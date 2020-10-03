Dividend Champion And Contender Highlights: Week Of October 4

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Champion (25+ years) and Contender (10-24 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Champion or Contender lists declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years American Financial Group Inc. (AFG) 10/14 10/26 0.45 0.5 11.11% 2.87% 15 First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 10/9 10/22 0.18 0.19 5.56% 5.02% 25 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/12 10/30 0.3875 0.4025 3.87% 5.18% 14 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/9 10/19 0.2725 0.275 0.92% 4.98% 24 Starbucks Corp. (SBUX) 11/10 11/27 0.41 0.45 9.76% 2.08% 11

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 5 (Ex Div 10/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Comcast Corp. (CMCSA) 10/28 0.23 45.15 2.04% 13

Tuesday, Oct. 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Oracle Corp. (ORCL) 10/22 0.24 58.83 1.63% 11

Wednesday, Oct. 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Brady Corp. (BRC) 10/30 0.22 41.63 2.11% 35 General Dynamics (GD) 11/13 1.1 140.49 3.13% 29 Gentex Corp. (GNTX) 10/21 0.12 26.01 1.85% 10 Intuit Inc. (INTU) 10/19 0.59 321.89 0.73% 10 Limoneira Company (LMNR) 10/23 0.075 14.54 2.06% 11 Lincoln National Corp. (LNC) 11/1 0.4 32.64 4.90% 10 Marsh & McLennan Companies Inc. (MMC) 11/13 0.465 114.56 1.62% 11 Bank OZK (OZK) 10/19 0.275 22.08 4.98% 24 AT&T Inc. (T) 11/2 0.52 28.68 7.25% 36 UDR Inc. (UDR) 11/2 0.36 34.74 4.15% 10 Universal Corp. (UVV) 11/2 0.77 42.2 7.30% 49 Verizon Communications (VZ) 11/2 0.6275 59.24 4.24% 16

Thursday, Oct. 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 11/13 0.88 222.4 1.58% 16 First of Long Island Corp. (FLIC) 10/22 0.19 15.14 5.02% 25 OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) 10/30 0.4025 31.06 5.18% 14

Friday, Oct. 9 (Ex-Div 10/12)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Aaron's Inc. (AAN) 10/6 0.04 0.3% Avient Corp. (AVNT) 10/8 0.2025 2.8% Best Buy Co. (BBY) 10/6 0.55 2.0% Chubb Limited (CB) 10/9 0.78 2.7% Community Bank System (CBU) 10/9 0.42 3.0% Equity LifeStyle Properties (ELS) 10/9 0.3425 2.1% HP Inc. (HPQ) 10/7 0.1762 3.7% Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) 10/9 0.46 3.5% Kennedy-Wilson Holdings Inc. (KW) 10/8 0.22 5.9% Altria Group Inc. (MO) 10/9 0.86 8.8% Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) 10/12 0.65 5.1% Regal Beloit Corp. (RBC) 10/9 0.3 1.3% Toro Company (TTC) 10/9 0.25 1.2%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

Disclosure: I am/we are long GD, T. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.