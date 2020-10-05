Project $1M: Livongo Health Brightens A Bleak September

Project $1M continues to meet my expectations, returning 23% p.a. since inception and 30% this year, well clear of the S&P 500 in both the short and medium term.

I made a couple of portfolio changes in September, with the elimination of some long-standing positions, and the addition of a new position.

The Project $1M portfolio saw its first decline in September since March 2020. September also marked the first notable decline versus the S&P 500 for 2020.

The Project $1M portfolio is my journey in the power of long-term, high-quality investing. The portfolio was first initiated in November 2015 with the intention to turn a fixed sum of $275,000 into $1M by November 2025 through a portfolio of high-quality, owner-oriented businesses with strong competitive advantages.

The positions have been managed in a relatively low-touch, low-turnover manner to promote tax efficiency and maximize long-term compounding via the disciplined capital allocation of the various management teams.

Project $1M had a well-overdue dip in performance in September, with the portfolio finishing down almost 5.4% for the month. September marked the first negative returning month since March and the first time this year where there was any significant underperformance versus the S&P 500, the portfolios benchmark, which was only down 3.8% in September.

In spite of September's short term setback, the portfolio is still up nearly 30% this year and has returned 23% annualized over nearly 5 years, well clear of the S&P 500 benchmark.

Portfolio changes

Elminating Baidu and Ctrip

Being relatively slow to change and generally persisting in a state of inaction has done wonders for the portfolio over the past five years. It’s allowed really good businesses to benefit from the power of compounding and generate really exceptional returns.

It’s been largely in this spirit that I’ve refrained from making too many changes too quickly to the portfolio, even though the warning signs have probably been there for some period of time. However, last month, I was finally moved to make a change to a couple of positions, one of which was a position that's been there since inception.

I finally made the decision to exit Baidu (BIDU), along with Ctrip (TCOM) last month. Baidu, in particular, has been held since November 2015, or almost 5 years, while Ctrip was acquired in 2017. Baidu generated a pretty small loss of about $3,000 over the period of the 5 years it was held.

The interesting observation here was that even though the business returned so poorly, its negative performance drag has made little impact, as that has been dwarfed by large gains on other positions. I still believe that there is likely significant value and upside left in the Baidu position, however, I’ve been increasingly struggling to see a pathway to growth for the business.

The dynamics of the Chinese digital advertising market have shifted strongly and decisively in favor of Tencent (OTCPK:TCEHY), whose WeChat platform completely dominates daily life and social communications. The high-value search categories that Baidu previously had dominated in the areas of commerce and services have now either shifted to dominant merchandise platform such as Alibaba (BABA) or to the mini program transactional services within WeChat. Baidu has struggled under this dual-pronged attack and has largely been unable to inject any real momentum or growth back into the business.

While I appreciate the investments that the company has been making in new technologies, such as its connected home platform through DuerOS and other innovative investments in the autonomous vehicle space, the long-term returns on these are uncertain, and with Baidu's core search position increasingly hemorrhaging from attack, I felt that it was the appropriate time to finally exit my position in this business.

Ctrip was the other position that was exited during the month. While my thesis on this business was that increasing discretionary income of the Chinese consumer would be increasingly directed towards leisure activities such as travel, this hasn’t quite panned out the way that I’d hoped. While the advent of the pandemic certainly hasn’t helped matters, it’s also become increasingly clear that the large Internet giants Alibaba and Tencent also have long-term aspirations on this market as well, leading to aggressive competition and excessive discounting. I was happy to exit this investment too.

With the exit of Baidu and Ctrip from the portfolio, the only Chinese holdings that remain are those of Alibaba and Tencent. On balance, the addition of Chinese equities to the portfolio hasn’t been a highly lucrative activity. Investments in VipShop (VIPS) in early 2016 as well as Zhaopin (ZPIN) also produced fairly modest results. While the potential growth from the Chinese market is clearly attractive I’m now fairly strongly of the view that the only Chinese ADRs that I will use as proxies for Chinese growth will be Tencent and Alibaba for the duration of the portfolio time frame.

