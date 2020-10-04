Trading EFC based on price-to-book-value compared to the price-to-book ratios for peers has been an extremely successful strategy.

EFC is still far better than MITT.

Investors hunting for ideas may want to consider NLY, NYMT, or GPMT if they are ready to bet on a recovery. Alternatively, NRZ-B and NRZ-C have also been pretty attractive.

Shares are too cheap to get bearish and too expensive to be bullish. We're going neutral on EFC.

EFC trades at a significant discount to book value, but it isn't a bigger discount than peers.

Ellington Financial, Inc. (NYSE:EFC) is okay. Welcome to a weird article! There has been some reader interest in EFC and we wanted to deliver an update for investors. If you're looking for someone to scream "strong buy" or "short", you can skip this and go for a Tesla (TSLA) article.

Okay

Here's the current situation for EFC:

Shares trade at a substantial discount to book value, but they have often traded at a material discount.

So that's not really anything new.

Based on our estimates for book value as of 9/18/2020, EFC is trading around a .79 price-to-book ratio. Our estimate of $16.10 is probably pretty reasonable. EFC reported that as of 8/31/2020 estimated book value was $16.13. We estimated that it hadn't changed much in the subsequent weeks.

Here's the updated slide:

Source: EFC, red and green text by author

That's a pretty good summary of the REIT, but we'll break down the macro environment. Because the current view of "it's okay" is really built around the macro environment.

We aren't going to be bearish on EFC when it trades around a .76 price-to-book ratio. If the economy falls apart, it could go down, but if the economy recovers, it could rally. Sounds absurdly simple right? However, you need to look at their peers for comparison.

Economic Recovery or Lower Risk

If you're completely sold on economic recovery, you should be looking at New York Mortgage Trust (NYMT) or Granite Point Mortgage Trust (GPMT). Both carry some material risks but trade at materially larger discounts.

On the other hand, if you want a mortgage REIT with less risk, you should be looking at Annaly Capital Management (NLY). The price-to-book (with our estimated values) is still running around .82. That's higher, but not substantially higher and NLY has been known to trade ABOVE book value for some material stretches of time.

On the other hand, going bearish is a bad bet also. Beyond the 21% discount to book value (that's the same as price-to-book of .79), there are simply other REITs that provide a worse risk/reward profile like AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT). Despite high leverage and credit risk, MITT trades above the book value that would remain if it paid out the suspended preferred dividends. That's right, one of the peers suspended their dividend about half a year ago. In the irony of accounting, the preferred dividend accrual doesn't automatically reduce the book value. Adjusting for the impact those preferred dividends would have on book value, MITT's book value would be below the share price (by our estimates).

That's how EFC gets to a boring neutral outlook. It is significantly better than the worst deals, but clearly not as good as the best deals.

Portfolio

The portfolio has 78% of equity allocated to credit:

Source: EFC

With heavy exposure on credit, we would expect a significant discount.

The best thing going for EFC is the relatively low volatility in its economic returns:

Source: EFC

That's nice. All else considered, we prefer lower volatility in total economic return. For investors who aren't familiar with the term, it refers to the change in book value for the quarter plus any dividend paid. This is an appropriate measure to include when thinking about volatility. So long as this metric is relatively stable, investors can trade shares around the price-to-book value with less risk of the trade getting blown up by a sharp change in book value.

Historical Returns

EFC provides a nice chart that demonstrates how mortgage REIT returns tend to go:

Source: EFC

Excluding a few terrible mortgage REITs, the last decade demonstrates how this plays out. Gradually book value tends to decline if we look at long periods, but high dividends more than offset the decline in book value. That's a nice chart.

Corporate Responsibility

It's nice when a REIT includes a slide on their commitment to corporate responsibility, but some of these claims are less impressive than others:

Source: EFC, red text/drawing by author

It feels like they were running low on things to highlight if that deserves a bullet point. It's like going to a job interview and saying that you believe it is important to have a job. It kind of raises more questions than it answers.

When was EFC a good buy? 3/17/2020

We purchased shares of EFC on 3/17/2020.

We sold the shares of EFC on 4/14/2020 and published a real-time trade alert for subscribers of The REIT Forum explaining why we sold shares. The following commentary comes from that alert and will help investors better understand why we traded into EFC on 3/17/2020 and why we closed it on 4/14/2020:

We closed out Ellington Financial and split the proceeds between buying New Residential (NRZ) and Chimera Investment Corporation (CIM) The trades are shown in the image below: We had one extra trade at the end for another 2 shares of NRZ so we could have the total dollar amounts be as similar as possible. That makes it easier to demonstrate the sequence of trades in the future. Closing out EFC results in a realized total return of 34.5%: Source: The REIT Forum’s Google Sheets The new positions were promptly added to our open positions in the spreadsheet: Source: The REIT Forum’s Google Sheets All 3 REITs involve a significant allocation to non-agency MBS. For NRZ, that percentage has declined significantly. The $100k chart explains it quite well: Source: The REIT Forum Even though EFC is within our target “Buy” range, we have NRZ and CIM both deep inside our “Strong-Buy” range. As we might expect in that situation, the recent decline has been much more pronounced for CIM and NRZ. Since 3/17/2020, NRZ’s price movement would’ve turned $184 thousand into $100 thousand. CIM’s price movement would’ve turned $155 thousand into $100 thousand. Yet during that same period, our position in EFC rallied dramatically and delivered a positive return of 34.5%. How did that happen? We bought EFC while it had a much larger discount to book value. When the situation reversed, we ended up with dramatic outperformance. As a reminder, all 3 of these mortgage REITs carry relatively high ratings for risk. However, EFC landed higher than NRZ or CIM.

We simply followed our process of focusing on price-to-projected-book-value. When EFC got absurdly cheap, it was time to load up. After it outperformed, it was time to move on.

I can't stress enough that mortgage REITs are a better investment for trading than for simple buy-and-hold investing.

As a side note, we closed out the position in Chimera Investment Corporation and we closed out the majority of the position in New Residential:

Source: The REIT Forum

We still have a small position in NRZ's common shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

More recently, we've been picking up some of the preferred shares:

Source: The REIT Forum

We highlight the past trades to help investors understand how to pick their opportunities in the common shares. We highlight the preferred shares to give investors yet another alternative where we see stronger value today.

Conclusion

EFC is okay. It's not one of the best deals or one of the worst deals. Despite a large discount to book value, it doesn't quite warrant a bullish rating. Some peers are offering materially better deals. On the other hand, there are much better opportunities for bearish ratings. I await your complaints about the boring neutral rating. If shares don't merit a bullish or bearish rating, you won't see one from us.

Rating: Neutral on EFC

Disclosure: I am/we are long NLY, NYMT, GPMT, NLY-I, NLY-G, NLY-F, NYMTP, NRZ, NRZ-B, NRZ-C, CIM-C. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.