As the kids return to school, our thoughts return to education, or at least educational products. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) provides K-12 core curriculum and extensions, including supplemental, intervention, and professional learning materials. The company estimates it serves over 50 million students and three million educators. It also has a smaller segment selling books in print and digital forms.

Back-to-school demand

The return to school definitely looks different this year, and HMHC plans to be there to help students and educators acclimate. The company’s intervention products are situated to aid students experiencing summer learning loss. Professional development materials support teachers in improving their ability to use technology in effective instruction.

HMHC also expects to benefit from a shift to a digital learning environment. For example, with second-quarter earnings, the company reported a 486% increase in student assignments on their digital platform. HMHC also cited higher penetration of 1:1 device ratios observed, up to 88% for high school in April 2020 versus 68% pre-COVID-19. Over the same time period, middle school and elementary jumped to 84% and 52% from 68% and 44%, respectively.

However, the fundamental question for investors is less around demand for HMHC products and more around who pays for the products - or in other words, government funding. Sales are highly dependent on funding availability at the state or district level. The current economic environment does not bode well for state budgets across the next few years.

Profitability analysis

Over the past three years, roughly two-thirds of HMHC’s sales came in the second and third quarters. This pattern typically results in a profitable third quarter, but unfortunately, not enough to make up for the three other unprofitable quarters. As shown in the chart below of quarterly net income, results jump up in a predictable seasonal pattern, but the other quarters leave the company unprofitable for the full year.

When announcing second-quarter earnings in August 2020, HMHC estimated the breakeven level remains at billings in 2020 of $1.23-1.28 billion. Through the first six months of the year billings totaled $428 million, down 34% year over year. A strong third quarter could push HMHC closer to breakeven levels. However, it remains unclear if the unusual circumstances of the current year will result in the traditionally strong third quarter or if a portion of those sales were pulled into the second quarter in preparation for remote learning.

Breakeven targets for the year do include benefits from cost management in the second quarter. Labor costs were reduced with a freeze on hiring and furloughs. Other variable expenses fell with the lower activity, including travel, transportation, and commission costs. However, the company still reported a net loss of $38 million for the quarter.

Valuation

HMHC stock has fallen 70% year to date, as shown in the chart below. The stock did stage a rally in late July into early August ahead of the second-quarter earnings announcement, but has since fallen back. Current levels result in a valuation of 0.17 price-to-sales and a price-to-book value of 1.11.

Summary

Despite favorable demand trends, arguably the best HMHC may see in some time, it seems unlikely the company will translate higher billings into a profitable year in 2020. Without a clearer path to sustained profitability, I’d pass on the stock.

