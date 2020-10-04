It's been an exciting year for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ) as we've seen a surge in interest for gold explorers given the strength in the gold (GLD) price over the past nine months. One of the top-performing gold juniors this year is Osino Resources (OTCQX:OSIIF), up 110% year-to-date, more than double the Gold Juniors Index's performance. The company has gained recognition after making a significant discovery at its Karibib Gold Project in Namibia. While this is quite exciting, and it's possible Osino could prove up over 1.7 million ounces of gold at Twin Hills Central, the valuation is not overly attractive at US$1.11, with the company trading at a market cap of US$115 million. Therefore, if we were to see the stock make new highs before Q2, I believe this would be a selling opportunity.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Osino Resources is a lesser-known company in the African gold space, with the company's Twin Hills discovery hole (OKD-004) of 65 meters at 1.37 grams per tonne gold putting the company on the map last year. Since that time, the company has drilled over 30,000 meters and significantly extended the strike length at Twin Hills, while also defining several new targets along its 11-kilometer gold system. As shown below, Osino has a significant land package in Namibia that surrounds B2Gold's (BTG) Otjikoto Gold Mine, with the focus to date being Twin Hills, which lies southwest of Otjikoto. Based on the success seen to date, the company is planning a maiden resource estimate early next year for Twin Hills, and I believe the company should have no problem proving up 1.5 million ounces of gold. Let's take a closer look at the deposit below:

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we zoom in on the Karibib Fault below in Namibia, we can see that most drilling to date has been concentrated in a relatively small area between sections 600,000 and 602,000. This area has been labeled Twin Hills Central (THC), and we've seen several thick low-grade intercepts from the project to date that are shown in the bullets below:

OKD001: 148 meters of 0.65 grams per tonne gold

OKD002: 241 meters of 0.65 grams per tonne gold

OKD004: 65 meters at 1.37 grams per tonne gold

OKD024: 92 meters at 1.40 grams per tonne gold

OKD031: 150 meters of 0.98 grams per tonne gold

OKD032: 77 meters of 0.72 grams per tonne gold

OKD041: 203 meters at 0.74 grams per tonne gold

OKD049: 268 meters of 0.60 grams per tonne gold

While these are very thick intercepts, they are relatively low-grade, with the average grade for Twin Hills likely to come in at 1.05 grams per tonne gold at a best case, depending on the cut-off grade used for the resource estimate. This is not a huge issue, as the Otjikoto Gold Mine to the northeast is very profitable at an average grade of 1.42 grams per tonne gold from the 2013 Feasibility Study. The Otjikoto Mine is currently producing 40,000 plus ounces of gold per quarter for B2Gold at average all-in sustaining costs of roughly $1,000~/oz. Therefore, low grades should not discourage investors. Even though Osino is much lower grade than most African peers, it makes up for these grades with size and a significant mineralized footprint.

(Source: Company Presentation)

If we zoom in a little further on THC, we can see that the deposit remains open to the east and west, and we've seen relatively tight drill spacing to date over the 1.3-kilometer strike length. Based on a strike length of 1.2~ kilometers conservatively, a vertical depth of over 250 meters, and a grade of 1.00~ grams per tonne gold, I believe there's a possibility to prove up between 1.45 and 1.95 million ounces at Twin Hills Central in the next 18 months. Given that the cut-off for resource drilling should be year-end to complete a resource estimate in Q1, I would expect the resource estimate to come in at the lower end to midpoint of this estimate. Based on this, I see the best case for the Q1 2021 resource estimate of 1.75 million at 1.05 grams per tonne gold.

