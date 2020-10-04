Opportunities In India E-Commerce

Despite the negative impact the Covid outbreak had on India’s economy, the country’s e-commerce sector was roaring with e-commerce spending during the months of May, June, and July being considerably higher than the same period a year ago according to figures from market intelligence firm Kalagato.

Source: Quartz

Yet there is significant room for further expansion driven by several growth drivers including rising internet penetration; increasing vernacular-based interfaces which will help increase the number of online shoppers; rising per capita incomes; and increased spending from digital natives which will help push up Indian e-commerce spending.

Internet penetration in India is currently at 55.12% as of March 2020 according to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI). This is up from 48.48% in March 2019 and the number is expected to increase.

Furthermore the rise of vernacular platforms will spur greater vernacular support among e-commerce players, thereby incentivizing swathes of non-English or Hindi speaking Indians to give online shopping a go.

A melting pot of cultures, India has 22 official languages, but the actual number of languages spoken within the country is uncertain; however the general consensus is that there are 780, which ranks India in 2nd place after Papua New Guinea, for the most languages spoken within a single country.

According to the latest census data from The Office of the Registrar General and Census Commissioner of India, Hindi was spoken by 43.63% of the population which means more than 46% of India’s population speak other languages, and as they increasingly come online, e-commerce players with strong vernacular support may be in a better position to capture their online spend.

Twitter-backed (NYSE:TWTR) ShareChat, one of the largest Indian vernacular social networks acquired Elanic – a social commerce platform – in February this year, signaling its intent to cater to India’s vernacular e-commerce e-commerce potential.

Meanwhile e-commerce giants Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) and Walmart's (NYSE:WMT) Flipkart, which were mostly focused on India’s English and Hindi-speaking community (which are the two official languages in India) followed suite extending support to other languages such as Malayalam and Tamil.

Since adding support for Hindi two years ago in 2018, Amazon has reportedly seen Hindi usage grow by three times in the past five months and “hundreds of thousands” of Amazon shoppers have switched to the Hindi interface. In July this year, Amazon’s biggest rival Walmart-owned Flipkart, added support for Tamil, Telugu and Kannada, three languages that are spoken by roughly 200 million people in India (Telugu 81.1 million, Tamil 69 million, Kannada 43.7 million). Kannada is the official language in the Indian state of Karnataka (its capital Bengalaru is widely regarded as the Silicon Valley of India), Tamil is the official language of Tamil Nadu, and Telugu is the official language of Andhra Pradesh. All three states are among the fastest growing states in India.

Source: VCCirle

Shortly afterwards, Amazon announced in September that its website and apps support Kannada, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu in a move that it said would help it reach an additional 200-300 million users in the country. Malayalam is spoken by about 34.8 million people and is the official language of Kerala.

This should help drive the number of online shoppers which is currently estimated at 135 million as of 2019 according to research firm Redseer. Bain & Co expects the number of online shoppers to grow to nearly 300 million to 350 million online shoppers by 2025. That is equal to the entire population of the United States, yet accounts for just 30% or so of India’s population. The long term potential is enormous.

India has a relatively young population, with a median age of 28.7 (compared with 38.4 for China, 38.5 for the United States, 31.9 for Vietnam, and 31.1 for Indonesia), and more than 43% of India’s one billion plus population is aged 24 and below which equates to more than 450 million people. This is a digitally savvy generation, and as they enter the workforce and rise up the income ladder, e-commerce spending is bound to increase.

Per capita GDP in India has been growing at more than 5% annually according to data from the World Bank, exceeding Asian countries such as Indonesia and Malaysia.

Source: LD Investments

These fundamental growth drivers should propel India’s e-commerce market. Statista projects India’s e-commerce revenue to grow from US$ 45,894 million in 2020 to US$ 75,095 million by 2024, representing a CAGR of 13.1%.

Source: Statista

A white paper prepared by Alvarez & Marsal India and the CII Institute of Logistics expects India’s online retail market to top $100 billion by 2024.

