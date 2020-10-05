The company's leverage ratio mandated by its loan covenants can be in jeopardy if it keeps selling assets.

The company is burning cash and has no option other than selling its real estate to finance its development commitments.

The virus disruption and the resulting economic uncertainty have cratered Seritage Growth Properties’ revenues by disrupting its tenants’ operations.

We all know that Seritage Growth Properties (SRG) owns shopping, dining, and entertainment properties. We also know that tenants of such businesses are reeling from the impact of COVID-19, a high unemployment rate, and loads of uncertainty. SRG began sliding from February 2020 itself, even before the virus messed up the economy, and is now struggling at around $13 levels as of September 30, 2020.

Analyst opinion is equally divided on the stock, so I decided to chip in and skew the scales.

Current Business Trends

As of August 4, 2020, about 93% of SRG’s in-place tenants were open for business, though at reduced capacities. These tenants represented 92% of the Gross Leasable Area (GLA) and 86% of its Annual Base Rent (ABR). The company was working on collecting or selectively deferring the rent of these and other tenants.

Also, as of the same date, SRG had collected 74% of rents for July 2020 and agreed to defer an additional 7%. Now, despite collecting 74% of rents for July 2020, the company was unsure whether tenants would continue to pay or would renegotiate future rents. It was also apprehensive that some tenants may not reopen after the restrictions were completely lifted.

(Image Source: My tweet referring to a post on The Lead-Lag Report)

We’re now almost into the flu season, and that’s going to deter shoppers, diners, and entertainment seekers from venturing out. Retail footfall is picking up in Europe, but we’re down in the dumps. The unemployment situation also is about to get worse. Disney (DIS) just laid off 28,000 park employees, and airlines are likely to lay off many employees in October 2020.

So, with so much uncertainty about future rents, a worsening economic scenario, and a high unemployment rate, it is a no-brainer that SRG’s financials will continue to take a hit until the virus is contained.

SRG’s Top Tenants

(Image Source: SRG’s SEC Filing)

As of June 30, 2020, SRG derived about 32% of its ABR from seven tenants. Here’s the current business situation of these tenants:

Dick’s Sporting Goods (DKS) - Doing okay.

Dave & Buster’s (PLAY) - There are concerns it may be in trouble.

Round One Entertainment - This indoor entertainment center may be feeling the COVID-19 pain.

At Home (HOME) - The home décor industry should be doing okay with most folks hanging around at home.

Burlington Stores (BURL) - It is burning cash but has deep pockets.

Ross Dress for Less (ROSS) - Faces headwinds, but has deep pockets.

Cinemark (CNK) - Theaters face financial headwinds because major releases have been postponed to 2021. There’s no information on how Cinemark is coping presently.

Though there’s no specific information about which of SRG’s tenants is renegotiating or requesting for rent deferral, it is reasonable to assume that most would be renegotiating, and the entertainment and dining clients may be requesting for deferrals. I also estimate that the REIT will report lower revenues because the virus is still on the loose and we are heading into the flu season.

Cash Burn

(Image Source: SRG’s Q2 2020 SEC Filing)

In Q2 2020, SRG burned $18.3 million in operating cash. It also invested $180 million in the development of real estate and unconsolidated joint ventures. To fund its development, the company sold real estate worth $142.5 million and ended up decreasing cash and cash equivalents by $57.6 million.

Before the virus crashed the economy, SRG was in the middle of developing 42 projects. I have assumed that approximately the same situation continues today, and therefore, the company has to keep pumping funds into the development of real estate.

Other Risks

1.) SRG’s total equity as of June 30, 2020 is $1.01 billion, and it owes $1.60 billion in long-term debt. Its net investment in real estate is $2.05 billion as of the same date. This gives us a leverage ratio of (Debt/Debt + Assets) of 0.43.

As per the bank covenant, SRG has to maintain the ratio at 65% (0.65).

(Image Source: SRG’s Q2 2020 SEC Filing)

So, if the company sells its assets to invest in real estate development, the ratio will rise and may breach the covenant.

2.) The company may not have any option but to skip dividend and share repurchases until it is back on its feet, and that is a long time away.

3.) SRG’s financial pain will keep intensifying for as long as the economic downturn continues.

Summing Up

SRG faces many headwinds, and the business outlook is too uncertain to predict. So what if it has slid from $40 in January 2020 to $13 in September 2020 - that’s no reason to buy it.

We don’t know when the virus will be contained, when the economy will start limping back to normal, and when the unemployment rate will fall. But we know that it will take time and the road to recovery will be uphill.

Investors would be better off chasing stocks that will do great business in the post-COVID-19 era rather than go after those that will take a long time to find their feet. So, you can consider investing in SRG at a later date when things start normalizing, but as of now, it’s a stock to avoid.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This writing is for informational purposes only and Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC undertakes no obligation to update this article even if the opinions expressed change. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. It also does not offer to provide advisory or other services in any jurisdiction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Lead-Lag Publishing, LLC expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.