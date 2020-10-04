bluebird bio announces European acceptance of eli-cel gene therapy

bluebird bio Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) announced that the company's marketing authorization application for elivaldogene autotemcel has been accepted by the European Medicine Agency. The drug candidate is being considered as a treatment for cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a neurodegenerative disease primarily affecting young boys.

The marketing authorization application has been supported by the data from the Phase 2/3 Starbeam study. Further, the data from the ongoing Phase 3 ALD-104 study and the long-term follow-up study. Gary Fortin of bluebird bio said, "Data from clinical studies conducted in patients with early CALD suggest eli-cel stabilizes the progression of the disease. If approved, eli-cel would represent the first therapy for CALD that uses a patient's own hematopoietic stem cells, potentially mitigating the risk of life-threatening immune complications associated with transplant using cells from a donor."

Eli-cel gene therapy for the treatment of CALD was accepted by the EMA into its Priorities Medicines scheme (PRIME) in July 2018. In July 2020, eli-cel was granted the Orphan Medicinal Product while it was also given an accelerated assessment by the Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use of the EMA. This designation may potentially reduce the active review time for the MAA from 210 days to 150 days.

The FDA has granted eli-cel Orphan Drug status, Rare Pediatric Disease designation, and Breakthrough Therapy designation for the treatment of CALD by the FDA. The company is looking to submit the Biologics License Application in the United States in mid-2021.

bluebird is in the process of recruiting patients for a Phase 3 study and will evaluate the efficacy and safety of eli-cel after myeloablative conditioning using busulfan and fludarabine in patients with CALD. The company is also carrying out a long-term safety and efficacy follow-up study for patients who have received eli-cel for treating CALD and completed two years of follow-up in bluebird bio-sponsored studies. The enrollment for the Phase 2/3 Starbeam study (ALD-102) has been completed.

Eli-cel is a one-time investigational gene therapy. It adds functional copies of the ABCD1 gene into a patient's own hematopoietic stem cells. With the addition of a functional gene, patients are able to produce the adrenoleukodystrophy protein. This also eliminates the need of HSC donation from another person. It is believed that ALDP has the ability to breakdown very-long-chain fatty acids, which may amass to toxic levels in the brain. Eli-cel is currently not approved for any indication in any geography.

bluebird bio is mainly invested in gene therapy segment. The company develops gene and cell therapies for different types of cancers and severe genetic diseases. Its Zynteglo is approved for beta thalassaemia patients 12 years and older who require regular blood transfusions. The medicine is authorized in the European Union. It mainly consists of active substance stem cells taken from the patients. The stem cells are then genetically modified to insert a gene for beta-globin. The company also has robust development pipeline, focusing on a wide range of indications.

Investment Thesis: The stock has been weak in the recent past. However, its sole marketed product Zynteglo is expected to provide positive impetus to the stock price. The current price point seems attractive for a long-term investment.

Arena Pharmaceuticals completes enrollment for CAPTIVATE trial

Arena Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARNA) announced that it has completed full enrollment for its Phase 2b trial of olorinab. The trial consists of 273 participants and is being carried out in nearly 70 clinical sites across the United States. The primary efficacy endpoint of the trial is improvement in the weekly Average Abdominal Pain Scale from baseline to week 12.

CAPTIVATE is a Phase 2, multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled, 12-week study. It seeks to evaluate the performance of olorinab in patients suffering from irritable bowel syndrome experiencing abdominal pain. Chris Cabell of Arena said, "Olorinab is highly-selective and peripherally acting which we believe may translate into sustained pain relief with minimal drug abuse liability for patients across a broad range of conditions." The company expects the topline data from the trial to be available in early 2021.

CAPTIVATE is designed to assess alteration in abdominal pain in participants with the clinical diagnosis of IBS with predominant constipation or diarrhea. The primary endpoint of the trial is concerned with the weekly Average Abdominal Pain Scale (AAPS) from baseline.

Olorinab, also known as APD371, is an oral, peripherally acting, highly-selective, full agonist of the cannabinoid type 2 receptor. The drug candidate has been discovered in-house by the company, and Arena is looking to develop it for several indications. The initial focus of the development activities is on visceral pain in gastrointestinal disorders. This compound aims to provide pain relief while optimizing the risk of psychoactive adverse effects.

Arena Pharmaceuticals has strong development pipeline with candidates Etrasimod, Olorinab and APD418.

Investment Thesis: Arena stock has shown strong upward movements in the recent past and the investors may wait for some meaningful pullback for initiating position in the stock.

Mesoblast suffers a setback as FDA rejects cell therapy application

Mesoblast Limited (MESO) announced receiving a Complete Response Letter to its Biologics License Application for remestemcel-L. The company was seeking the approval of the drug candidate for treating pediatric steroid-refractory acute graft versus host disease. Mesoblast plans to request a Type A meeting with the FDA for discussing a potential accelerated approval with a post-approval condition for an additional study.

The Oncologic Drugs Advisory Committee (ODAC)1 of the FDA voted 9:1 that the presented data backs the efficacy of remestemcel-L in pediatric patients with SR-aGVHD. However, the FDA recommended the company to carry out at least one additional randomized, controlled study in adults and/or children. Mesoblast Chief Executive Dr Silviu Itescu stated: "We are working tirelessly to bring remestemcel-L to patients with life threatening inflammatory conditions, including SR-aGVHD and COVID-19 ARDS."

Remestemcel-L is Mesoblast's lead drug candidate and is an allogeneic cell therapy product. This investigational therapy comprises culture-expanded mesenchymal stem cells taken from the bone marrow of an unrelated donor. It is believed to have immunomodulatory properties to counteract the cytokine storms.

Mesoblast is currently carrying out a randomized, controlled Phase 3 trial assessing Remestemcel-L's potential for treating ventilator-dependent adults with moderate to severe acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) due to COVID-19. The company expects the second interim analysis to be carried out in early November while the patient recruitment will likely be completed in December. The interim analysis will be carried out by an independent Data Safety Monitoring Board.

Investment Thesis: Despite this setback, the stock retains its long term potential. The company has multiple catalysts such as COVID-19 and chronic low back pain data coming up in the near future, expected to provide a strong push to its stock price.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.