London analytics firm GlobalData is more optimistic, expecting India’s e-commerce market to reach US$ 100 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 19.6% between 2019 and 2023.

As competition heats up in India’s burgeoning e-commerce sector, a number of players are poised to benefit in the crowded sector. A few notable ones are listed below.

Walmart

Walmart-owned Flipkart and global e-commerce giant Amazon are currently India’s biggest e-commerce players with a combined market share of over 60% in terms of Gross Merchandise Value (GMV); according to a Forrester report published last year, as of 2018, Flipkart’s e-commerce market share stood at 31.9%, a whisker higher than Amazon’s 31.2%. After adding Flipkart’s specialty fashion sites Myntra and Jabong, Flipkart’s market share rises to 38.3%.

Source: S&P Global

Both have benefited from the rise in online shopping in India, which is dominated by the top five Indian cities with Delhi, Maharashtra and Karnataka accounting for more than 65% of India’s e-commerce demand according to a report by SaaS company Unicommerce.

This is despite these three cities accounting for just about 15% of India’s population (Delhi population is estimated at 19 million, Mahrashtra population estimated at 120 million, Karnataka population estimated at 66 million) according to the Unique Identification Aadhar India updated May 2020.

Thus, while e-commerce spending in India’s English-speaking, urban population is expected to continue on a solid upward path, it is rural and lower-Tier Indian cities that are generally viewed to be the next frontiers for major growth.

According to data from the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), urban internet users grew 1.54% during the quarter ended march 2020 while rural internet users grew 6.53% during the same period.

Both Amazon and Flipkart have aggressively moved to tap into India’s lower-tier e-commerce opportunity. Although no specifics were given, Amazon and Flipkart reported record revenue for their annual India e-commerce sales festivals last year (Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion days are India’s version of Singles Day in China and Black Friday in the US), thanks to rising e-commerce activity in smaller Indian towns.

This year, research firm Redseer expects Tier-2 towns and cities to account for more than 50% of purchases at this year’s festive season sales, with participation from 45 to 50 million users, representing a 70% year-on-year increase in seasonal online shoppers compared to the same period last year according to RedSeer’s annual ‘Online Festive Sales 2020 Forecast’ report.

The pandemic has served as a catalyst to accelerate e-commerce usage in lower tier cities. Tier-3 markets have seen 53% year-on-year growth in e-commerce adoption during the lockdown period, making it the fastest growing region according to a report by SaaS company Unicommerce. Demand was largely driven by the fashion and apparel categories.

Following a trend seen worldwide, fashion is a highly popular category in India.

Source: Oberlo

Fashion has been witnessing strong growth in India. According to a report by Redseer in 2019 India’s fashion market was growing at a CAGR of 11%, with online fashion growing at a CAGR of 32%.

In fact, after the lockdown period in India, the fashion and accessories categories saw online order volumes jump more than 100% according to Unicommerce.

Source: Business Insider

As the e-commerce wave catches up to rural India, it is likely that fashion will be a key growth category and Walmart’s Flipkart is in great position to benefit from this. Flipkart-owned Myntra is India’s largest fashion e-commerce retailer, and together with Flipkart, the duo command a market share of 70% of India’s mass fashion market.

Signs indicate Myntra is already gaining traction in rural India; during its latest End of Reason Sale (EORS) this year, the company noted an 86% jump in customers from tier-2 and tier 3 cities, the highest so far with international brands, trendy outfits and sportswear being popular among customers in both urban and rural areas. While part of the reason was due the Covid lockdown, the company is bullish that this also signals a shift in long term consumer behavior.

In the longer term however, fashion e-commerce site Ajio (owned by Reliance Industries) could emerge as a strong contender, taking considerable market share in the process. Myntra’s early advantage and sheer size suggests it would take a while for Ajio to catch up however. In terms of customer numbers, Myntra’s average daily active user base was 2.2 million during January to July this year, nearly five times more than Ajio’s 500,000 plus according to data from SimilarWeb. Siddharath Bindra, CEO of ethnic-wear company Biba estimates it would take about two years.

