensive stock. Compared to peer Box (BOX), and certainly to other similar names like DocuSign (DOCU), DBX trades at very attractive multiples (see chart below). Current-year P/E of 24.7x already is one of the most reasonable in the tech space. But when the figure is placed next to expectations for a long-term EPS increase of 34% per year, the growth-adjusted multiple starts to look like a rare bargain.

I suspect that DBX may have (undeservedly) fallen victim to deteriorating sentiment lately, making the stock an unusual combination of growth and value all at once.

Bulls vs. bears

I have read the glass-half-empty opinions on DBX. But the most common weak spot mentioned by bears is lack of a meaningful moat. When it comes to cloud storage and office productivity, the industry seems well served by several tech heavyweights that could easily, in theory, eat Dropbox's lunch.

I appreciate the thesis, and I think that it makes logical sense. However, reality has not matched bearish expectations so far. Below is a graph depicting evolution in paying users and ARPU (average per-user revenue). Both have been heading in the right direction, even if not without the eventual hiccup.

As the business expands, so do margins and free cash flow. Dropbox already is GAAP profitable (four-cent profit last quarter vs. five-cent loss in the comparable 2019 period) and a strong generator of cash. This is no dismissible feat for a tech company that went public a mere two and a half years ago.

Sure, revenues are not on track for stratospheric growth. But such is the nature of a SaaS business: Slow top-line expansion (14% expected this year, descending to 7% by 2023), but one that leads to economies of scale and pushes both margins and earnings disproportionately higher. Bring in an acquisition or two, which Dropbox could easily finance with its very large pile of cash ($1.1 billion, or 40% of total assets), and the growth projections could even get an upgrade.

It's this steady, predictable nature of revenue growth and margin leverage that makes me believe in the management team's financial targets (see below). Should the company achieve its long-term goal of more than $1 billion in FCF within a reasonable time frame, today's $6.8 billion in enterprise value would prove extremely conservative - and the stock, a compelling buy at current levels.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIVE, AAPL, DBX. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.