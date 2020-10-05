Even after the 29% dividend hike, the payout ratio remains below 50%, so Conagra will continue to reduce its net debt.

Introduction

I like food-oriented companies, and as Conagra Brands (CAG) is one of the leading brands in the USA with pretty much every household at least one Conagra item in the pantry, I was curious to see how the company performed in its first quarter and what sparked the substantial dividend increase.

Data by YCharts

Conagra Brands is making good progress to reduce its net debt

The company is off to an excellent start in the current financial year, as it reported a 12% increase in its total revenue to almost $2.68 billion. Additionally, the COGS increased by just 8%, while the SG&A expenses decreased by 25%.

(Source: SEC filings)

As you can see in the image above, this resulted in a pre-tax income boost from almost $151 million to $410 million. That’s almost three times as high, and despite seeing a tax benefit in Q1 FY 2020 being reversed into a normal tax payment in Q1 FY 2021, the net income almost doubled from $174 million to $329 million. The EPS in Q1 FY 2021 came in at $0.67. A strong performance, and what’s important is that this wasn’t just a paper profit increase - the cash flow statement confirms Conagra Brands reported a very strong free cash flow result.

Conagra reported an operating cash flow of almost $285 million, but this includes a $203 million boost in inventory levels. Adjusted for changes in the working capital position, the operating cash flow came in just below $458 million. This was a substantial increase compared to the $339 million in Q1 FY 2020.

(Source: SEC filings)

The capex did increase, but even with this, the adjusted free cash flow in the first quarter of the current financial year came in at $312 million. It’s also important to note the capex was more than 50% higher than the depreciation expenses, so it’s reasonable to assume a decent portion of the capex was spent on growth initiatives.

Almost half of the free cash flow was used to repay debt, and as of the end of August, Conagra had $438 million in cash on the balance sheet, as well as $719 million in debt with near-term maturities and almost $8.9 billion in long-term debt. The $9.2 billion in net debt shouldn’t really be an issue considering the company’s EBITDA’s remain strong. Q1 EBITDA, for instance, exceeded $600 million.

Dividend was increased by 29%, signaling confidence in the 2022 targets

Thanks to the strong start of the current financial year, Conagra seems to be on track to meet its leverage guidance for the end of FY 2021. In its longer-term outlook, the company aimed to get the debt ratio (net debt /EBITDA) to 3.5-3.6 by the end of this year, and this appears to be a reasonable target.

Conagra also confirmed its 2022 target of an adjusted EPS of $2.66-2.76 with a 95% free cash flow conversion (note, the company didn’t mention if this free cash flow conversion is adjusted for working capital changes). This indicates its free cash flow yield based on the FY 2022 outlook is just below 7%, and that’s pretty decent.

(Source: Company Presentation)

Given the strong first quarter and the outlook for FY 2021 and 2022, Conagra has increased its quarterly dividend by almost 30% to $0.275 (coming from $0.2125). The new dividend boosts the annual dividend payout to $1.10, or almost exactly 3%, and this will be a welcome boost for income-oriented investors.

And this dividend remains more than fully covered. Based on the 490 million shares outstanding, the higher dividend will cost Conagra approximately $135 million per quarter. This means that less than half of the adjusted FCF in Q1 FY 2021 will have to be spent on the dividend.

Investment thesis

I am very positively surprised by Conagra Brands in its first quarter this year. The company was able to boost its margins, and the higher revenue very clearly resulted in a higher free cash flow, with a double-digit dividend hike as icing on the cake. The net debt remains quite high, and ideally, I’d like to see Conagra continue to reduce its debt ratio to less than 3, but I’m not too worried about the current debt ratio.

The current share price of just below $37 is actually quite attractive, thanks to the 3% dividend yield and the free cash flow yield of just below 7% based on the outlook for next year. I was hoping to pick up Conagra during the March pandemic selloff, but my buy order was never hit. I need to keep an eye on my cash position, but Conagra could be an excellent candidate to write a combination of out-of-the-money and in-the-money put options for December. I don’t expect the US presidential elections to have a major impact on this company, so I am willing to write options expiring after the election date. A combination of a P39 (option premium $3.45) and a P34 (option premium $1.10) will probably be my preferred strategy. If Conagra trades between $34 and $39 on the expiration date, I’ll be able to pick up stock at an average cost base of $34.45 for a free cash flow yield of around 7.4% based on the outlook for FY 2022.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in CAG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: I currently have no position in Conagra, but am considering writing put options, as mentioned in the article.