The growth potential is tremendous; according to McKinsey, India’s apparel market will be worth US$ 59.3 billion by 2022, making it the sixth largest in the world, comparable to the United Kingdom (US$ 65 billion), and Germany (US$ 63.1 billion). With just 35% of India’s apparel sales coming from the organized market, there is tremendous opportunity for online fashion players such as Myntra to capture market share along with the rise in organized apparel’s share of sales; Mckinsey expects it to rise around 45% by 2025.

Amazon

Amazon’s biggest opportunity lies in cross border e-commerce. According to Statista, cross border e-commerce sales in India accounts for just 6% of India’s e-commerce market but that share is poised to grow (albeit at a relatively slow rate) as incomes grow.

Source: Statista

Amazon’s unrivaled global e-commerce operations and its increasing strength as a global logistics heavyweight, enables it to seamlessly connect Indian e-commerce merchants and shoppers with e-commerce merchants and shoppers in other countries.

Amazon launched its Amazon Global Selling program in 2015, enabling Indian merchants to sell their wares to hundreds of millions of online shoppers overseas. The number of Indian merchants has grown from 32,000 sellers in 2018 to 60,000 today, selling 100 million products across Amazon’s 15 marketplaces around the world including the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and UAE.

Replicating Amazon’s global presence is no easy feat and so far Amazon appears to be the only established player offering cross-border e-commerce services in India. Flipkart started a cross-border business in 2017 in partnership with eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY), but the partnership was dissolved after Walmart acquired Flipkart in 2018, following which Flipkart turned its attention to India’s domestic e-commerce market. Reliance Industries too is likely to focus on the domestic market for the next few years before venturing into cross-border e-commerce (if at all) which suggests Amazon will own this market for several years to come.

Amazon recently announced that Indian MSMEs and brands on Amazon Global Selling have crossed $2 billion in cumulative exports. Launched in 2015, it took the program three years to hit cumulative exports of $1 billion, and just 18 months later that figure jumped 100% to hit the next $1 billion, thereby crossing the $2 billion milestone in cumulative exports from India. In January 2020, Amazon had pledged to enable $10 billion in cumulative exports by 2025 helping Indian businesses grow by selling online worldwide.

While that would represent a tiny 3% of Amazon’s GMV which is estimated at around US$ 339 billion in 2019, the potential is tremendous considering that at 53 million India’s cross border shopper population is a mere 4% of India’s population. By comparison, China’s cross border e-commerce shoppers stood at 149 million, nearly three times bigger than India’s according to a 2019 report by Irish cross-border e-commerce solutions provider eShopWorld.

Facebook

Although Walmart-backed Flipkart, and Amazon dominate India’s e-commerce space currently, it has been noted that Reliance Industries, India’s largest corporation by market capitalization, is the competitor to watch, more so with the Indian government tightening the screws on foreign e-commerce players such as Walkmart’s Flipkart and Amazon.

Armed with deep pockets, an established retail subsidiary that boasts an unrivaled physical store network (Reliance Retail operates India’s largest, fastest growing and most profitable retail business serving close to 640 million footfalls across its 12,000 plus stores nationwide) and a chairman with longstanding, close ties to India’s ruling political party, Reliance Industries is in prime position to upend India’s e-commerce market, similar to the manner in which its telecom subsidiary – Reliance Jio – disrupted India’s mobile telecom market, raced ahead of its existing rivals and seized the title as India’s biggest telecom company by wireless market share, less than five years since it began commercial operations in 2016.

In what could be a sign of things to come, Reliance’s JioMart app became the third most downloaded shopping app in August with 4 million downloads, behind Flipkart (8.7 million downloads) and Amazon (8.3 million downloads) according to data from Sensor Tower.

It is little wonder then that several global investors have made a beeline for Reliance Jio Platforms and within the first six months of this year, Reliance Jio Platforms had raised US$ 15.2 billion - more than the US$ 14.5 million raised in 2019 by all Indian tech startups combined according to data from Tracxn. This is also meant Reliance Jio had raced to unicorn status within a year of its formation (in 2019), making it one of the world’s youngest unicorns.

