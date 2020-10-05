Omega Healthcare Investors Inc. (OHI) is one we did not get right. What we saw before was an industry with tenants struggling to make ends meet and a REIT that was paying above and beyond its free cash flow. We definitely expected a dividend cut, but that did not come to pass. Signal failures and errors are learning opportunities. This one is no different. Today, we look at what we missed, and more importantly, the state of the industry as it stands today.

The Business

Omega is a Healthcare REIT with a focus on skilled nursing facilities. It does have some exposure to the senior housing sector.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

It is predominantly based in the US but does have some properties in the UK as well. The bulk of its investment is via direct renting to tenants, but it does have some lending operations where it capitalizes on the spread between its own borrowing and lending out rates.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

Operators And Rent Payments

Omega has a diversified base of tenants, although the top 5 do account for about 38% of the overall rent/interest base.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

Tenants have generally been in a tight spot as far as payments go and their rent coverage has been rather weak.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

On average, EBITDAR coverage has stayed around 1.32X. But more importantly, the downside outliers, i.e. tenants with less than 1.2X coverage, constitute 29% of the rent base.

Fundamentals Are Cliff-Diving

The biggest reason the above slide gives less useful inflation than we would like is that it excludes all of the pandemic impact. That is because it is reported for Q1 2020. The other reason this is less useful is that it reports on a rolling 12-month basis. That, combined with the fact that operators received substantial aid in Q2 2020 from the CARES ACT, makes even next scheduled update relatively useless for spotting developing issues.

"For Omega, that help included funding from the CARES Act for SNFs based on their Medicare reimbursement, with $4.9 billion allocated for SNFs with Medicare-certified beds. That was distributed to SNFs with a baseline payment of $50,000, plus $2,500 per bed. “That equated to greater than $250 million for the Omega portfolio,” senior vice president of operations Megan Krull said on the earnings call. She also noted that many state governments, including Texas, have used the 6.2% Federal Medical Assistance Percentage (FMAP) increase in the CARES Act to increase rates for facilities, though many other states have not done so."

Source: Skilled Nursing news

But we are seeing the problems creep in despite that large payout. Genesis (GEN) has been teetering on the brink for about 12 months now and it reported some very bad losses, despite large federal aid. Occupancies have dropped sharply across the board as the virus is making things extremely difficult.

Source: Skilled Nursing

As bad as Q2 2020 results were, they reflect the average occupancy in the quarter and not the trough occupancy. Occupancies have fallen further since then, although we seem to be basing at some sort of a bottom.

Source: NIC

Debt Getting Problematic

Omega has a debt to EBITDA ratio that has been consistently rising and this is before any of the current problems have created a requirement for rent cuts.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

While 5.2X ratio may seem modest for a REIT, it is high for a REIT focusing on skilled nursing. Moody's is likely to downgrade OHI's debt soon if GEN goes under or if the occupancies don't bounce.

Source: Moody's

Dividend Coverage

REITs provide the full alphabet soup of non-GAAP metrics like Funds from operations (FFO), adjusted FFO (AFFO) and Funds Available for Distribution or FAD. But the GAAP numbers here give a great direct view into dividend coverage.

Source: Omega Q2 2020 Supplemental

Subtracting out routine capex from net cash from operating activities, and comparing that to dividends paid, shows that dividend is not fully covered. This brings us to why our earlier prediction of a cut did not pan out. The key error on our part was not anticipating that the market will not price a dividend cut. This seems like backward logic, but in Omega's case, the very cheap equity allowed it to purchase MedEquities. That equity issuance bought it a lot of time. Omega was also able to use its at the market program to issue further generous amounts of equity. Omega was issuing equity often at almost twice consensus net asset value. This has a remarkably soothing and counteractive force on the distress. Whether the market remains this sanguine this time around needs to be seen.

How To Play

With such distress in the skilled nursing sector, we would dissuade investors to view this with a long bias. But if they had to, then cash secured puts likely offer better risk-reward versus diving headlong into the common. It is not well known, but cash secured puts and covered calls have done very well versus a direct indexing strategy and, more importantly, have done so with less volatility. Here the cash secured puts for December 2020, $26 strike would create a lower risk entry point for the bulls.

Source: Author's Calculations

The annualized yield exceeds the yield on Omega's common shares and the buffer is very valuable here. Omega would have to fall below $25.20 in the next 3 months to suffer a loss on this. This trade did not meet the criteria for our portfolio, but it is, in our opinion, a better way for the bulls to play it.

Conclusion

Omega has another round of distressed tenants to deal with. While the Federal Reserve was busy cutting rates, Omega bumped up interest rates for its number one tenant.

"On May 1, 2020, we amended our initial $415 million amortizing master mortgage (the “Master Mortgage”) with Ciena Healthcare (“Ciena”) to (i) increase the interest rate on the Master Mortgage to 10.67% per annum and (II) add an additional $83.5 million mortgage note related to eight SNFs and one ALF located in Michigan."

Source: Omega Q2 2020 10-Q

That rate was at 10.07% previously and it speaks likely to the state of the tenant when it had to accept a 60 basis point bump when risk-free interest rates were lowered.

Overall, with a sub 75% occupancy level, pretty much none of its tenants will even hit 1.0X EBITDAR without some sort of continuing help and federal aid. Whether they get it or not remains to be seen. On the senior housing side, things are not much better. One only needs to see the kind of rent cut Brookdale forced Ventas Inc. (VTR) to swallow to understand how much of an upper hand the tenants have. While we are exceptionally optimistic on the prospects of multiple vaccines coming to the forefront in late 2020, we are less optimistic that they will help Omega's tenants. Many of these tenants were struggling even when occupancies were in the mid-80s. Every quarter that goes by with occupancies under 80% creates the risk of one more tenant going under. We would tread softly in this area.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: If you enjoyed this article, please scroll up and click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles. If you did not like this article, please read it again, change your mind and then click on the "Follow" button next to my name to not miss my future articles.



Please note that this is not financial advice. It may seem like it, sound like it, but surprisingly, it is not. Investors are expected to do their own due diligence and consult with a professional who knows their objectives and constraints.