Dividend Challenger Highlights: Week Of October 4

Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts, and the latest edition may be found here. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 750 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for companies holding Challenger (5-9 years) status.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies on the Challengers list declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 10/12 10/22 0.29 0.3 3.45% 3.57% 9 TTEC Holdings Inc. (TTEC) 10/13 10/29 0.34 0.4 17.65% 1.42% 6

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These companies have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday, Oct. 5 (Ex Div 10/6)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years CVB Financial Corp. (CVBF) 10/21 0.18 16.89 4.26% 7

Tuesday, Oct. 6 (Ex-Div 10/7)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Culp Inc. (CULP) 10/15 0.105 13.88 3.03% 9 Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) 10/20 0.05 4.46 4.48% 6

Wednesday, Oct. 7 (Ex-Div 10/8)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years American Express Company (AXP) 11/10 0.43 101.61 1.69% 8 CMC Materials (CCMP) 11/6 0.44 142.43 1.24% 5 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 10/23 0.21 86.18 0.97% 8 Mastercard Inc. (MA) 11/9 0.4 338.83 0.47% 9 Masco Corp. (MAS) 11/9 0.14 55.29 1.01% 7 NetApp Inc. (NTAP) 10/28 0.48 42.76 4.49% 7 Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) 10/23 0.16 12.25 5.22% 6

Thursday, Oct. 8 (Ex-Div 10/9)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Glacier Bancorp Inc. (GBCI) 10/22 0.3 33.59 3.57% 9

Friday, Oct. 9 (Ex-Div 10/12)

None

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corp. (ADC) 10/9 0.6 3.7% Air Lease Corp. (AL) 10/9 0.15 1.9% Amphenol Corp. (APH) 10/7 0.25 0.9% CyrusOne Inc. (CONE) 10/9 0.51 2.7% Evans Bancorp Inc. (EVBN) 10/6 0.58 5.2% First Midwest Bancorp (FMBI) 10/6 0.14 5.0% FirstService Corp. (FSV) 10/7 0.165 0.5% Getty Realty Corp. (GTY) 10/8 0.37 5.5% The Hackett Group Inc. (HCKT) 10/9 0.095 3.3% Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) 10/7 0.12 5.1% Healthcare Trust of America Inc. (HTA) 10/9 0.32 4.8% Mackinac Financial Corp. (MFNC) 10/12 0.14 5.9% Medical Properties Trust Inc. (MPW) 10/8 0.27 5.8% Merck & Company (MRK) 10/7 0.61 3.0% QTS Realty Trust Inc. (QTS) 10/6 0.47 2.9% ServisFirst Bancshares Inc. (SFBS) 10/9 0.175 2.0% TowneBank (TOWN) 10/9 0.18 4.2% Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) 10/9 0.51 6.5% Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) 10/9 0.1 0.9%

Conclusion

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

