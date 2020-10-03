The stock price is pushing to an all-time high, signifying that it is time to buy.

The stock price appears to be overvalued relative to its peers based on sales multiple, but is fairly valued when gross profit multiple is used.

Revenue run rate has surpassed $4 billion. The company has a target of $10 billion revenue and being the "defining enterprise software company of the 21st century".

ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) is literally the Energizer Bunny of SaaS, as the strong financial performances never seems to stop. The company's five-year revenue growth rate is 38.4% CAGR and in the most recent quarter (Q2 2020) still grew at a 30+% clip, even with the pandemic wreaking havoc over the economy. In the latest quarter, ServiceNow reached a milestone $1 billion in subscription revenue, not too shabby for an economy in recession.

The secret sauce behind this Energizer Bunny is the very sticky set of digital workflow products that the company refers to collectively as the Now Platform. The platform is ideally positioned to capture market share as IT departments consolidate their software vendors in an attempt to save costs. The platform covers a broad range of applications as described in the latest quarterly report:

"Our digital workflow products include the Now Platform, Now IT Service Management, Now IT Business Management, Now DevOps, Now IT Asset Management, Now Security Operations, Now Integrated Risk Management, Now HR Service Delivery, Now Customer Service Management, and Now Field Service Management…"

ServiceNow also offers IT Operations Management ("ITOM") which is split out separately in the financial statements. ITOM currently generates ~13% of subscription revenue while the Now Platform generates the remainder of subscription revenues.

The power of the platform is that customers are drawn in by the ITSM functionality, then they are cross-sold on adjacent applications as time progresses. In addition to the applications mentioned above, ServiceNow has also introduced ITSM Pro which includes machine learning and is designed as an up-sell for the more mature ITSM product.

Stock Chart

The stock price is where we determine whether Mr. Market likes what he sees in this company. And for sure, Mr. Market loves this stock. It has been steadily increasing since the February-March 2020 bear market and is now set to break out to an all-time high.

The Rule Of 40

One industry metric that is often used for software companies is the Rule of 40. The rule provides a single metric for evaluating both high-growth companies that aren't profitable and mature companies that have lower growth but are profitable. Revenue growth and profitability (expressed as a margin) must add up to at least 40% in order to fulfill the rule. Analysts use various figures for profitability. I use the free cash flow margin.

The rationale for the Rule of 40 is as follows. If a company grows by more than 40% annually, then you can tolerate some level of negative free cash flow. But if a company grows by less than 40%, then it should have a positive free cash flow to make up for the less-than-ideal growth. This rule accommodates both young, high-growth companies as well as mature, moderate-growth companies. The 40% threshold is somewhat arbitrary but typically divides the digital transformation stock universe in half, separating the best stocks from the so-so ones.

For a further description of the rule and calculation, please refer to a previous article I have written.

The two factors required for calculating the Rule of 40 are revenue growth and free cash flow margin. ServiceNow's annual revenue growth for the latest year is 31%. The company's TTM free cash flow margin is a strong 27%.

Therefore, the Rule of 40 calculation for ServiceNow is as follows:

Revenue Growth + FCF margin = 31% + 27% = 58%

Its score is significantly higher than the necessary 40% needed to fulfill the rule of thumb, suggesting that this company has a healthy balance between growth and profitability.

Interestingly enough, when I examine the forward efficiency score, a term that I invented that is essentially the Rule of 40 on a forward-basis using earnings as opposed to free cash flow, ServiceNow makes it into the top 15 stocks in my digital transformation stock universe of consisting 170+ stocks.

Stock Valuation

There are numerous techniques for valuing stocks. Some analysts use fundamental ratios such as P/E, P/S, EV/P, or EV/S. I believe that one should not employ a simple ratio, and the reason is simple. Higher-growth stocks are valued more than lower-growth stocks, and rightly so. Growth is a significant parameter in discounted cash flow valuation.

Therefore, I employ a technique that uses a scatter plot to determine relative valuation for the stock of interest versus the remaining 170+ stocks in my digital transformation stock universe. The Y-axis represents the enterprise value/forward gross profits estimate, while the X-axis is the estimated forward Y-o-Y sales growth.

The plot below illustrates how ServiceNow stacks up against the other stocks on a relative basis based on forward gross profits multiple.

A best-fit line is drawn in red and represents an average valuation based on next year's sales growth. The higher the anticipated revenue growth, the higher the accepted valuation. In this instance, ServiceNow is positioned somewhat above the best-fit line, suggesting that the company is overvalued on a relative basis relative to its peers.

When a stock is perceived to be overvalued, I like to regenerate the scatter plot using the forward gross profit multiple for the Y-Axis instead of the forward sales multiple. I consider the gross profit multiple to be a better metric.

Using the gross profit multiple shows that the stock price is fairly valued on a relative basis.

Investment Risks

There are several risks that investors should consider before investing in ServiceNow. First of all, I view the current stock market action to be reminiscent of the dot.com era, immediately prior to the crash starting in 2000. Technology stocks were performing well beyond what many analysts considered to be acceptable valuations. In 2000, the market turned into a disaster, and the same could happen here, although there is much more substance behind the internet companies than those that existed 20 years ago.

While I believe that ServiceNow is navigating the current economic environment nicely, a prolonged recession could impact the company's results. The pandemic will eventually go away, but the recession, or some say depression, could linger for a prolonged length of time.

While I expect that ServiceNow's revenue will continue to grow, it is starting to butt heads with other large platform providers such as Salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM).

Summary and Conclusions

ServiceNow provides digital workflow solutions to the enterprise market. The suite of applications are very sticky, with customer retention of 97%, one of the highest levels of retention in the industry. Sales are robust with YoY growth of 30% in spite of the pandemic and recession.

I believe that the Now platform is ideally positioned for capturing market share during these uncertain times, as IT managers consolidate software vendors. Given that ServiceNow offers a broad variety of applications, I believe that many enterprises will keep and expand on their usage of Now and the AI-based ITSM Pro product.

ServiceNow has exhibited both strong revenue growth and also a strong cash flow margin of 27%, allowing this company to easily fulfill the software Rule of 40. The fair stock valuation on a relative basis based on the forward gross profits multiple makes this investment a no-brainer. For these reasons, I am giving ServiceNow a Buy rating.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.