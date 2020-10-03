Investment Thesis

Headquartered in Tyler, Texas, Southside Bancshares (SBSI) is a bank holding company that operates Southside Bank, a Texas state bank founded in 1960. With more than $7.3 billion in assets, Southside is the 11th largest bank headquartered in Texas (in terms of deposits). The company commands a dominant 37% market share in Tyler, Texas.

Southside Bank operates 59 bank branches in East, North and Central Texas, 19 of which are located in grocery stores, and 26 motor bank facilities. While most of the bank’s branches are centrally located to the east of Dallas, it also operates a network of more than 80 ATMs located throughout the state.

Driven by its better than average core deposits, along with a strong franchise in mostly rural areas of Texas, SBSI typically trades at a valuation premium to peer banks in terms of price to tangible book value per share.

However, I'm neutrally rated on the stock as I think profitability will take time to improve. Also, most of the banking landscape is near trough valuations. In my mind it’s hard to see SBSI outperforming peer banks, let along peer Texas banks, when the economic landscape scrapes together two positive quarters of real GDP growth.

SBSI does have the ability to increase its net interest margin [NIM] a little more through the addition of loans and letting securities/bonds mature without replacement. Despite its growing significance in higher growth metro markets such as Fort Worth and Austin, I think loan growth will be relatively slower compared to peers during the balance sheet remix toward a higher composition of loans. I believe additional restructuring efforts should improve efficiency and capital returns, which could provide potential upside longer-term or if valuation does compress further to create an attractive entry point. Long story short, I like the bank and its operational strategy, but from a valuation perspective I think investors can put cash to work in more attractive areas.

Data by YCharts

Revenue Outlook

In the second quarter the net interest income of $50.3 million increased 7% relative to the first quarter. These results were predicated on both a better than expected NIM coupled with solid loan growth. While the NIM only fell one basis point from the first quarter, that minor change should receive applause from investors given the precipitous fall in interest rates.

In the second quarter overall loans increased by more than $250 million, which amounts to nearly 7% growth. When digging a little deeper, one can see that loan growth was primarily commercial and industrial loans, while construction and residential created a slight headwind. According to the second quarter earnings release, the increase in commercial loans was entirely due to $300 million-plus of PPP loans.

While both the loan portfolio and NIM were better than expected, the fee income segment of the bank was a little softer than I would have liked. Core non-interest income came in at $9.5 million, which represents a decrease of 4% from the first quarter due to lower deposit service charges. However, when looking at the bank on a reported basis, fee income fell $3.3 million from the first quarter (or more than 20%) due to a marked decrease in gain on sale from securities being offloaded.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

While I do believe that NIM is likely to work itself higher over the next couple quarters because of its loan/securities mix shift and PPP loan forgiveness, I do ultimately believe this unforgiving interest rate environment will be too much to handle. With that said, as you can see from the chart above, I think the final destination for the NIM is actually lower as we turn the calendar to 2021. I think fee income should get better, but non-interest income is not a main revenue driver for SBSI, so overall revenue is like to stay flat (at best) in the coming quarters.

Expense Management

In the second quarter core expenses declined relative to the first quarter. The quarter over quarter decline was caused by lower salaries and employee benefits offset somewhat by an increase in other expenses.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

When thinking about SBSI in terms of expense management, it's abundantly clear that this management team runs a pretty tight ship. While this is good to see over the longer term, it's hard to imagine the C-suite being able to pull more costs out of the already lean system in order to prop up sluggish EPS growth.

Finally, I have the efficiency ratio, which already is under 50%, drifting a little higher. The drift higher is not actually caused by an increase in expenses, but rather the slow downward pressure of overall revenue. (Recall: Efficiency Ratio = Expenses / Revenue).

Credit Analysis

Second quarter results proved that the second quarter's loan loss provision of $5.2 million was below the consensus estimates of $9.8 million. After reviewing the credit profile it makes sense that the provision was pretty light. As one can see from the two charts below, SBSI has a pretty solid history of limited net charge-offs (NCOs).

Source: SEC Filings

The second quarter's NCOs of $1.8 million were below my estimate of $2.0 million. To me this level of NCOs seem pretty limited, which makes sense, as SBSI doesn't really have much exposure to the pandemic sensitive economic areas.

Source: SEC Filings

Finally, nonperforming assets were essentially flat at $17.6 million, or 0.24% of assets. I would expect this solid credit performance trend to continue for some time. When thinking back, I can't recall a time that SBSI leaned into above average loan growth. Because of that, I would expect credit standards to hold up well, especially during a recession.

Conclusion

It's understandably very difficult to get excited about SBSI when times are good and the economy is chugging along nicely. However, when sentiment shifts and investors are looking for credit safe havens, SBSI usually comes to mind. However, I think its current valuation premium to peers is a little too high to get excited about.

When bank sentiment turns, and it will eventually turn more positive, SBSI will likely go up a bit. However, I think a majority of its beaten-up bank peers are likely to have a better share price outcome. SBSI is a name that you would want to know when the economy is slowing down, not when it's bottoming out and eventually turning higher.

Operationally, SBSI is a very well run bank. I think the valuation and premium it has to peers should be a testament to its solid management team. However, that means there's little upside to outside investors.

Source: SEC Filings and Author's Estimates

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.