Initial reports indicated that these concessions would be sufficient and would be enough to seal the deal.

As my readers know, I've been covering Fitbit (FIT) for the past few years and have provided coverage regarding Alphabet's (Google) (GOOG) (GOOGL) acquisition offer that has been pending for about a year now. For more information on the acquisition, you can review my prior articles, and my latest article before this one can be found here. Since my last article, the most salient news that has arisen was that Reuters reported that Google has provided additional concessions to EU's regulators and was poised to receive regulatory approval.

Source: Financial Times

Nonetheless, a couple of days later, another Reuters report surfaced that suggested that headwinds remained to receiving regulatory approval given the criticism that competitors provide to the EU commission. In July, Google had offered certain concessions to EU's regulators to assuage their concerns, but the regulators were not satisfied and launched a full scale review in September. According to the most recent Reuters article, competitors told EU antitrust regulators that Google's concessions did not go far enough.

Google had offered to restrict the use of Fitbit data for Google ads for 10 years and to ensure there was monitoring to enforce this. Additionally, Google had offered to allow rival makers of wearables to connect to its API and to provide rivals with Fitbit users' data, provided such users gave consent. Competitors apparently felt that the definition of API was too narrow and should be broadened to future functionalities and that the 10-year period was too short given that Google is known for making long-term bets. According to reports, those that provided feedback included Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN), Samsung (OTC:SSNLF) and the consumer group BEUC. EU's regulators will be accepting feedback through next week and are scheduled to decide on the deal by December 23rd, although a ruling may come earlier.

In the EU Commission's initial report in which it announced the full-scale review and did not accept the initial concessions by Google, it had noted the following:

"The Commission will now carry out an in-depth investigation into the effects of the transaction to determine whether its initial competition concerns regarding the online advertising markets are confirmed. In addition, the Commission will also further examine: the effects of the combination of Fitbit's and Google's databases and capabilities in the digital healthcare sector , which is still at a nascent stage in Europe; and

whether Google would have the ability and incentive to degrade the interoperability of rivals' wearables with Google's Android operating system for smartphones once it owns Fitbit."

By reading the initial report, it appears the regulator's two principal concerns were Google not being able to cement its competitive advantage in the advertising market by leveraging Fitbit's user data and Google not being able to leverage its operating systems to mitigate competition in the wearables space.

In the most recent concessions, Google clearly addressed these concerns by offering a 10-year hiatus on integrating this data into its advertising, providing more transparent monitoring in this respect and allowing competitors to access its API. I do not view the initial feedback from competitors as being enough to derail this deal; it is in each competitor's best interest to try and prevent this deal from being consummated.

Both of their arguments are couched in very long-term potential developments: 10 years being too short and Google potentially not providing access to new functionalities. Although it is true that, to date, regulatory authorities have focused too much on the near-term impact and did not consider future developments enough in rendering their decisions, I believe these concessions are sufficient to ease the regulator's concerns. Who knows what the advertising market will be in 10 years from now and regulators do not have the authority, nor should they, to require companies to provide free access to future products that a company develops - that cuts completely against our capitalist environment.

Conclusion

The next few weeks will give us some more clarity on whether this transaction will be approved or not in 2020 by EU regulators. If the EU Commission signs off on the deal, I expect the DOJ to follow suit shortly thereafter. I remain long FIT.

This article was originally published on my exclusive marketplace service, Invest with a Stacked Deck.

Disclosure: I am/we are long FIT. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.