Much of my learning over the last 5 years is that the elimination of unforced errors have accounted for the good results I've enjoyed. Outside of Alibaba and Tencent, my pursuit of Chinese equities has been a source of unforced error, so I'm keen to eliminate that where possible.

Adding Livongo Health

The divested proceeds from the sale of Baidu and Ctrip were instead deployed into Livongo Health (LVGO) at $127.5 in September. I’ve been increasingly thinking about the re-positioning of the portfolio for the future, with an eye toward the next 5 years that are still in play to reach the portfolio's target goal.

It’s been in that spirit that I've made some changes earlier in 2020. In March this year, I trimmed mega-cap positions such as Amazon (AMZN), Facebook (FB) and Visa (V), and redeployed that capital into smaller large-cap businesses such as ServiceNow (NOW) and Adobe (ADBE), which could easily double or triple over this period.

Life sciences and digital health has also been an area that I’ve been keen to shift more of the portfolios capital for the back half, and Livongo Health now joins other healthcare positions such as Veeva Systems (VEEV), CSL Ltd. (OTCPK:CSLLY), Nanosonics Ltd. (OTCPK:NNCSF) and Pro Medicus Ltd. (OTCPK:PMCUF). Given Livongo’s impending merger with Teladoc (TDOC) it may have just been easier and more tax efficient to acquire the Teladoc position. However, truth be told, I do like the assets of the Livongo business more.

The pandemic has shown that consumers, providers and payers within the healthcare system have incentives to embrace digital healthcare if given a nudge in the right direction. The waste, bloat and inefficiency demands disruption.

Digital health care is a much lower-cost, higher-convenience method of delivering patient care, particularly for chronic care patients, so that their conditions remain well-managed and monitored. The combination of Livongo and Teladoc will be a global cornerstone of digital healthcare delivery for years to come. The combined business will include virtual primary care, chronic condition management, mental health and urgent care - essentially all aspects of the patient healthcare experience. I am happy having a long-term position in this business.

Observations on September Performance

Facebook and Alphabet

Facebook and Alphabet (GOOG) were particularly impacted by a range of different factors in September. However, I don’t view the large price declines relative to other components in the Project $1M portfolio as necessarily indicative of poor prospects going forward.

Notable concerns for both businesses were a result of increasingly aggressive regulatory action requiring payments for local news services in some cases, as well as alternative approaches to the way European user data was managed. Declining advertising spending as a result of the pandemic was also not helpful for the situation.

However, what was interesting to observe is that beneath all of this, the pandemic has, in fact, disproportionately treated different advertising media, and so, while Facebook and Alphabet experienced declines, they have fared comparatively well.

Source: MediaPost

The pandemic has only accelerated the market share shift towards digital and social advertising, with Alphabet and Facebook being relative to winners at the expense of newspapers, radio and outdoor.

I don’t expect those dollars to return to traditional legacy advertising media even at the conclusion of the pandemic - something which continues to bode well for Facebook and Alphabet's long-term outlook. In this case, strong share price declines in September aren't indicative of future growth prospects.

Future outlook

As we enter the last quarter of the year, I believe the portfolio's outlook will continue to be dominated by the overall outlook for the resolution of the pandemic, as it really has been all year.

With the recently made portfolio changes, I believe that the Project $1M portfolio is better-positioned than ever to finish the year strong and is also well-positioned for success heading into 2021, as the lingering effects of the pandemic will continue to propel the growth of digital disruptors at the expense of more cyclical and legacy businesses.

Strong underlying business results and moderating valuations as a result of the September pullback should help the portfolio to finish 2020 roughly where it is today, in spite of what I expect will be a turbulent month of October in the lead-up to the US presidential elections.

While there is a considerably diverse range of outcomes at play from this event, I won’t be making any portfolio changes near term as a result of how the elections may unfold, in spite of the considerable volatility that I expect to persist through October.

Next month will also mark a significant milestones and bring up the halfway point in the portfolio's journey toward its $1M 10-year target goal, 5 years since inception. I look forward to sharing a special recap of the learnings and insights that I’ve derived at the halfway point for Project $1M!

Disclosure: I am/we are long ADBE, BABA, CSLLY, FB, GOOG, GOOGL, PMCUF, NNCSF, VEEV, NOW, V, AMZN, LVGO. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.