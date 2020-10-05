Let's examine the thesis behind our positive recommendation in March/April, the impact of recently announced tenant issues, and update our valuation.

On its way back toward $40 per share from the $13.33 March low, Omega has hit a significant snag. Tenant issues have caused a $140 million write-down.

Up over 200% from March lows, Omega has been a solid pick for WER and iREIT. Fears regarding healthcare facilities legal exposure and tenant retention drove the initial weakness.

Omega Healthcare Investors was gaining significant momentum in terms of both its stock price and operational performance. It collected 99% of rent in Q2.

Almost four years ago, the day after election day (November 9, 2016), I published an article titled The Trump Factor: A Blue Chip REIT On Sale in which I explained,

"...we have nominated a new president and it's highly likely that the financial markets will become overly cautious. I am expecting to see a broad selloff and that means I can tell you about a cheap "sleep well at night" REIT that may become even cheaper today."

At the time, shares in Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI) were trading at $30.46 per share with a dividend yield of 8.0%. In the same article I explained,

"Keep in mind that a market downturn is the true test of an investment philosophy. Securities that have performed well in a strong market are usually those for which investors have had the highest expectations. When these expectations are not realized, the securities, which typically have no margin of safety, can plummet."

Now, as you can see (above), Omega was up 57% prior to the pandemic, and we had recommended a Hold based on valuation. In fact, we have been buying Omega since 2013 for the Durable Income Portfolio, and this position has returned an average of 13.8% annually since that time. Omega represents just over 3% of the Durable Income Portfolio.

Now, because of the pandemic, Omega is trading within our strike zone, and we have decided that it was time to provide readers with a deeper dive research report. Williams Equity Research (“WER”) last discussed Omega in his August 8th Earnings Analysis. Key sections are provided below.

“Omega Healthcare Investors: OHI was one of our bigger winners in 2019 (we took profits on the position prior to the coronavirus), and thanks to the sell-off in early 2020, that looks to be occurring again this year. Often misunderstood by analysts and individual investors alike, Omega has once again outperformed expectations in Q2. Omega fell from $45 to $15 during the crisis; very few stocks experienced such an irrational overreaction as OHI. It quickly rebounded to over $30 but has hovered in that area ever since. Adjusted FFO per share of 81 cents was a full nickel higher than expectations and two cents better than Q1. OHI, like all the other healthcare REITs in the portfolio outside of Ventas's senior housing division, collected nearly 100% of rents (99%). That strong performance even held through all of July. Revenue of $256.4 million was way above the consensus of $217.5 million. Cash flow is still covering the distribution so dividend looks stable for now. Omega is still battling operational difficulties resulting from the coronavirus and that will continue through at least the end of Q3.”

Note the last sentence.

Omega recently announced a $140 million write-down for Q3 and an accounting change. The REIT records revenue for weaker operators on a cash basis rather than straight line, in accordance with accounting guidelines.

There have been discussions surrounding if Omega should have made these announcements in Q1 rather than Q2. Our opinion of this will not surprise those who follow our work; expecting management to provide bad news when they aren't absolutely required to is naïve (at best).

The accounting language means that Omega is recognizing a low probability of receiving rents from these two firms going forward and has adjusted its financial expectations accordingly. It is now accruing rent from these operators only as it comes through the door.

Actual Photo - OHI's new community, Inspir Carnegie Hill in NYC

This article will serve as a comprehensive update on Omega with an emphasis on coronavirus-related concerns and related tenant issues.

Portfolio & Tenants

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

As of the end of Q2, Omega owned 959 facilities comprising 96,609 beds. These are spread across 69 third-party operators, 39 states, and the UK. BBB- rated Omega is the largest pure-play skilled nursing REIT and comes with a $12 billion enterprise value. Occupancy declined 8% year over year, all of which management believes is due to the coronavirus.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

The REIT's geographical exposures are favorable and diversified. Contrary to the media's transition to a number of cases, it is in fact mortality-based statistics that are best metric to follow in our opinion. This indicates the profile of the people getting the virus as well as its distribution among high-risk groups. These are our primary concerns while evaluating Omega.

