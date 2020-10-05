A better alternative for retirees would be OCSL, currently yielding an 8.7% dividend.

Does OXSQ pay 26.41% dividend?

If you use a stock screener, like I do, or scan finance data websites for high dividend yields, then OXSQ might have caught your eye. The key data section on seekingalpha.com and many other sites show a dividend yield of 26.41%. Does OXSQ bring in this much?

No, it doesn't. The yield in the picture (inside the red circle) is the trailing twelve months "TTM" yield and reflects what OXSQ distributed in the past 12 months. It is old news. OXSQ lowered its dividend distributions by 50% on June 1st, 2020.

OXSQ currently pays $0.035/share per month, compared to $0.067/share per month it used to pay. The new dividend translates to a 16.5% forward dividend yield (based on Sept. 30th market close price of $2.5 per share).

I know what you are thinking... A 16.5% dividend yield is an excellent return. Well, before you invest, ask yourself this question:

Is OXSQ's 16.5% forward dividend sustainable?

No, it's not. I evaluate dividend sustainability against two conditions:

Affordable payout ratio Quality investment portfolio.

OXSQ satisfies neither of the two.

In the second quarter, the payout ratio was 230%. This means the company distributed twice as much cash as it earned in income.

The future doesn't look bright either. My estimates for the Q3 payout ratio are 120%. This is after factoring in the announced 50% reduction in dividends. It also does not account for any increase in shares. Thus, my calculations are pretty conservative.

Source: The table is created by the author. Q2 NII, dividend per share, and the number of shares outstanding figures are from company financial statements. The number of shares outstanding is as of July 28th, 2020.

I know what you are thinking... The company is only facing a temporary hardship, and the payout ratio will return to normal as the economy improves.

First, these are very precarious times. While things might get better, the recent resurgence in COVID cases, as well as the fact that some states are imposing lockdowns again, are all sources of worry. For this reason, investors should stay away from BDCs that showed weaknesses in the past few months.

Second, the Wall Street analyst that covers the stock expects more than a 50% decline in sales in 2020 and 2021 compared to pre-COVID levels.

Third, OXSQ has historically failed to maintain an affordable payout ratio. The company burned cash to support a dividend payout it can't afford. Perhaps it knows that shareholders appreciate consistent dividends and wanted to achieve that at any cost, or maybe it was overly optimistic about the performance of its CLOs. Regardless of the reason, the result is a company with a high-risk profile. This is obvious from the recent 50% reduction in the dividend distributions. It is simple math. BDCs can't sustain a dividend payout ratio above 100% forever. They can kick the can further down the road, but eventually, there is no choice but to lower dividends. This is exactly what happened to OXSQ.

Below is the historical payout ratio for the past three years.

Source: Table created by the author. Data from OXSQ financial statements.

OXSQ management likes risk

OXSQ's is one of the least diversified BDCs, with only 20 portfolio companies on the balance sheet. 50% of the portfolio is concentrated in the Healthcare, Business Services, and Software industries. Adding structured finance raises the concentration to 80%.

Source: Company financial statement

Management's focus on high risk/return investments is demonstrated by the fact that 30% of the portfolio is allocated to structured finance instruments, which are very risky. The management's choice to invest in the equity tranches of these instruments, which are even riskier, is another proof of the management's risk appetite.

Another manifestation of the management's attitude towards risk is its investments in distressed debt in Q1 2013. Distressed debt is a bond that is non-performing. The management invested in these defaulting loans in the hopes that either of the following scenarios will happen:

The company receives more than they paid for in bankruptcy court, The economic condition of the underlying company (the issuer) would improve so that the company would start receiving interest payments.

This is a risky investment because, anything can happen in bankruptcy court, and the judge has the final say in what goes to whom. Distressed loans are not suitable for risk-averse investors, given the higher uncertainty associated with them.

Finally, the first-lien investments represent a mere 34% in OXSQ's portfolio, which is quite low compared to its peers. OCSL, for example, has 90% of its loans as first-lien. A Lower proportion of the first-lien loans means that when another economic hardship hits the company, it will have a difficulty recovering its capital from the defaulting companies.

An alternative for retirees

Investors looking for a stable stream of income might want to look at Oaktree Specialty Lending. The company pays a 9.5% dividend and has a strong investment portfolio with 90% first-lien secured investments. The company performed well during the lockdown and is well-diversified with a portfolio of 119 companies across 39 industries. The company also announced an increase in dividend yields and has a stable payout ratio of 88%.

Summary

OXSQ has been using risky investments to boost revenues for years, and it backfired. Revenues decreased 60% in the second quarter, making OXSQ the worst-performing BDC on my watch list.

OXSQ decreased its dividend by 50% in June. The current forward yield stands at 16.5%, but it isn't sustainable. The company has a high payout ratio and a weak portfolio. If the company fails to increase its revenues, it will have no choice but to lower dividends again.

Management's risky ventures demonstrate a high-risk appetite that is not suitable for retirees and risk-averse investors who can't afford to lose their capital. A better alternative is Oaktree Specialty Lending's solid 8.75% dividend.

