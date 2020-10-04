(SunPower expects residential installations to grow by 30-50% in 2021. Image source: SunPower.)

SunPower (SPWR) finally cleared all regulatory hurdles and spun-off its solar module manufacturing segment Maxeon Solar (MAXN) in late August. The big question many investors may have is does this transaction make sense? Logically, cutting an apple in half would not yield more fruit so why did SunPower decide to make such a drastic reorganization. After all, the company had made great progress with its earnings turnaround last year. This article will focus on the potential incremental value SunPower may create for its shareholders by spinning off Maxeon Solar. By spinning off Maxeon Solar, SunPower creates a more simplified cash flow generating business model which may appeal to a broader investor base.

Effects Of Maxeon Separation

Prior to Maxeon's spin-off, SunPower's earnings were somewhat complex for the casual investor to fully understand. Most of its manufacturing metrics were hidden since SunPower was only required to disclose its consolidated finances. Inter-company elimination of sales made between Maxeon and Sunpower only added to the earnings complexity. While a fully integrated business model made sense on paper, assets and liabilities for its manufacturing and installation businesses made reading the consolidated balance sheet more challenging. Separating Maxeon brings greater clarity due to the following:

The balance sheet for both companies are simplified greatly. Nearly all of the cash and debt are left with SunPower. Additionally, most of the forward procurement liabilities are transferred to Maxeon. As a result, Maxeon starts with a net positive cash balance which will allow the company to quickly expand its next generation solar module capacity. Without the cash draining legacy liabilities, SunPower would start off as a positive flow cash generating company. This will allow SunPower to slowly improve its high debt balance and help refinance its debt in the future.

Due to the transfer of unfavorable legacy procurement liabilities to Maxeon, SunPower's income statement will improve greatly both in profitability, cash flow, and perhaps equally important in clarity.

As I explained in my initial SunPower review last year, one of the company's greatest mistakes was the signing of a decade long polysilicon supply agreement. Due to massive manufacturing expansion in China, the market price for polysilicon collapsed well below SunPower's agreed upon 'take or pay' contract. This led to hundreds of millions in losses for the company. SunPower estimated above market polysilicon losses for 2020 would be $111 million in its initial Maxeon spin-off presentation. With this contract liability transferred to Maxeon, SunPower should start to post ongoing profitability as a standalone company. Despite a COVID-19 impacted second quarter, SunPower's post split adjusted EBITDA loss was only $1 million. The company's guidance for post split adjusted EBITDA for Q3 and Q4 2020 are $3-8 million and $20-30 million, respectively.

In addition to potentially turning GAAP earnings and free cash flow positive by the end of this year, SunPower's income statement will be much more simplified and transparent with the removal of inter-company eliminations. Investors will no longer have to deal with manufacturing details that may result in wide gross margin swings from quarter to quarter. With the cost curve for solar modules flattening over the past couple of years, end system costs have stabilized. As a downstream installer in a developed North American market, SunPower's normalized margins should thus be more stable moving forward which should lead to more predictable earnings.

FY 2018 Q1 2019 Q2 2019 Q3 2019 Q4 2019 Q1 2020 Q2 2020 Residential / Light Commercial ASP $2.25 $2.56 $1.97 $2.13 $1.91 $2.08 $2.05

(Data compiled from SunPower's Supplemental Operating Information. Average selling prices shown in USD per watt.)

2021 Earnings Outlook

In SunPower's 2020 Capital Markets Day report, a lot of new and more detailed information was provided regarding the company's separated operating metrics. The following table shows the expected growth and gross margin profile for the company's two main segments.

2020 Estimated Deployment 2021 Shipment Growth 2021 Per Watt Gross Margin Residential / Small Commercial 375-410 MW 30-50% $0.45/watt Large Commercial 90-100 MW 10.00% $0.25-0.30/watt

(Data compiled from SunPower's 2020 Capital Markets Day report. Per watt gross margin shown in USD.)

At the lowest range, SunPower expects to post gross profits of at least $244 million in 2021. At the high end, Sunpower's gross profits next year could hit $310 million. This compares to the company's current midpoint gross profit guidance of $149 million for 2020.

If we annualize the company's first half operating costs and weigh it to shipment levels, full year 2020 adjusted operating costs would be around $180 million. This figure should be close to the absolute top end range for 2021 because most of the company's operating costs are fixed. Due to an ongoing restructuring over the past few years, SunPower's operating costs for its SPES downstream installation business has gradually declined even as deployments rose.

FY 2017 FY 2018 FY 2019 H1 2020 Adjusted SPES Operating Costs $283.43 $259.52 $191.42 $82.35 SPES Shipments 371 MW 427 MW 510 MW 223 MW

(Data compiled from SunPower's Supplemental Operating Information. Dollar figures in millions of USD. Figures shown represent SunPower's SPES metrics.)

SunPower also provided its operating costs on a per watt basis. In 2019 its SPES operating costs were $0.33/watt and for 2020 the guidance is for a $0.30/watt range. Thus at the top end shipment guidance range, fiscal year 2020 operating costs for its post spin-off operations would be around $155 million. This implies second half 2020 operating costs would further decline despite increasing shipments. For 2021, operating expenses on a per watt basis are expected to decline further below $0.30/watt.

Using these simplified metrics and assuming net interest expenses remain flat, the company's 2021 pre-tax net income could range between $64 million to $130 million. Due to years of accumulated GAAP losses, SunPower has recorded tax benefits for the past three fiscal years. In the first half of 2020, $20.6 million in tax benefits were recorded. With operating loss carryforwards of $840 million at the start of 2020, SunPower's effective federal tax rate could be zero for at least a couple more years. Thus at a 171 million diluted share count, fiscal year 2021 adjusted EPS could range between $0.37-0.76.