Source: NBC

We highlighted the states Omega has the greatest exposure in. These are all areas with below average deaths per 100,000 population. Healthcare facilities in New York and New Jersey were the hardest-hit and by a wide margin (e.g. both have >3x the mortality rate than Texas); Omega fortunately avoided those debacles. Omega's portfolio is 84% SNF but the remaining 16% is senior housing. As noted in recent SEC filings by Ventas, Inc. (VTR), Welltower Inc. (WELL) and other peers, senior housing hasn't been an easy road.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

These are useful stats on the industry. Skilled nursing facilities ("SNFs") are primarily funded through Medicare and Medicaid. This was considered a drawback in the past, but as the saying goes, "My, how things have changed."

As Federal and state governments pour unprecedented money into certain sectors of the economy, reliance on government funding has come into vogue. This has impacted not only Omega, but also the operators behind most of the REIT's revenue. As you’ll see in the dedicated section to coronavirus issues, healthcare providers associated with Medicare and Medicaid are receiving piles of money.

Tenant Rent Coverage = REIT Distribution Coverage

On the topic of operator rent coverage, this is generally measured using the traditional Earnings Before Interest, Depreciation, & Amortization ("EBITDA") with Rent and Management Fees bolted on to form EBITDARM. The other you may run across is EBITDAR; firms with above-average rent and management fees are often better evaluated using these less common measures.

Omega's core portfolio EBITDARM and EBITDARM coverage increased during Q1 to 1.68 times and 1.32 times, respectively, versus 1.64 times and 1.29 times, respectively, for the trailing 12-month period ended December 31, 2019.

Management noted these numbers were "only slightly impacted" by COVID-19 during the last conference call. These are standard figures for this sector and remind us these firms don't have huge margins of error if business deteriorates (they aren't the worst in the healthcare REIT sector either). That's exactly what's happened as the normal flow of customers evaporated alongside the cessation of elective surgeries.

On the plus side, independent industry experts are predicting a surge in elective surgery volume as hospital protocols reallow them. We don't expect this to be struggling operators' saving grace, but if they last through Q3 mostly unscathed, there is a good chance they'll make it through the crisis. Most operators we track were back to 90% of pre-pandemic activity levels in June from <70% in April.

Omega's management team told a slightly different story in the last conference call. They noted confirmed cases appeared sporadically by the end of March, and as a result, "Operator performance is expected to be significantly affected in the second quarter of 2020 and beyond as occupancy has declined and operating expenses have escalated significantly."

This is good timing to transition to a deep dive on the two operators cited in the recent write-down announcement.

Genesis Healthcare, Inc. (GEN)

Many elements of Omega's business and tenant relationships require careful valuation. Others are more straightforward.

Source: Yahoo! Finance

Genesis is publicly traded and its stock is down 90% in the past five years. It currently trades at all-time lows of $0.54 per share after abruptly falling from ~$1.70 due to coronavirus-related concerns. These are not unfounded.

The last 10-Q shows $4.37 billion in assets, and after accounting $1.03 billion in current liabilities, $1.36 billion in long-term debt, and $2.48 billion in operating lease obligations, Genesis already has negative equity of $170 million and that excludes another $585 million in miscellaneous liabilities. That paints a worrying image of the balance sheet, but let's move on to the income statement to see if this operator is salvageable.

Top line revenues declined approximately 20% in Q2 versus the same quarter last year, continuing a trend that's been in place for several reporting periods. Subtracting $617k in salaries/wages/benefits and $317k in other operating expenses, we are already in the red and we haven't factored in G&A, lease expense, or interest expense, which sum to $169k. Federal stimulus money of $185k helped, but Genesis isn't operating a profitable business and hasn't for most of 2020. Williams Equity Research's internal financial modeling underwrote reduced rent payments from Genesis in Omega's Q1 and Q2 cash flow for these reasons.

