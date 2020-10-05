BlackBerry’s (NYSE:BB) Q2/2021 is out, and it shows an impressive beat of both top and bottom line consensus: namely, sales came in at $266 million Non-GAAP against an estimated $240 million, and Non-GAAP EPS was $0.11 vs. $0.02.

I know that here many authors usually point fingers at the Non-GAAP accounting numbers. Honestly, I have never done that. On the contrary, I have often stated that BB’s Non-GAAP revenue numbers make sense. Non-GAAP EPS too are consistent: they just leave out some non-cash costs, except maybe the restructuring costs, which, in any case, never exceed a few million dollars per quarter.

However, in Q2, BB overperformed even under GAAP, but the problem is that a great part of the company’s results is due to a large one-off License deal.

Q2/2021 Earnings Report

Non-GAAP sales came in, as previously mentioned, at $266 million, +2% Y0Y and +24% sequentially.

However, in Q1, the company reported Software & Service revenue at $156 million (Non-GAAP), while in Q2, it was at $158 million. A year ago, this revenue segment (called IoT and BlackBerry Cylance) totaled $185 million. It’s minus 15% YoY: not a cause for celebration!

The big positive comes from the Licensing part, which is, in fact, up 86% sequentially and 16% YoY. Specifically, this area now also includes BB’s fees for its old hardware business, a legacy which continues quarter by quarter, even though it will not last forever. In Q2/21, it will not exceed a couple of million dollars, and therefore, will not affect the yearly comparison that much. The problem is that this large gain is kind of a one-time occurrence, as John Chen revealed in the Q2 conference call:

Daniel Bartus Hey, good morning, guys. Thanks for taking the question. First, you know impressive outperformance on the licensing line this quarter. I was wondering if you could just remind us what the recurring base we should think about there going forward? And, you know, is the strategy still striving for recurring new deals versus one-time deals? John Chen Yes. Yes, the strategy is absolutely driving recurring deal over one-time deal. We estimated roughly the combination of that with a healthy portion of recurring to be roughly about $50 million a quarter, that's we normally aiming for and give and take, we’re looking for $250 million a year in licensing revenue. We don't always get to - the difficulty is we don't always get to - get all the revenue come in as recurring. So, the Q2, for example, the deal unfortunately, is a one-time deal. But it will recur a number of years down the road. So, there's not - it's not a forever one-only one-time forever, but it has recurring, but it's not an annual recurring that the way you think about. It probably come back three years from now or something like that. So, it's all different, depending on the customer.

Moreover, the guidance for the Licensing business has not changed after this quarter, standing at $250 million, thus leaving very little hope for the second half of the year, namely just about $90 million.

On a positive note, the company didn’t burn cash in the first half (see the picture below), but it’s doubtful this trend will continue in the second part of the fiscal year, which should result in about $470 million in sales, considering the reiterated guidance for the full-year top line at $950 million. That means H1 and H2 will have the same revenue, but in the second half, Licensing and Others (the business with highest margin) will contribute much less.

Source: Company's documents

BlackBerry’s Reporting Practice

An important shortcoming comes from the way BB accounts for its business.

Two years ago, the company divided its business into four parts:

ESS, which included the mobility solutions for Enterprises; BTS, basically QNX + Radar; IP & Licensing, whose revenue comes from the monetization of its patents, phones and BBM licenses; SAF, whose fees come from its old (and fast declining) service and mobile business.

After the acquisition of Cylance (FY 2020), the first two parts where combined into IoT, and a standalone category was added for Cylance. It looked like this:

IoT Cylance IP & Licensing SAF

This resulted in the loss of an important part of information for the general public, namely the performance of BTS, which owned a crown jewel like QNX and the valuable Enterprise business. This year, we have just this report:

Source: Company's report

Consequently, we don’t even know how Cylance performed, except for some laconic information released in the conference calls.

Needless to say, this type of communication significantly deprives investors of a complete understanding of the company’s results and it may, eventually, cast doubts on the performance consistency. Actually, it may look like BB’s management is intentionally hiding some decisive information.

Such information includes, for instance, the revenue of QNX, Cylance and the UEM business, as already mentioned, but it would also be crucial to know the profitability of the various segments, which BB has never disclosed.

I am aware that it is probably difficult to ascribe some costs, like the R&D expense, to the different segments. Nevertheless, this accounting effort should be quite simple, at least for the Licensing business, which seems to be a separate entity.

Speaking of Licensing, it is common opinion that the profitability of this segment should be quite high, as it is simply made up of fees for the rights to use BB’s intellectual property, but that is not very consistent with the overall profitability of the group. In fact, if the Licensing sales stay mostly untouched at the bottom line, that means the rest of BB’s business is highly unprofitable - a circumstance that would cast serious doubts on the long-term viability of the entire business model because it relies on a core business that is actually unprofitable and declining. Again, without further clarification, BB’s shareholders can only hope this is not the case.

A Possible Way to Unlock Value

Licensing is likely to be the less transparent part of BB’s business too. I wrote some time ago about this topic, and since then, the situation has not changed much.

We know that three years ago, BB sublicensed to Teletry a part of its impressive number of patents (how many was never disclosed), and long story short, the Licensing division has been the only one that, between one-time and non-recurring sales, has been able to steadily grow throughout the years. We also know that the segment, at a certain point, was benefiting from BBM Consumer’s licensing fees (which abruptly ended last year) and from the licensed BlackBerry brand for the manufacture of mobile phones, which also stopped. However, we also don’t really know if the flow of fees from these programs really stopped and when. We don’t know the margins of the segment, but the graph below, related to the top-line sequential growth over the years, speaks for itself.

H1/21’s Licensing sales registered another YoY increase, thanks to the outstanding results of the second quarter, as already mentioned, and it’s worth mentioning that last fiscal year was already a record one for this business! According to the company’s own guidance, the growth should slow down in the second part of the year, but anyway, there is clear evidence (or at least little doubt) that the business is strong and valuable.

Source: Author’s elaboration

So, here comes the opportunity: why not monetize this (arguably, non-core) business and sell it to an interested buyer? The sale of BB’s tens of thousands of patents would imply a significant offer, and the company could use the proceeds to boost its core business or to acquire new ones hopefully with a better outcome than the one from the last purchase!

I believe the company has a clear chance to play an important role in the ADAS market as well as in the future connectivity and IoT landscape, but important investments are needed to further develop BB’s promising products: the funds for these investments could possibly come from a lucrative sale of the company’s patents.

Bottom Line

BlackBerry easily beat the estimations in Q2/21, posting a yearly and sequential growth.

However, the positive performance was driven by a one-off in the Licensing business. The company is becoming increasingly difficult to analyze given the lack of information management provides regarding the state of its many businesses.

It looks like Cylance is flat YoY (which is terrible in itself), QNX is suffering and Licensing is in great shape. The guidance for 2021 is also critical, because it seems like Licensing will decelerate (a lot!) in the second part of the year, and consequently, the Software and Service business should perform very well, growing strongly both sequentially and YoY just to meet the guidance.

The firm needs a catalyst right now, and it could arguably come from the sale of its non-core Licensing business, which would unlock great value and new funds to boost core operations.

Without a meaningful shift, this company (and stock) will probably keep on struggling in an environment which is progressively becoming increasingly cloudy, mainly due to external factors.

Disclosure: I am/we are long BB. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.