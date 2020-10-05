Q3 2020 Portfolio Review: The Good, The Bad, And The Ugly

In Q4, we are pivoting more towards clean energy stocks, lithium producers and are putting more dry powder to work.

Despite Q3 being a volatile and a somewhat rocky quarter, our diversified portfolio delivered some nice returns in several sectors. In particular, technology, GSMs, as well as blockchain enterprises performed quite well in Q3. However, it wasn't all smooth sailing, as healthcare and financials did not perform quite as well as we had anticipated. Nevertheless, our diversified portfolio returned roughly 15.5% last quarter, which brought Albright Investment Group's (AIG's) YTD portfolio gains to roughly 58% (please refer to Q1 2020 starting position for reference).

Q3 2020 results

Q1 2020 results

So, let us talk about what worked, what did not work, what could have worked out better, and what is likely to do well going forward.

The Good: Technology Sector

Just to be clear, in Q3 we experimented with an approach which incorporated positions as well as watch-list stocks (positions we may enter intra-quarterly). Therefore, if there is a $0 in the starting position column, the position was never initiated.

Also, if there is a $0 in the current position column combined with a starting position other than $0, this means that the position was liquidated during the quarter. You can also see that some positions like BABA, and MSFT are recorded in the portfolio twice. This means that at some point in the quarter the position was liquidated, and was rebought at a later date. This applies to all sectors, not just technology.

Technology intra-quarter sales and buy list

This is a list of all of our technology adds and sales in the quarter which were always announced either in group chat or in Marketplace articles. While getting some feedback from members of our investment community, I was informed that not everyone was able to follow position changes in group chat. So, from now on, all sales and/or adds will be reported via brief Marketplace articles as well as in group chat.

Back to Technology

The sector as a whole did alright with a return of roughly 15% vs. the Nasdaq's 11% gain in Q3. Some notable outperformers were Tesla (TSLA) 22%, Alibaba (BABA) 40%, Facebook (FB) 26%, and iClick (ICLK) 69%. There were no notable losers in our technology segment. In fact, most holdings posted double-digit gains, even those that were added after the quarter began.

We were cautious going into Q3 on non-GSM (gold, silver, miners) stocks, so the technology portion of our portfolio was only at around 6% of total portfolio holdings at the end of the quarter. Given all the variables, I would assess the performance in this sector as being neutral in Q3.

Other Sectors

What did not work as well as we had anticipated was the healthcare sector in Q3. Despite the coronavirus pandemic, and healthcare being relatively cheap and defensive, this segment actually posted a loss of 3.69%. Now, a lot of this was due to Gilead's (GILD) poor performance, as the stock lost around 17.5% in Q3. Also Supernus (SUPN) lost 12.25%. No sales or adds were made intra-quarterly in this segment, and the segment's total portfolio weight was roughly 5% at the end of Q3.

Healthcare

Next: Financials

Financials returned only about 2% in Q3, and this sector accounted for roughly 3% of total portfolio holdings. Nothing too exciting to report here, as this segment did not produce any big losers or winners for us last quarter.

We did trade around a bit and our intra-quarter changes were as follows:

Alright, Let Us Look at Something More Interesting

The GSM Segment

This is where a lot of our portfolio holdings were allocated to in Q3 as we have been quite bullish on gold, silver, and miners throughout 2019 and 2020. Furthermore, despite the transitory slump of late, we remain very bullish on this space going forward.

In total, this segment accounted for nearly 28% of portfolio holdings at the end of Q3. However, it is important to point out that this sector included physical holdings, as well as stocks that specialize in other minerals, not just gold and silver.

To avoid confusion, we created a separate materials and industrials segment to separate the non gold and silver miners from our true GSM segment that now (in Q4) includes only gold, silver and gold/silver mining stocks.

Q4 Materials and Industrials Segment

Looking back on Q3's GSM segment performance:

This sector returned 16.25%. Some notable outperformers included silver which rented roughly 31%, Junior gold miners ETF (GDXJ) 20%, Kirkland Lake Gold (KL) 27%, Kinross Gold (KGC) 33.43%, Lithium Americas Corp. (LAC) 45.65%, Fortuna Silver (FSM) 36%, iShares MSCI Global Silver Miners ETF (SLVP) 26.26%, Global X Silver Miners ETF (SIL) 25%. The only notable underperformed was First Majestic Silver (AG), which lost slightly over 20% in Q3.

We also made some into-quarter adds in our GSM space

Now, The Very Good: Bitcoin/digital asset segment

Despite some late-quarter declines in blockchain enterprises, our cryptocurrency basket returned over 36% in Q3. We had double-digit gains in nearly all holdings, with a couple, VeChain (VET-USD) and Neo (NEO-USD), even eclipsing 100%. At the end of the quarter, this segment represented roughly 26% of portfolio holdings. Also, some intra-quarter adjustments were made. As you can see, we unloaded some positions near their tops, but got back into a few of them several days later. In general, I view this segment as a key part of the future economy. Thus, these are long-term holdings for us despite some minor adjustments in Q3 and transitory market gyrations.

The Bottom Line

In general, Q3 was another relatively strong quarter for AIG's portfolio as we beat all major averages by a rather significant margin, while maintaining a healthy 20%+ cash position throughout the quarter.

Digital assets performed best of all with a gain of 36%, followed by GSM's gain of 16%. Our bond instruments were essentially flat, and non-GSM stocks/ETFs returned roughly 7.36% once covered call premiums and dividends were factored in. In total, our portfolio produced a return of 15.52% in Q3, relative to major market averages that produced the following results: Stay tuned for our follow-up article on Q4 positioning and portfolio restructuring. Some key areas include a pivot away from traditional energy/oil services stocks and into clean energy names, addition of key lithium producers, an increase in non-GSM stocks, coupled with a reduction in our cash position, a separation of actual positions and stocks on our watch list, as well as an overall cleaner, more user-friendly, real-time portfolio platform.

