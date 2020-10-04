The Bell Is Tolling

My suggestions are an extra amount of cash, possibly some puts, taking some equity profits, considering outsized dividends which can be found, with a good amount of homework, in closed-end funds.

"Cautious was helpful; paranoid was just another word for distracted."

- Leigh Bardugo

I have been advising for months to be cautious. I am not advising paranoia and there is a notable distinction. We now have a President that has caught Covid-19, something unexpected, but then I have warned about the surprises ahead, for quite some time. As we face the elections, we are in the "Season of the Witch" and who knows what might by flying out of her mysterious cauldron of trouble.

"Double, double, toil and trouble; Fire burn, and cauldron bubble."

- William Shakespeare

There was a time, a "Once upon a time," where the news was real, when people were respectful, when civility was part of our culture, when we respected our political leaders, and now, these admirable attributes are long gone, just dreamy notions of the past. They are like Rhett Butler, "Gone with the Wind."

"When shrouded meanings and grim intentions are nicely polished up and pokerfaced personae are generously palming off their fantasy constructs, caution is the watchword, since rippling water on the well of truth swiftly obscures our vision and perception."

- Erik Pevernagie

For me, there is a definite sadness that comes with all of this but, sadness or not, it is our new reality and so it must be recognized and appreciated. We not only face our elections now but a Supreme Court nomination, a Communist China that is vying for power and position, a virus that dips and spins and scares us all, news, of any sort, that can no longer be trusted, markets that bob and weave with each new headline and a Fed that is promising rates at historic lows, or just off of them, that is driving our investment decisions. A "Borrower's Paradise," and a "Fixed-Income Investor's Hell," and caution is my byword for at least the next thirty days.

Besides the Fed, one thing that is holding rates down are American yields, as compared with other nations. Money continues to flood into the United States from the European Union, Switzerland, and Japan. Take a look at the following chart and it becomes quite clear.

Current Spread in Yield Basis Points

U.S. 0.698 %

Australia 0.796 % 9.7

Belgium -0.309 % -100.7

Canada 0.566 % - 13.2

Denmark -0.424 % -112.2

France -0.261 % - 95.9

Germany -0.534 % -123.2

Italy 0.793 % 9.5

Japan 0.021 % - 67.7

Netherlands -0.425 % -112.3

Spain 0.226 % - 47.2

Sweden -0.105 % - 80.3

U.K. 0.248 % - 45.0

The spillover effect, as I have remarked before, is that money traditionally earmarked for bonds, has now been flowing into equities, on the hope and the prayer, that appreciation will equate to what yield you used to be able to get in bonds. That strategy has worked, in general, with the exception of our March rout, but the U.S. elections may render this strategy unworkable and the fallout could be severe. I am not predicting this, but I am cautioning to be prepared for it. A good warning is often worth its weight in gold and I stand by my warning as November 3 creeps in upon us.

My suggestions are an extra amount of cash, possibly some puts, taking some equity profits, considering outsized dividends which can be found, with a good amount of homework, in closed-end funds. I would also look at any bond holdings and possibly taking some profits in that arena. Uncertainty is hard upon us and "caution" is the byword of my faith. "Seeking Alpha" is fine. Losing it, not so much.

"Today is only one day in all the days that will ever be. But what will happen in all the other days that ever come can depend on what you do today."

- Ernest Hemingway, For Whom the Bell Tolls

Heed my warning today. You will thank me for it. If not, you will have slept better at night because of it.