(Source: Company News Release)

Many investors are likely very excited by this prospect, as a gold explorer with a 1.75 million-ounce resource should command a significant valuation. However, it's important to note that all ounces are not created equal, and gold ounces in African jurisdictions tend to see a massive discount. In fact, as shown below, we can see that the median enterprise value per ounce for all gold explorers with one million-ounce plus gold deposits is $18.87/oz. This figure is miles below the $44.74/oz median enterprise value for Australian gold juniors that receive a significant premium because they're in the #1 mining jurisdiction worldwide. Therefore, while we are seeing lots of price targets of US$2.00 or higher for Osino Resources float around on different stock boards, I believe these targets are tough to justify, even if Osino proves up 1.75 million ounces. Let's take a closer look at the valuation below:

(Source: Author's Chart)

Osino Resources has 103.3 million shares outstanding and a strong cash position of over US$18 million, but I expect that this cash position will drop to US$15 million by year-end given Osino's aggressive drill program. Based on a share price of US$1.11 and 103.3 million shares outstanding, Osino is currently sitting at a market cap of US$115 million, or an enterprise value of $100 million after subtracting out US$15 million in cash. If we assume that the company proves up 1.75 million ounces of gold by April of next year, this means that Osino is trading at an enterprise value per ounce of US$57.14. This is quite high, considering that the median enterprise value for African gold juniors is $18.87/oz, and we have companies with positive Feasibility studies like Orezone (OTCQX:ORZCF) trading for just $26.89/oz.

(Source: Author's Notes)

If we examine the chart below, which compares resource size to enterprise value per ounce, we can see that Osino is a significant outlier on the chart. This chart assumes that Osino proves up only 1.75 million ounces in its upcoming maiden resource estimate. This is because the company would be the second most expensive African gold explorer at just below $60.00/oz vs. a median of $18.87/oz, despite having one of the smallest resources. Some investors might argue that Osino should be valued at similar levels to Tietto Minerals (TIE.ASX), but I would disagree. This is because Tietto Minerals is one of the few high-grade discoveries owned by a junior in Africa, with a current resource grade of 2.15 grams per tonne gold. This figure is 105% higher than my estimated resource grade for Osino of 1.05 grams per tonne gold or less.

(Source: Author's Chart)

(Source: Tietto Minerals Company Presentation)

Moving over to the chart below, we can see what enterprise value per ounce the most desirable gold projects in Africa command, with four examples of acquisitions in the past four years below. These four acquisitions were Avnel Mining by Endeavour Mining (OTCQX:EDVMF), Exore Resources by Perseus (OTCPK:PMNXF), Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF) by SD Gold, and Toega by West African Resources (OTCPK:WFRSF). As we can see below, the average enterprise value per ounce in these four acquisitions was $50.28/oz, but the average resource grade for these four projects was 2.44 grams per tonne gold. Currently, Osino Resources (far right on the chart) is being valued at $57.14/oz based on a 1.75 million ounce maiden resource despite having a resource grade that's 50% lower than the peer group. Therefore, while some investors might point to recent acquisition prices to help inform how Osino Resources should be valued post-resource, I would argue that it's presumptuous to make this assumption.

(Source: Author's Chart)

In summary, while Osino Resources is undoubtedly sitting on a massive discovery in Namibia, I do not see any reason why the company should command the price targets we're seeing thrown around on different stock boards of US$2.00. In fact, I would argue that the stock is already trading at slightly above fair value at US$1.11 unless the company manages to deliver a maiden resource above 1.75 million ounces. Obviously, valuation alone does not dictate where a stock trades over the short term or even medium term, as stock prices are driven by momentum and sentiment. However, if Osino Resources were to make a run near new highs above US$1.40, I believe this would be a selling opportunity. This is because if the stock trades up to new highs, it will be trading at a massive premium to its peers.

Osino Resources is a compelling story with a great management team behind it with Ross Beaty on board, but paying more than US$50.00/oz for an African discovery rarely pays off for investors. This is evidenced by Cardinal Resources being acquired for below US$50.00/oz following a bidding war that lasted for months. Therefore, if we do see Osino Resources head above US$1.40 before March, I believe investors would be wise to sell into strength. I currently see much better opportunities elsewhere in the sector, and I continue to prefer gold juniors in Tier-1 jurisdictions like Canada and Australia.