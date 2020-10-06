2 REITs To Avoid And 1 Worth Buying Today

Back in March, REITs were hated, and market pundits were calling for depression-like conditions for many years to come.

Today, six short months later, REITs are again appreciated for their resilience and steady income in an otherwise uncertain and yield-less world.

REITs (VNQ) are up by 46% on average, and a large portion of COVID-19 related losses already have been erased:

Data by YCharts

While it's nice to see the value of our portfolio go up, it's making it harder for us to find new investment opportunities.

Back in March, you could have invested in almost any REIT and made a killing. Prices were deeply discounted, providing significant margin of safety and upside potential.

Today’s conditions are very different, with many REITs trading at rich valuations even as we go through a severe recession.

It requires us to become more selective to mitigate risks and maximize future potential gains. To give you an idea of our selection process, we skip nine REITs out of 10 at High Yield Landlord:

Source: High Yield Landlord Selection Process

In today’s article, we will highlight two REITs that did not pass our selection process, and finally, we discuss a “Strong Buy” rated alternative that we are buying today.

American Homes 4 Rent and Invitation Homes: Too Much Optimism

"One minute the house is up for sale, the next it's under contract."

Those are the words of Long Island real estate agent Lisa Kennedy, as quoted in a local news report. "Unless your home is grossly overpriced, you are in contract in a week, maximum."

This isn't just the experience of Long Island agents. Home sales in the suburbs all around major cities are exploding right now. We are reminded of the 1980s Kurt Russell movie, Escape From New York.

source

This “flight to suburbs” trend is now reflected in the valuations of single-family housing REITs, which have experienced a quick recovery.

American Homes 4 Rent (AMH) has fully recovered and recently hit new all-time highs. Invitation Homes (INVH) is not far behind:

Data by YCharts

We believe that the market is getting ahead of itself. It sees the current trend and extrapolates it far into the future. However, as with most narratives, we believe that this one has been greatly exaggerated, and the current conditions are not representative of regular times.

Right now, suburbs are booming, and the demand for single-family homes is unusually high. But as we put this health crisis behind, we expect this recent trend to reverse and people to gradually return to big cities. At the very least, the trend toward suburbs will slow down closer to where it was before the crisis.

Many appear to think that big cities will never bounce back, but historically, those naysayers always have been wrong:

“The death knell has been sounded for cities many times in the past—the future of New York alone was questioned by many during the fiscal crisis of the 1970s, the crime waves of the 1980s and 1990s, the aftermath of 9/11 and the Global Financial Crisis. Of course, New York not only weathered these storms but emerged stronger, for one simple reason: People young and old want to enjoy the vibrancy of a great city.” Source: Brookfield

source

Like all ecosystems, big cities may suffer for a time, but they have the ability to adapt and heal themselves in the long run. The cultural, social, and economic allure of the city almost certainly won't be snuffed out forever by this virus.

If you agree, then these single-family housing REITs are now overpriced relative to more urban apartment REITs. While AMH and INVH recovered to near all-time highs, high-quality apartment REITs have continued to trade at near their lowest valuations in 10 years:

Data by YCharts

If you compare valuations, there are significant disparities in dividend yields, FFO multiples, and price to NAVs:

Single-Family REITs Apartment REITs Dividend Yield 1.7% 4.2% FFO Multiple 26x 16x Price to NAV 10% premium 25% discount

We believe that the premium granted to single-family REITs is excessive. This is especially true in the case of apartment REITs that focus on suburban markets.

AvalonBay Communities: Strong Buy Rated REIT

AvalonBay (AVB) is a blue-chip apartment REIT with an A-rated balance sheet, high-quality properties, and an exceptional track record of outperformance and dividend growth. Yet, it's down by nearly 30% because apartment REITs are currently out of favor:

We believe that this sell-off will be short lived. Even through one of the worst crises in its history, the cash flow is only expected to drop by a low to mid single-digit rate in 2020.

What the market appears to have missed is that AVB owns mainly low-to-mid rise communities in strong suburban locations:

source

AVB is suffering some pain, but it's not significant, and most importantly, it's only temporary.

The current cash flow remains defensive, and the future growth prospects remain very attractive:

It has an A-rated balance sheet with significant capacity to expand leverage at historically low rates.

It owns desirable communities in high barrier-to-entry suburban locations.

It's implementing a $500 million buyback plan.

It has $1.75 billion available on its credit facility and a $2.6 billion property development pipeline.

Finally, it enjoys one of the best track records in the entire REIT sector. It has never cut its dividend, always bounced back from past crises, and kept outperforming market averages in the long run:

Before the crisis, AVB traded at about the same valuation multiple as single-family housing REITs, but the recent disparity in performance has caused it to become deeply undervalued.

AMH and INVH are priced very aggressively, pay a ~1.7% dividend yield, and offer limited upside.

AVB, in comparison, is deeply undervalued, pays a 4.2% dividend yield, and offers 50% upside potential to return to its pre-crisis valuation. After our recent investments, AVB now represents nearly 10% of our Retirement Portfolio at High Yield Landlord.

Bottom Line

After the recent recovery in market valuations, investors need to become more selective to find the last remaining opportunities.

AVB is one of the hidden gems, but it's not the only one. At High Yield Landlord, we own positions in ~30 similar REITs that offer a 6% dividend yield on average and significant upside potential in a future recovery.

The best time to invest is when there's a lot of fear and valuations are discounted. This was true in March, and it remains true to this day. Prices are up by 40% on average, but if you know where to look, opportunities remain abundant in the REIT sector.