Market Valuation

The $0.37-0.76 fiscal year 2021 adjusted EPS estimate derived above compares to Wall Street's current estimate of $0.43 in EPS. The lower estimate average by analysts may reflect a tax rate above the 0% I used above. In fact since Maxeon's spin-off from SunPower just five weeks ago, analysts' estimates have been revised much higher. Average estimates at the end of August was just $0.02 in EPS for 2021.

While a forward P/E of 30 may put SPWR in the fully valued category using historical metrics, it would still be well under some solar peers. Enphase Energy (ENPH) and SolarEdge Technologies (SEDG) have had massive rallies this year and currently trade at a forward P/E of 75 and 64, respectively. SunPower's closest equivalent in terms of a downstream installation business model, Sunrun (RUN) currently trades at nearly 100x current 2021 estimates. Despite being the largest residential/commercial solar installer in the North America, SunPower currently trades at a significant discount to some of its closest peers Sunrun and Vivint Solar (VSLR) as the table below shows.

FY 2019 Shipments Revenues Current Market Capitalization Price / Sales Price / MW Deployed SPWR 510 MW $1,206.00 $2,283 1.89 4.48 RUN 412.7 MW $859.00 $9,624 11.20 23.32 VSLR 233 MW $341.00 $5,476 16.06 23.50

(Data compiled from supplemental operating data from SPWR, RUN, and VSLR. Dollar figures in millions of USD. Market capitalization based on Oct. 1, 2020 closing levels and fully diluted share count for the most recent reported quarter.)

It should be noted that Sunrun announced it will acquire Vivint Solar so after this deal closes Sunrun will likely be the largest solar non-utility solar installation company in the US.

However, both Sunrun and Vivint have different business models from SunPower. SunPower currently transacts mostly in cash while Sunrun and Vivint use a more complex loan/leasing model to take advantage of Federal ITC tax credits. SunPower recently announced a series of financing deals including a $1 billion partnership with Tech CU in order to offer customers more purchasing options. Financed and leased projects were noted to improve gross margin by $0.25/watt and $0.40/watt, respectively. Thus these non-cash projects would not only improve gross margin by over 50% but also expand the customer base with those unable to self finance solar installations.

Final Thoughts

SunPower shares have had a massive run since the start of 2020. Accounting for the Maxeon shares all SunPower shareholders received just over a month ago, investors are up over 100% this year despite all the COVID-19 uncertainties that crippled many other companies. Of course the stock market is always forward looking so investors today should evaluate SunPower based on its forward outlook rather than worry about short term corrections after the extended rally in its shares.

All of SunPower's fundamental positives mentioned in my 2020 solar preview article are still valid based on management's general outlook. While COVID-19 induced shutdowns did impact first half results, demand was pushed forward instead of lost. Despite the short term setbacks, management appeared proud of being able to achieve 2021 operating targets issued last year.

We are on track to hit our model in Q4 and beat it in 2021.

Sector news flow has also been positive. Stabilization in pricing has lured sidelined demand especially in regions where the levelized cost of solar power has already dropped below grid parity. SunPower's key California market also mandated solar installation in new homes since the start of 2020. This may be one of the key reasons why SunPower expects a 30-50% surge in residential deployments next year. With its residential business bringing in the highest per watt gross margin, the company's profitability should grow multiples greater than its consolidated revenue growth.

Of course, the potential shift to a Democratic White House could reignite solar installations in the US after lagging developed countries during the past decade. For example, in 2017 China had already deployed almost four times the 13.3 GW installed in the US last year. The slow adoption of solar power in the US during the past decade could result in a doubling or even tripling of annual demand over the next few years. With Presidential candidate Biden currently leading in the polls, his $2 trillion climate plan could very well become a godsend for solar investors.

On a historical basis, SunPower at 30x forward earnings would be considered fully valued. However investors need to keep in mind SunPower's earnings next year would not be fully normalized. In a spin-off evaluation article last year, I had already described how the company's restructuring may not be fully realized until after 2021. Although the following chart is addressing the company's commercial segment, a similar trend albeit at varying metrics would also apply to its residential business. The chart shows how operating margins for its larger scale commercial installation business could still more than double from 2021 levels.

(Chart from SunPower's 2020 Capital Markets Day report.)

The potential for continued expansion of operating margin alone could be used to justify SunPower's current valuation. As I described in my previous Sunpower articles, its management team has been extremely conservative with its forward guidance during the past two year restructuring period. For example, second quarter revenues of $353 million came in well ahead of a previous guidance of $290-330 million. Adjusted gross margin of 9.8% also crushed its 0-6% guidance. Based on the company's current implied revenue growth for 2021, I believe new sources of revenue such as its storage segment have been fully discounted. If storage demand next year tracks with current trends, top line growth could be double the current 10-20% preliminary guidance range. Thus the combination of both accelerating revenue growth with expanding operating margins could result in longer term annual earnings more than double the current expected level for 2021.

Finally and at least in the short term, investors also need to take into account current market sentiment. With interest rates so low, the market has readjusted fair valuations much higher than historical levels. Whether this holds in the longer term has yet to be seen but in the near term has led to extreme valuation levels for many of SunPower's peers. As mentioned above, SunPower currently trades at just a fraction of its smaller solar installation peers based on shipments. On forward earnings, SPWR's discount is equally discounted compared to ENPH at 75x, SEDG at 64x, and RUN at almost 100x 2021 earnings. Once investors realized the company's more simplified P&L after its first earnings release as a separated company, the valuation gap could start to narrow.

