Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company: Back To School Goes Digital
Summary
- Accelerated push to digital learning environment on higher student devices.
- Troubled funding environment likely to persist.
- Still waiting for strong demand to benefit the bottom line.
- I do much more than just articles at The Lead-Lag Report: Members get access to model portfolios, regular updates, a chat room, and more. Get started today »
An investment in education always pays the highest returns.
- Benjamin Franklin
As the kids return to school, our thoughts return to education, or at least educational products. Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Company (NASDAQ:HMHC) provides K-12 core curriculum and extensions, including supplemental, intervention, and professional learning materials. The company estimates it serves over 50 million students and three million educators. It also has a smaller segment selling books in print and digital forms.
Back-to-school demand
The return to school definitely looks different this year, and HMHC plans to be there to help students and educators acclimate. The company’s intervention products are situated to aid students experiencing summer learning loss. Professional development materials support teachers in improving their ability to use technology in effective instruction.
HMHC also expects to benefit from a shift to a digital learning environment. For example, with second-quarter earnings, the company reported a 486% increase in student assignments on their digital platform. HMHC also cited higher penetration of 1:1 device ratios observed, up to 88% for high school in April 2020 versus 68% pre-COVID-19. Over the same time period, middle school and elementary jumped to 84% and 52% from 68% and 44%, respectively.
However, the fundamental question for investors is less around demand for HMHC products and more around who pays for the products - or in other words, government funding. Sales are highly dependent on funding availability at the state or district level. The current economic environment does not bode well for state budgets across the next few years.
Profitability analysis
Over the past three years, roughly two-thirds of HMHC’s sales came in the second and third quarters. This pattern typically results in a profitable third quarter, but unfortunately, not enough to make up for the three other unprofitable quarters. As shown in the chart below of quarterly net income, results jump up in a predictable seasonal pattern, but the other quarters leave the company unprofitable for the full year.
When announcing second-quarter earnings in August 2020, HMHC estimated the breakeven level remains at billings in 2020 of $1.23-1.28 billion. Through the first six months of the year billings totaled $428 million, down 34% year over year. A strong third quarter could push HMHC closer to breakeven levels. However, it remains unclear if the unusual circumstances of the current year will result in the traditionally strong third quarter or if a portion of those sales were pulled into the second quarter in preparation for remote learning.
Breakeven targets for the year do include benefits from cost management in the second quarter. Labor costs were reduced with a freeze on hiring and furloughs. Other variable expenses fell with the lower activity, including travel, transportation, and commission costs. However, the company still reported a net loss of $38 million for the quarter.
Valuation
HMHC stock has fallen 70% year to date, as shown in the chart below. The stock did stage a rally in late July into early August ahead of the second-quarter earnings announcement, but has since fallen back. Current levels result in a valuation of 0.17 price-to-sales and a price-to-book value of 1.11.
Summary
Despite favorable demand trends, arguably the best HMHC may see in some time, it seems unlikely the company will translate higher billings into a profitable year in 2020. Without a clearer path to sustained profitability, I’d pass on the stock.
*Like this article? Don't forget to hit the "Follow" button above!
Subscribers told of melt-up March 31. Now what?
Sometimes, you might not realize your biggest portfolio risks until it’s too late.
That’s why it’s important to pay attention to the right market data, analysis, and insights on a daily basis. Being a passive investor puts you at unnecessary risk. When you stay informed on key signals and indicators, you'll take control of your financial future.
My award-winning market research gives you everything you need to know each day, so you can be ready to act when it matters most.
Click here to gain access and try the Lead-Lag Report FREE for 14 days.
This article was written by
Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.