Source: Reliance Industries Limited Annual Report 2019-20

Facebook was among the earliest global investors to spot the potential in Reliance Jio Platforms and struck a strategic partnership with the rising e-commerce star. The partnership will leverage on Facebook’s social media assets to connect more than 60 million micro, small and medium businesses, 120 million farmers, 30 million small merchants and millions of SMEs in the informal sector.

For instance, under the Facebook-Jio Platforms partnership, JioMart, the e-commerce business under Reliance Jio Platforms launched a Whatsapp ordering system connecting India’s mom-and-pop kirana stores (which mostly sell groceries such as cooking oil, rice, toothpaste) to the 400 million strong Whatsapp users in India. Currently about a thousand of such stores have participated in the pilot program and it is likely the number will grow in the coming years.

Grocery makes up 70% of India’s retail market with 90% driven by neighborhood kirana shops. Goldman Sachs foresees Reliance Industries capturing 50% of India’s online grocery market as a result of the tie-up with Facebook. After tackling India’s e-grocery market, it is not a far stretch to see JioMart extending its reach to other categories such as fashion, electronics etc.

Unlike Flipkart or Amazon which handle inventory and are thus essentially online retailers, the Facebook-JioMart partnership is more akin to that of Alibaba’s (NYSE:BABA) asset-light model i.e., a marketplace connecting buyers with sellers.

For Facebook, the profit potential from this partnership lies in advertising revenue; Facebook will have access to JioMart’s user data enabling it to aggressively sell its advertising services and generate more revenue by encouraging greater numbers of micro and small businesses to spend on advertising to better compete. Meanwhile, on the consumer front, Facebook’s access to JioMart’s buyers will enable Facebook to display more targeted advertisements.

There is also the potential for Whatsapp Pay to gain a toehold in India’s burgeoning digital payments market. Reportedly just 1 million Whatsapp users in India have access to its mobile payment service. WhatsApp has yet to receive approval from the Indian government for a nationwide rollout of Whatsapp Pay in India and there is a possibility this may happen although it is not a given; Whatsapp Pay barely lasted a week in Brazil, when the Brazilian Central Bank suspended trial runs this year to “preserve an adequate competitive environment” in the mobile payments space and to ensure “functioning of a payment system that’s interchangeable, fast, secure, transparent, open and cheap.”

In the longer term however, Facebook may find itself competing against Reliance Industries, whose chairman Mukesh Ambani famously mentioned “data is the new oil”. The billionaire tycoon has his own digital ambitions with Reliance Jio Platforms, and is reportedly building an ecosystem of apps including a messaging app “JioChat”, which could be combined with other Jio apps (such as Jio Mart, Jio Money, Jio Cinema etc) to create India’s answer to Chinese internet giant Tencent’s (OTCPK:OTCPK:TCEHY) superapp WeChat.

Regardless, even under this scenario, Facebook stands to gain from Jio’s ascent thanks to its investment in Reliance Jio Platforms; Facebook’s US$ 5.7 billion investment this April valued Reliance Jio Platforms at a INR 4.6 trillion pre-money enterprise value (about US$ 62 billion), which is slightly less than 10% of Facebook’s current market value. The investment gave Facebook a 9.99% stake, making Facebook the biggest minority shareholder.

A superapp under Reliance Jio would no doubt help push up the value of Reliance Jio Platforms, and with the latter reportedly working with banks in preparation for an overseas listing, the business’s value can jump even further, which suggests Facebook will have the option of exiting most likely with a tidy profit.

Source: Business Today

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Please take note, this is only one aspect in weighing the attractiveness or non-attractiveness of the companies mentioned as an investment and should not be used independent of other factors. This article examines one segment of the companies' businesses, and other factors such as valuation are not addressed. This article is not a recommendation to buy or sell any stock mentioned.

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.