Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio - Pre-Election Update

Renewables might benefit going forward regardless of who wins in November (or later).

With uncertainty in the wind, we have made some last minute adjustments to our portfolio.

Protected Principal Retirement Strategy Redux

This article is a follow-up to the Protected Principal Retirement Strategy, devised in 2012, and the subject of over 75 articles written since. I hope that during the ensuing years that many of you have made the decision to learn for yourself how to determine risk, develop portfolio allocations, evaluate stocks and review/update your own portfolios to the extent that your retirement (or forthcoming retirement) has become a more profitable transition.

I Have Seen The Future And It Looks Weird

First, I would like to provide an update on how I see the markets as we move into the final quarter of 2020.

I believe that two factors will dominate market performance over the short to intermediate term - the Presidential election and the potential for a second wave of the COVID virus.

On November 3, our country will choose between two of the most controversial candidates to ever oppose each other in recent history. I believe there is a definite chance that on November 4, we will not be a lot closer to a winner than we were on the 3rd. In fact, since each candidate has an army of lawyers ready to challenge the results, we could extend well into 2021 without a result. I don't even want to go into what (or whom) that could bring to the White House. Suffice it to say, the markets could easily degenerate into further chaos unless there is a decisive victor on November 3rd.

I have been closely watching the Johns Hopkins COVID 19 site on a daily basis. I have noticed the significant increase in new cases in parts of Asia (particularly India), and throughout Europe. This has had a negative impact on both global stock and emerging market stock indices. If the case numbers continue to increase, and if we see significant increases in the US, we could be in for a replay of last March.

So, the implications of these scenarios has resulted in some changes to the Protected Principal Retirement Portfolio (PPRP). I want to be at a point where I can sit back and see how things unfold over the next few months, while having increased our cash allocation and reduced positions that are more vulnerable to either, or both of these scenarios.

What We Have Sold

Our portfolio sales have come from three sectors: domestic financials; global funds; and emerging market funds.

We have sold three of our four Business Development Companies ((BDC's)), subsequent to receiving the recents quarter's distributions. I believe that financials could become vulnerable short-term.

TCG BDC, Inc. (CGBD)

Owl Rock Capital Corporation (ORCC)

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG)

Let me say I believe that all three of these are decent holdings, with (TPVG) in my opinion the best of the bunch. So I am not forgetting about them entirely - just want to step aside for a bit.

We held two global closed-end funds ((CEFs)), both of which we sold when the FTSE All World index broke its recent strong uptrend. These two were:

Aberdeen Global Income Fund (FCO)

First Trust- Aberdeen Global Opportunities Income Fund (FAM)

In the emerging markets sector, we sold all three CEFs that we were holding when the MSCI Emerging Market index broke its uptrend. These were:

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund (EMD)

First Trust/Aberdeen Emerging Opportunities Fund (FEO)

Voya Emerging Markets High Dividend Equities Fund (IHD)

This might have been the most focused selling I have done in a long while, but I have a conservative bent, and enjoy my sleep.

What We Have Bought

I have previously mentioned that our portfolio is devoid of any REITs, and that we had a few CEF REIT funds on the watchlist. Two of these reached what I targeted as safe buy points, so I began to accumulate small positions (really small). The two that we bought were:

Neuberger Real Estate Securities Income Fund (NRO)

Nuveen Real Estate Income Fund (JRS)

Both of these funds have been re-positioning their portfolios over the past six or so months. (NRO) currently has about 39 percent of their portfolio in preferred stock, while (JRS) is at about 40 percent preferred stocks. I think this adds a bit of stability to the dividends going forward. However, there is certainly no guarantees in today's markets.

Renewables

We have also discussed renewable resources in past articles. My thoughts are that this is a growing sector, and many utilities and energy companies are moving in this direction. Should Biden win the election, I would expect a heavy emphasis on renewable energy. If Trump prevails, we will still see a turn towards renewables, but on a lesser scale.

Our first venture into diversified renewable holdings was made with the purchase of Kayne Anderson Midstream Energy Fund (KMF), which today changed its name to Kayne Anderson NextGen Energy & Infrastructure Fund, Inc. - the (KMF) symbol remains the same.

They recently reduced their distribution to $.09/quarter (present yield is about 8.8 percent), and, over the past several months have transformed their midstream MLP portfolio significantly towards renewables.

Let me emphasize that we took only a small position in (KMF), pending the election outcome.

Present Watch List

Let me say first that all of the BDC's, global funds and emerging market funds which we sold remain firmly back on our watch list. In addition, at some point I would like to see both Columbia Seligman Premium Technology Growth Fund (STK) and Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF) back in the (PPRP).

We are also looking for opportunities to expand our REIT holdings, but I think that will not happen until we see improvement in the sector. I continue to watch both Cohen & Steers Total Return Fund (RFI) and CBRE Clarion Global Real Estate Income Fund (IGR) as compliments to (JRS) and (NRO).

In the renewables area, I like Algonquin Power and Utilities Corp. (AQN) (for its exposure to Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (AY) and Clearway Energy (CWEN).

Conclusion

Let me conclude by saying that regardless the situation going forward, God remains in charge. When all things are considered, the markets are truly of minor consequence.

Please do not take anything in this article as a recommendation to buy, just use it as a means to further your own due diligence.

Disclosure: I am/we are long NRO, JRS, KMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.