Cisco (CSCO) has a sketchy history as one of the original dot.com bubble stocks; twenty years later shares still have not gotten back to their all-time high. And yet, Cisco has made a lot of progress fundamentally, and its growth outlook over the coming years is not at all bad. Shares do not only trade below the high from 20 years ago but also at a steep discount relative to how they were valued earlier this year or in 2019. It does not seem justified that its valuation has come down this much. Through unspectacular but solid growth and a nice dividend that yields 3.8%, Cisco should be able to generate attractive returns going forward.

Checkered Share Price History, But Solid Underlying Performance

Cisco may be best-known for being one of the biggest bubble stocks during the dot.com bubble. Its share price rose by hundreds of percentage points over a couple of years, and at the same time, the company increased its share count substantially, as it financed a range of acquisitions by issuing new equity. The combination of these factors made Cisco's market capitalization rise well above $500 billion in 2020, an astonishing size for a company at the time. Its share price rose to as much as $80:

Data by YCharts

What goes up in a bubbly manner must come down, however, and in Cisco's case, that went quite quick: By late 2001, shares had already lost 80% of their value, and the company's market capitalization was at a level of just $120 billion. Those investors that bought Cisco's shares at or near the top are still waiting to break even 20 years later. This serves as a powerful reminder that growth alone is not a good reason to buy a stock - valuations matter quite a lot. Despite a questionable share price performance over the last 20 years, Cisco still has made reliable progress operationally:

Data by YCharts

The lines for both revenues and cash flows are "up and to the right", while Cisco has reduced its share count by roughly 3 billion, or about 40% over the last 20 years. Its 190% cash flow growth over the last 20 years equates to an annual growth rate of 5.5%, while revenues grew by 6.2% a year in the same time frame. By itself, that is not outstanding, but when we factor in that its share count has dropped dramatically over the same time, cash flow per share growth stands at a very solid 8.1% a year, while revenue per share grew by 8.8% a year. A company that manages to grow its revenue and cash flow per share at a high single-digit pace for 20 years in a row deserves some attention, we believe.

Cisco does not only sport a solid long-term track record, but it also offers industry-leading fundamentals, including strong margins and attractive returns on capital:

Source: Stock Rover

Cisco seems to be an above-average pick in its industry, and the same holds true when we take a look at its balance sheet:

Source: Stock Rover

We see that Cisco sports a "B" Financial Health Grade from Morningstar. It also has low relative debt levels, with long-term debt at just 20% of its total capital, it has very strong interest coverage, and above-average liquidity (current ratio and quick ratio). To top things off, its net cash position is positive, at about 10% of its market capitalization (here's the 10-K filing). Just for reference, this is roughly twice the level of net cash compared to Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL), which has a ~5% net cash position relative to its market capitalization. We can summarize that Cisco's share price performance over the last 20 years clearly was disastrous, but this was mostly due to an absurdly high valuation during the dot.com bubble. Operationally, Cisco has performed well, and it continues to sport an industry-leading balance sheet and strong fundamentals.

Outlook Over The Near Term And Long Run

Cisco's shares are down substantially over the last year, and that is mostly due to a weak outlook that the company provided during its most recent earnings call. Following a below-consensus guidance release, shares dropped by double digits, having their worst day in more than a decade.

According to Cisco's management, Cisco will generate revenues of ~$11.9 billion during the current quarter, which is Cisco's Q1 of the current fiscal year. The company also forecasts that earnings per share will come in around $0.70 for the quarter, which equates to $2.80 annualized. The Q1 earnings per share guidance was below the analyst consensus, as the analyst community was expecting earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter. In short, if Cisco hits its guidance midpoint, EPS will be $0.06 lower than what the analyst community had forecasted, during a quarter that still feels the impact of the pandemic. Is such a one-time shortfall in EPS a reason for Cisco's stock to drop by 20% from the day before the earnings call to today? We think this seems like a market overreaction to a negative item that only relates to the short term.

We can underline this by looking at what analysts are forecasting for the current fiscal year and for the next fiscal year:

Data by YCharts

In short, the EPS estimate for fiscal 2021 has declined by just 2% over the last three months, while the EPS estimate for fiscal 2022 has increased by ~5% over the same time. When one focuses on the profits that Cisco will generate this year, a 2% share price decline (in line with the EPS estimate decline) would thus be appropriate, while those with a longer-term view might say that the value of the company has actually increased, as profit estimates for fiscal 2022 are up. In any case, if analyst figures are anywhere close to what will happen this year and next, a 20% share price decline does not seem like an appropriate reaction at all. Overall, analysts seem to agree that this guidance shortfall is a very minor short-term issue (after all, their long-term EPS estimates are up), while the market prices Cisco like it has run into a big problem. Argus has reiterated its buy rating on Cisco following the guidance shortfall, calling this a "core long-term holding" with a fair value of $65 (67% upside potential).

Right now, shares are so inexpensive that they are trading below the lowest price target, and at a discount of more than 20% compared to the average price target. Prior to the guidance announcement, shares traded relatively close to the average price target:

Data by YCharts

In short, we believe that the guidance shortfall is not a positive, but it is not too much of a long-term headwind either. And yet, the market has reacted very negatively to this news item, which provides for an attractive entry point. Buying solid companies at low valuation when sentiment is weak due to an overreaction to a minor problem can lead to attractive returns in the long run, after all.

We should base our belief that Cisco has a solid long-term outlook not only on analyst estimates, however. Cisco will, as a provider of essential IT infrastructure, continue to benefit from the fact that the world is becoming ever more data-centric and interconnected. This means that demand for Cisco's networking and communication products should continue to grow in the long run, although not necessarily at a very fast pace. The company does, however, also have exposure to higher-growth markets, such as Security. The cybersecurity market is forecasted to grow at an annual pace of 13% through 2027, which provides for a lot of opportunities for revenue growth, even without acquisitions. Cisco has done acquisitions repeatedly in the past, those could improve the revenue performance further. Thanks to its very strong cash flows, Cisco is able to finance acquisitions without issuing new equity (unlike their modus operandi in the 1990s).

Bottom Line

Cisco faces some short-term headwinds, but overall, the outlook remains solid. Analysts are not seeing meaningful issues stemming from the forecasted revenue shortfall in Q1, thus the market reaction seems way overblown.

Cisco remains a quality company with a solid long-term outlook and strong fundamentals, but it is priced like it is facing serious issues. Trading at just 11.7 times next year's expected profits, Cisco is historically cheap - its 10-year median earnings multiple, for comparison, is 15, while the 5-year median earnings multiple is 17.

On top of that, Cisco offers a dividend that yields 3.8% and that has grown at an annual pace of 13% over the last five years. Due to the fact that the dividend is also very well covered by cash flows, with a cash flow coverage ratio of 3.4, Cisco could be worthy of consideration for dividend growth investors.

Cisco is not a high-growth stock on par with Microsoft (MSFT), Alphabet (GOOG) (GOOGL), etc. And yet, it still offers some growth, a strong dividend yield, and significant upside potential should shares rise back to the historic valuation range. Down about one-fourth from the 52-week high, shares look attractively priced right here.

