Closed-End Funds: Watch These 4 Tech Funds As Volatility Increases
Summary
A lot of CEFs have tech-related exposure; however, 4 of them are focused almost exclusively on tech.
These funds could show some buying opportunities as tech heads into correction territory.
Tech is still clearly stretched in valuation, though watching for opportunities in CEFs can allow an investor to pick up shares at wide discounts.
Written by Nick Ackerman, co-produced by Stanford Chemist
The tech space has helped elevate the overall market to new all-time highs. In general, it is masking what would be an otherwise down year for many