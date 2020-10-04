Deal proceeds are very modest, yet investors do not mind the lower proceeds as Walmart will become a bit smaller, yet a stronger business.

Walmart (WMT) has finally reached a deal to sell its troubled Asda business back over in the UK. This was a much anticipated deal now finally having become a reality. While the deal itself is very large in dollar terms, this transaction is just a bolt-on one for Walmart. The deal strengthens the business as Asda has seen real challenges, and while net debt will come down a bit, the company will lose about 5% of pro-forma sales and sees some dilution.

With shares only having gained ground over the summer, expectations have been on the rise, a bit too much in my opinion, as despite the strategic improvements, the expectations and valuation remain more than full.

A Look At The Deal Terms

Walmart has reached a deal with the billionaire Issa brothers and TDR Capital to sell its Asda subsidiary in a deal valued at an enterprise basis of 6.8 billion British pounds, equivalent to 8.8 billion in actual dollar terms. The company will maintain a minority equity investment in the business; the press release is a bit confusing. It is not clear to me if Walmart will receive $8.8 billion in cash or will see the benefits adjusted for its non-quantified minority stake.

The deal is far from a win. After all, Walmart acquired the business in 1999 for approximately $11 billion, and the company expects a $2.5 billion after-tax write-down and dilution to the tune of $0.25 per share. The deal is however only expected to close in the first half of 2022 (that appears to be the fiscal year of Walmart, so basically in the first half of the calendar year 2021).

Note that the activities are quite significant as the company reported annual revenues of $29.2 billion in the fiscal year 2020, which ended in January of this year. This reveals that Walmart received exactly a 0.30 times sales multiple, with no margin details announced, other than the dilution number. While this sales multiple is quite reasonable for a grocery business, note that all of Walmart trades around 0.8 times sales, a far higher multiple.

That said, it is no surprise to see the business being sold at a non-demanding multiple. Asda has been facing a few hard years with sales down more than 4% in dollar terms. Despite the multi-billions in sales and deal value, the divestment is equal to just about 5% of pro-forma sales as all of Walmart generated sales in excess of half a trillion last year.

While the proceeds are of course always welcomed, note that Walmart has already earmarked much of the proceeds as it seems to be teaming up with Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) to acquire a minority stake in TikTok, seen at around 7.5%.

The Thesis

By mid-August, Walmart reported its second-quarter results which revealed solid revenue growth at around 7.5%; growth came in close to 10% in the first quarter of this year. Of course, the first quarter did see a big initial jump for the hoarding which took place in March as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

First-quarter margins took a small beating as a result of the strong growth, measures taken to add capacity to facilitate growth, cost of overtime and employee bonuses, and sanitation measures taken to make the business Covid-19 proof. Part of these expenses reversed in the second quarter with operating profits comfortably outpacing reported sales growth.

With earnings in the first six months of the year coming in at $2.74 per share, I pegged the run rate at $5.50 per share this year, or about 23-24 times earnings at $130, while net debt was reported at $30 billion. This net debt load will come down a bit, even if I include the potential TikTok acquisition. Even using the higher end of the reported deal tags for TikTok at $50 billion, the 7.5% stake would cost $3.8 billion, but probably a bit less.

The trouble is that earnings will take a small beating following the divestment of Asda, resulting in the earnings come down from my estimate around $5.50 per share to $5.25 per share. In the meantime shares have risen another $10 from $130 to $140 over the past month; this results in the multiples rising further towards 26-27 times earnings.

Flight To Safety?

Truth be told, the move to divest the underperforming Asda activities is probably a good move and reinforces the inherent strength of the business. This $30 billion divestment is very large in absolute terms, yet responsible for just around 5% of sales.

I am quite surprised to see valuation multiples having expanded to 27 times here, which is concerning as sales growth slowed down to 4% in July. It appears that the second-quarter revenue growth was driven largely by stimulus checks in the first part of the quarter.

While the improvements in the actual business and e-commerce are still very impressive following solid organic and inorganic investment being made in recent years, the company has been seeing pressure on its operating margins for many years now. Anticipation of these margins being achievable again and low interest rates are probably the reasons why current valuations can be justified.

So far this year the company is reporting operating margins just a few basis points above the 4% mark, which is way below the historical margins being achieved at 5-6%. To illustrate the impact if margins could recover to 5%, let alone 6%, that means that operating earnings could essentially increase another $5-$10 billion from the current levels per year.

Assuming a 25% tax rate, that works down to a potential $4-$8 billion in extra earnings on the bottom line, after taxes. Given a share count of 2.85 billion shares, this reveals potential accretion of $1.40-$2.80 per share. Based on the $5.25 per share run rate seen this year (my own estimate of $5.50 per share minus dilution from Asda), that might result in potential earnings of $6.90-$8.30 per share.

If this could become realistic, this would result in pro-forma earnings multiples of 17-20 times, yet being able to leverage margins another 1% or 2% from here is an incredible challenge as the reason for the lower margins is very substantial and lasting. This of course stems from the continued rise of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) as well as the rise of e-commerce which results in the growth in the stores actually non-existing, hardly existing, or even turning negative.

If the company could deliver on this, shares undoubtedly represent great value given the inherent strength, strategic focus and resilient balance sheet in combination with very low interest rates. The trouble is that I do not believe that this is very realistic and hence I continue to be very cautious as some kind of flight to safety seems to be baked in again with Covid-19 on the rise ahead of the winter.

I reiterate that shares are fairly valued, or probably at bit more than that, and while I see no compelling value here and now, I would not dare to have a short position. The valuation is not excessive enough and the long-term track record of the company is very strong, with management being proactive to operate and adjust to a changing world.

