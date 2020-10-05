Central Bank Week In Review (9/28-10/2)

This is an economic piece. Therefore, there is no investment thesis.

I think the economy has turned the corner. Credit markets have calmed thanks to central bank intervention. Other long-leading, leading, and coincidental economic indicators have risen from lockdown lows. But I also think the easy gains are over. Establishment job growth is slowing while the labor force participation rate is still low. As a result, inflation will be a non-issue for the intermediate term.

This week, the BEA released the latest personal income data, which includes the PCE price deflator. This is the Fed's preferred inflation measure.

Both the core (in blue) and overall rate (in red) are rising from their respective pandemic lows but are still below the Fed's 2% average inflation target.

Two central bank presidents talked about inflation this week. Philadelphia Fed President Harker provided one of the clearest explanations of the Fed's new inflation policy (emphasis added):

In August, we also announced a long-considered change to how we will balance inflation and employment going forward. Following a nearly two-year review, the Fed announced we will no longer head off higher inflation by preemptively raising interest rates. Moreover, after long periods of sub-2 percent inflation - as we now find ourselves in - we will accept periods of above-2 percent inflation. Tolerating the risk of slightly higher inflation, in our view, is worth it if it helps us achieve our employment goals.

In the past, the Fed raised rates to prevent runaway inflation. This was a holdover perspective from the 1970s. But inflation dynamics have changed: there are now a large number of deflationary forces in the economy, which means the Fed has far more latitude when it comes to the interest rate-inflation connection. The Fed can sit on the policy sidelines for longer without causing an uncontrollable inflationary surge.

ECB President Lagarde gave a detailed speech on the ECB's inflation regime. Its contents are very detailed; a complete review is beyond the scope of this article (I would encourage all readers to download it). However, it contained a very good and brief explanation of why the ECB (and probably the Fed) chose a 2% inflation target.

The arguments in favour of central banks aiming for positive inflation rates with a sufficient buffer away from zero were articulated during our strategy review in 2003. It compensates for possible measurement bias, helps countries [substitute individual states or US regions for the US] rebalance their economies within a monetary union and creates a buffer against deflation, as well as leading to higher nominal interest rates over the medium term. That helps ensure that monetary policy is not forced too often towards the effective lower bound - the level of interest rates at which further cuts do not have the desired positive impact - when faced with shocks that push inflation too low.

The italicized sentence is a compact nugget of key economic information. First, the ECB is admitting that the official inflation measure might be off. Therefore, it needs to make sure that it allows for that issue. Second, the ECB (and the Fed) determines policy for a very large economic region; each has to allow growth imbalances within that region. Third, higher interest rates are needed for the financial sector to make money.

New York Fed President Williams also gave a speech in which he talked about the Fed's market intervention to calm credit markets (emphasis added).

The markets that are the center of attention today-the Treasury market, the repo market, and the mortgage-backed securities market-represent the heart of the circulatory system of our financial system and our economy, and indeed the global economy. When they are working smoothly, all the other parts of the system can perform as they should.

Although commonly understood, it's important to reiterate this basic economic truism: the credit markets are central to the economy. It's why various interest rates comprise key long-leading and leading economic indicators.

He then describes two recent events where the Fed intervened to calm the markets.

I know it might seem like a lifetime ago, but allow me take you to mid-September of last year. A number of otherwise ordinary occurrences-including corporate tax payments and settlement of newly issued Treasuries-were expected to put some upward pressure on short-term rates, but the market response was out of proportion to the magnitude of the shock. Conditions in funding markets became highly volatile, with both secured and unsecured lending rates rising sharply. Indeed, the size of the reaction in repo rates, the spillover to the federal funds market, and the emergence of strains in market functioning were well outside of recent experience. And the market stress was looking to get worse, not better. In response to these developments, the Federal Reserve conducted a series of large-scale repo operations with the aim of calming conditions in funding markets and bringing the federal funds rate within the target range. The provision of liquidity had the desired effect of reducing strains in markets, narrowing the dispersion of rates, and keeping the federal funds rate within the target range

Here's a chart of rates to illustrate Williams' point:

While the bump is only about 15-17 basis points, that's actually a pretty big deal as this is a short-term funding market. Notice that while it rose in mid-September, it dropped after the Fed's moves to calm the markets.

Williams then talks about recent events:

Moving to more recent events, in March of this year the global spread of the pandemic led to a rapid and massive movement of funds around the world as investors sought to protect themselves from the highly uncertain and darkening economic outlook. These flows threatened to overwhelm the financial system and resulted in intense strain and disruption in short-term funding markets and markets for Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities.6 Measures of market functioning deteriorated to levels near, or in some cases worse than, those we saw at the peak of the 2008 global financial crisis.7 In response to the extraordinary volatility and signs of market disruption caused by the pandemic, the Federal Reserve greatly expanded its repo operations and decisively and immediately began purchasing enormous quantities of U.S. Treasury securities and agency mortgage-backed securities. Our approach was to deliver a rapid and overwhelming response that would give assurance to market participants that liquidity would be there in the coming days and months.

Here are the relevant charts from the corporate market:

The AAA (upper left), BBB (upper right), and CCC (lower left) markets all spiked higher when the lockdowns started. The Fed acted very quickly, enacting a number of lending programs. The markets reacted very positively; AAA and BBB yields are now near 5-year lows; the CCCs are back to levels from the end of last year.

Williams concludes by noting that the economy is fluid and that there is no "one size fits all" solution. But it does seem to indicate that the Fed thinks intervention can be a positive force.

Central banks are continuing to rethink their respective inflation methodologies. It appears they are settling on a belief that external developments will do more to control prices than central bank policy. In addition, as highlighted by New York President Williams, central banks are growing increasingly comfortable with what they deem appropriate market intervention.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.