The company has a number of growth drivers, which includes the growing senior population and cost-savings from the increased adoption of telemedicine.

With the market trading near its all-time highs, it may seem that value is hard to come by. However, I believe there are a number of value opportunities to be had, if one is willing to look beyond the hottest sectors. In this article, I’m focused on Anthem (ANTM), which appears to be trading at a decent value point at the moment. I evaluate what makes this stock attractive at the current valuation. So, let’s get started.

A Look Into Anthem

Anthem is a leading health insurance company and serves more than 42 million people within its family of health plans. This means that one in eight Americans receives coverage through one of its affiliated Medicare, Medicaid, and employee-sponsored plans.

One of the near-term risks for Anthem has been the membership declines stemming from the reduced employment rate. Overall enrollment, however, improved by nearly 4% YoY in the latest quarter due to increased Medicaid enrollment. Medicaid enrollment grew sequentially by nearly 10 times the decline in the employer-sponsored plans. While this may seem like a good offset, it should be noted that the Medicaid population is more vulnerable in general, and also when it comes to the effects of COVID-19.

Nonetheless, Anthem still posted very strong earnings due to its members deferring hospital visits and elective procedures during the last quarter. Although management expects healthcare payouts to increase in the remainder of the year, it still expects earnings growth for the full year. I’m encouraged to see that the full-year guidance of $22.30 in adjusted net income per share represents a 14.7% YoY growth from 2019.

Meanwhile, the company is in strong financial shape with $4.1 billion of cash and investments and a debt-to-capital ratio of 39.5% in the latest quarter, reflecting a decrease of 220 basis points since the first quarter.

I also like the fact that Anthem is adapting well to the current environment, through the use of telemedicine, as noted by management on the last conference call:

“At its recent peak, virtual health visits by our members were up 300% relative to pre-COVID levels. Live health online, our on demand telehealth solution surpassed 1 million visits in early April and demand continues. Demand for telemedicine in the behavioral health space is also increasing with the usage at 56 times pre-COVID levels.”

Looking forward, I expect telemedicine to be far more popular than it was during pre-COVID-19 levels, even after the pandemic eases, as consumers adapt and become accustomed to this technology. This provides both convenience to consumers as well as cost savings for the healthcare provider and Anthem as the insurance company. According to the Wall Street Journal, telehealth appointments for non-emergency visits cost just $45 on average, as opposed to $100 for an in-person doctor's office visit.

In addition, one of the big growth drivers for Anthem is the fast-rising senior population. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, by 2034 and for the first time in U.S. history, the population of older adults over 65 is expected to outnumber children under 18. This is further supported by the strong mid-teens growth trajectory in Medicare enrollment that the company has continued to see.

Valuation

Based on the analyst estimates below, Anthem is expected to post an average 12.5% annual growth in EPS over the next two years. Based on these estimates, the forward P/E for 2020 sits at just 12.0, and it lowers to 9.5 in two years, if the growth estimates are realized.

With this in mind, I wanted to calculate what the PEG ratio is, with the following inputs:

Price: $275.01

$275.01 EPS: $22.47 (2020 EPS estimate)

$22.47 (2020 EPS estimate) EPS Growth Rate: 12.5 (based on average of 2021-2022 growth rates)

With the inputs above, I arrive at a PEG ratio of 0.98. Using a PEG ratio of 1 as a standard for fair value, the shares appear to be fairly valued.

However, I believe a higher valuation is warranted for Anthem, especially given its strong track record of growth, its recession-resistant business model, and the company's A credit rating from the S&P.

Analysts seem to agree, with a $336 average price and a consensus 4.3 Buy rating (on a scale of 4 to 5). Morningstar agrees with the estimated EPS growth rates and has an even higher fair value estimate of $370 per share, which equates to 35% upside from the current price.

Investor Takeaway

Anthem has seen some challenges from the effects of COVID-19, but it has adapted well. Overall, I see the company as being recession-resistant, as declines in employer-sponsored plans are more than offset by growth in Medicaid and Medicare enrollment. As a result, Anthem expects to see strong continued growth in EPS over the next few years.

Long-term, I see telemedicine as providing cost savings, and the growing senior population to be a growth driver for the company. As demonstrated by the valuation exercise, I see the shares as being undervalued, with strong upside potential.

(Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs)

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.