For those that took the time to carefully evaluate Genesis's financial statements, this should be a given.

“The existence of these conditions raises substantial doubt about the Company’s ability to continue as a going concern for the twelve-month period following the date the financial statements are issued. The Company is utilizing the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act of 2020 (CARES Act) payroll tax deferral program to delay payment of a portion of payroll taxes incurred through December 2020, with 50% to be repaid in December 2021 and the remaining 50% to be repaid in December 2022”

Lease expense is 10% of revenues and is not the reason Genesis is facing financial difficulties. While it's possible a steady stream of government stimulus could keep the operator solvent without some kind of equity infusion through 2020, we aren't betting on it.

Omega wrote off all expected rent revenue from Genesis. After that announcement, there isn't significant downside risk remaining for the REIT's third-largest operator by rent. Let's move on to the other operator named...

Agemo Holdings, LLC

We don't have as much information on Agemo but we can quantify Omega's exposure. As noted in the last 10-Q, the REIT has total loans outstanding of $62.2 million to Agemo.

Source: SEC.gov Q2 2020 10-Q

In May of 2018, Omega reached an out-of-court restructuring agreement with Agemo providing rent deferral and extensions on its leases and loans associated with Omega. The total rent-related exposure is $78.2 million compared to the $75 million Omega has already written off.

From a cash flow perspective, there is no additional risk on the table. Adding in credit liabilities, it's possible for Omega to absorb another $48.11 million in losses. Practically speaking, the REIT should end up with most of this independent of Agemo's future. Whether that is 50-60% or 90-100% and over what time period is the question.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

To Omega's credit, it's significantly more diversified by operator (39% in top five) than its peer average (55% in top five). The two troubled operators mentioned in the recent announcement represent 13% of the portfolio. Only Ciena Healthcare is in the double-digits of contractual rent at 10%.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

Lease expirations are about as good as you'll find with an average lease term outstanding of 9.2 years.

In terms of new investments, Omega completed a $7 million purchase/lease transaction for a skilled nursing facility in Ohio on the last day of Q2. The facility was added to an existing operator's master lease for a cash yield equivalent of 9.5% with 2% annual escalators. Not bad. On the same day, Omega provided $43 million of mortgage financing to the same operator. That loan is secured by two SNFs in the same state and bears an interest rate of 9.5%. For the first half of 2020, Omega made new investments of roughly $140 million, exactly half being capital expenditures.

For dispositions, Q2 saw the sale of seven facilities for $38 million. Year-to-date divestments totaled thirteen facilities for $56 million. Management indicated minimal investment activity for Q3 and Q4.

Looking at the senior housing sleeve on a standalone basis, its EBITDAR lease coverage of 1.21 times in Q1 will trend closer toward 1.0x in Q2 and Q3. Now that we've dissected the portfolio and obtained the facts on the troubled operators, let's move to cash flow.

Current & Future Cash Flow

Cash flow pays dividends and dividends support the equity prices of REITs.

The anticipated durability and change in dividends drive valuations. Omega is absorbing a $65 million decline for Genesis and $75 million for Agemo. For those following Omega long term, Agemo was previously named Signature Health. All that said, Omega has received 100% of rent owned from these two operators thus far in 2020.

“Our adjusted FFO of $0.81 per share and our funds available for distribution of $0.76 per share allowed us to maintain our quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share. Payout ratio further improved to 83% of adjusted FFO and 88% of funds available for distribution.”

Using the more conservative funds available from distribution ("FAD") of $0.76 in Q2, the distribution payout ratio lands at 88%. That's not ideal but not necessarily problematic either.

If we assume zero rent from Genesis and Agemo, FAD declines to $0.66 per share and the payout ratio rises to 101%.

Frankly, that’s a more favorable metric than many REIT investors expect given Omega's recent headlines. Keep in mind that's the FAD payout ratio and more "optimistic" cash flow measures (e.g. traditional FFO) will generate a payout of approximately 95%.

