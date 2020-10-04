All Weather Dividends: 11 Strong Buys, Just 1 Month Before The Election
Summary
The election is around the corner, the president has tested positive, and the pandemic continues.
Yet our All Weather dividends portfolio is geared up for these very conditions.
In this environment, we continue to find stocks which trade at attractive valuations, 11 which were added to the portfolio this month.
Written by Robert & Sam Kovacs
Introduction
Already the 6th update. Time flies! Since initiating our All Weather Dividends model portfolio in May, we’ve had the chance to showcase our investment style. This has