That begs the question if we think zero rent is the most likely scenario. As we did when Williams Equity Research underwrote Omega in Q1, their rent will be excluded from the valuation process.

That said, it's more likely than not that the REIT will receive some rent payments from the duo in 2020, if not 50%+. We consider this a catalyst for a better equity price rather than an integral part of our thesis.

Daybreak Ventures LLC has been in forbearance of some kind since striking a deal with Omega in 2018 and paid zero rent in the first half of 2020. We provide that context as a quick reality check of how these situations can play out. That said, only 2.5% of Omega's mortgage and lease revenue for Q2 was on a cash basis. The addition of Genesis and Agemo will cause that to rise dramatically.

Coronavirus Considerations

Source: Omega

The above chart provides a high-level overview of cases in and around Omega's facilities. In short, counties with large outbreaks translate into cases at Omega facilities. Interestingly, counties with less than 100 cases have resulted in a statistically insignificant number (0.15%) of cases in OHI properties. While not a great surprise, this does tell us Omega's facilities will normalize when the coronavirus is no longer widespread rather than waiting until it is eliminated.

Frequent testing of staff has been a challenge for Omega's operators. Management noted that access to private testing comes with a $75 to $150 price tag for each test. This doesn't sound bad since we know how vulnerable certain segments of the population are, but daily testing for each employee at the portfolio level comes with a six-figure monthly price tag. Most operators are running a weekly testing regime.

To bolster capacity, on-site rapid result test machines are being sent to nursing homes with a limited supply of free tests. The first set of 635 test machines went out in the second to last week of Q2. The antigen testing produces enough false negatives to be an issue, but molecular tests are available to mitigate this problem. The widespread distribution of these machines, which likely occurred in Q3, could help U.S. nursing homes and similar facilities and subsequently their operators.

Source

Litigation risk to operators is an interesting topic. While we haven't read an immensely convincing piece on this subject, common sense can guide us. Operators, many of which are facing financial difficulties, are incentivized to separate their real estate from operations via the increasingly popular sale-leaseback. This is a strategy we’ve discussed at length on iREIT. If worst comes to worst, this reduces their balance sheet and decreases their susceptibility to potential lawsuits. All other things equal, this is bullish for Omega and other healthcare REITs as operators may consider selling their buildings.

We won't dedicate too much to the topic, but we do think it's worthwhile to note a few key numbers around the CARES Act and other relevant legislation. In April, the $100 billion healthcare fund was supplemented by another $75 billion. Initiating in late May, a third payout was made to SNFs with Medicare-certified beds of approximately $4.9 billion. This will absolutely augment operator financials for Q3 and likely Q4.

The nuts and bolts of these measures is important to understand or else their impact on a given REIT is impossible to gauge. The $4.9 billion payment provided $50,000 per facility plus $2,500 per certified bed.

Okay great, but what's all that mean for Omega?

It equates to $250+ million for the Omega portfolio. The department of Health and Human Services ("HHS") announced another $15 billion earmarked for providers participating in Medicaid and CHIP programs ineligible under the previous payout. Based on our analysis and management's commentary, this impacted relatively few Omega facilities. In late July, HHS announced another $5 billion specifically for Medicare certified nursing homes. Details are scarce but this could help the 13% sleeve of Omega's portfolio dedicated to that segment.

Many state governments, including Texas where Omega has many properties, are "boosting" existing CARES disbursements. This is yet another potential tailwind for the REIT. Based on very recent news regarding another stimulus bill, it looks like more government money (and a complete ban on all foreclosures and evictions for 12 months) is on its way.

Balance Sheet

Source: Omega

Like most things in life, actions speak louder than words.

In the context of investing, that means hard numbers always outweigh perception. Despite the doom and gloom, in Q2 Omega issued $500 million of 3.625% senior notes due October 2029. This is an attractive interest rate and term for a BBB- rated healthcare REIT in the current environment.

In response to uncertainty, Omega borrowed $300 million under its revolving credit facility in Q1 to provide additional liquidity. Q2 collections came in stronger than expected, so management voluntarily repaid all $300 million. As of July 31, Omega had only $180 million of outstanding borrowings under its $1.25 billion credit facility.

Omega has no material bond maturities until August 2023. In March, the firm entered into $400 million in 10-year interest rate swaps at an average swap rate of 0.8675%. The derivatives expire in 2024 and provide cost certainty when they eventually refinance the 2023 bond maturity. This demonstrates that Omega is very serious about managing interest rate risk and taking advantage of unusually low rates.

As of the end of Q2, 87% of Omega's $5.3 billion in debt was fixed. In terms of leverage ratios, net funded debt to adjusted annualized EBITDA was 5.32x and with a fixed charge coverage ratio of 4.2x. These calculations do not include revenue related development projects. That's worth pointing out because five new buildings are scheduled to become operational within the next nine months. Adjusting for this, we calculated pro forma leverage at about 5.15x. These are sufficiently healthy numbers and actually a little better than the average BBB- rated REIT.

Coupled with the recent announcement, however, that pushes our leverage estimate to approximately 5.9x EBITDA. Anything above 6x usually results in management taking decisive action and increases the probability of a near-term dividend cut. With that, it's time to discuss valuation and the dividend.

Conclusion and The Almighty Dividend

Omega announced a significant write-down in two of its larger operators. We pinpointed Omega's exposure to Agemo and concluded the REIT has already written off all future rent and has a manageable amount (<$50 million) of credit liabilities tied to the struggling operator.

Genesis's financials are publicly available and indicate serious financial trouble. Rent expense is less than 10% of revenue so rent deferments won't save the firm. Without major stimulus, we expect more, not less, issues for Genesis going forward. It’s difficult to estimate the difficulty of replacing these operators, but given Omega’s track record in similar situations, it’ll do everything it can to salvage the relationships.

In addition, Omega is sitting at the bottom of investment grade and there is an incentive to preserve cash to maintain this status. S&P and Fitch have stable outlooks but Moody's is negative.

Omega is a story of substantial short-term challenges with proportionately positive structural tailwinds.

Source: Omega Healthcare Investors September 2020 Presentation

For the last decade, the construction of new SNF facilities has been at a 25% run-rate to the growth in the population demanding them. This is not the case for senior housing which just recently overcame several years of over-supply. Skilled nursing also costs a small fraction of other treatment options; the average cost per day for SNFs was $530 compared to $1,657 and $2,517 for long-term acute care and hospitals, respectively.

Omega's Board will ultimately set the dividend based on current and projected cash flows. FAD distribution coverage could exceed 100% in Q3 but it won't be more than 100 to 200 basis points based on our conservative underwriting. If lockdowns continue to ease and government stimulus money continues to flow toward Omega's operators, it's reasonable to assume the worst is behind us.

Though it's impossible to predict the Board's thought process, and despite the recent write-downs, there is not a need to decrease the dividend. Omega’s liquidity position is strong and one quarter of minute overdistribution isn’t going to alter its position. Full FAD distribution coverage is more likely than not in Q4 and beyond. Most investors tend to only look at FFO and that will appear more favorable than FAD.

That said, we should hold OHI realizing that a moderate distribution cut is possible even if it does not appear warranted. Unless combined with news on additional cash flow issues, we do not suggest panic selling the stock if news of a cut comes to fruition.

For those interested in a new allocation, using $2.64 as a conservative annual FAD estimate, $26.50 or a 10x cash flow multiple equates to a high conviction buy. The stock is reasonably priced but we recommend waiting for an entry point of $28.50 (our Fair Value) compared to yesterday's close of $31.67.

This sets us up for a realistic 40%+ return if and when confidence in Omega normalizes and the share price returns to ~$40. The 52-week high is above $45, so this is less optimistic than it might seem at first glance. Omega remains a moderately high risk stock until its operator performance stabilizes and clarity on the full extent of government stimulus plans materializes.

Source: F.A.S.T. Graphs

