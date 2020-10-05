These and other factors make this a relatively low-risk, high-growth stock at the current price.

This passion for top- and bottom-line growth is tangible, allowing the stock to be supported by relatively higher valuation multiples over time.

Microsoft's growth mindset is firmly cemented across all the majority of its business units and all of its reportable operating segments.

Thesis: Using a small subsegment of Microsoft's business, its search advertising revenues in the European market, I hope to underscore the aggressive growth mindset that pervades all of its business units. In turn, this points to strong overall future growth and a relatively low level of risk for potential investors and those looking to add to their MSFT positions.

Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) could see higher mobile search volumes and associated ad revenues in Europe during Q2-21 after winning 13 'slots' in Google's (GOOG)(GOOGL) most recent Android choice screen auction. This is the third such quarterly auction since this initiative was started. Except the first period, which was four months from March 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020, each year will see four sets of bidding for four corresponding calendar quarters, during which the winners' search engine, as well as Google's, will be displayed on Android screens in random order. An example is shown below:

Background: In 2018, the EU ruled that Google had an unfair advantage over other operators because it was installing the Chrome browser and the Google search engine omnibox as default applications on new Android phones. In 2019, a further ruling by the EU led Google to periodically auction three other slots for different search engine options that users could choose from. Microsoft has won slots in 13 key EU markets, including Germany, France, the UK, Spain, Sweden, and eight others.

While winning the bids doesn't require Microsoft to take up all the slots it has won, it is likely that the cloud giant will be assessing and projecting possible gains from having Bing as one of the search engine options on new Android devices sold in the more important of these markets during the third calendar quarter of 2020.

How Does Microsoft Gain From This?

The potential ad revenue bump from this new development might be a drop in the ocean when you compare it with the $143 billion it made in FY-20. But, in terms of mobile search engine market share, at least in Europe, it can definitely move the needle for Bing in the corresponding quarter, which will be Q2-21 per Microsoft's reporting schedule.

With Google Search hogging not only desktop market share but also for Android, most other players are left with little more than a sliver of the pie, as this graph from StatCounter shows.

Source: StatCounter

If you zoom in and look at Bing's market share for mobile search engines, the reality of Google's dominance is stark: 0.62% in Germany, 0.49% in the UK, and 0.45% across all of Europe.

Microsoft reported search advertising revenues (less traffic acquisition costs or TACs) of $7.74 billion. That's the amount they made from having a global search engine market share of only 0.46%. A back-of-the-envelope calculation shows that if you apply the 1:1 ratio for overall revenue split between Microsoft's U.S. and international markets to the ad revenue amount, you get roughly about $3.8 billion coming from search advertising in outside markets.

Now, consider that Europe (mobile search) accounts for a conservative 20% of this international revenue base and it works out to about $0.76 billion. Notably, because this figure excludes what the company pays for generating the traffic, or its TACs (traffic acquisition costs), it is almost entirely accretive to the bottom line. Even if you give it another 20% haircut toward cost allocation for shared corporate resources, you're left with about 8 cents per share in annual earnings.

That's a very loose calculation based on several assumptions, of course, but it serves a purpose: to show us how search engine market share in just one market like Europe can impact the bottom line.

8 cents of annual per-share earnings doesn't seem like much but, when you consider that search advertising made up nearly 5.5% of Microsoft's overall revenues for FY-20, you can see that even marginal revenue growth in a bottom-line-accretive subsegment can have a disproportionately positive effect on earnings.

What we're seeing here is an opportunity for Bing to be put front and center when a new mobile phone is purchased and the user is setting it up. For the duration of the next three months starting October 1, Microsoft will have a position in the choice screen for search engines.

Of course, that doesn't mean every European user of a new Android phone during the period is going to choose Bing over Google Search, but it does give Bing an edge over the rest of the competition, if not over Google itself. This is particularly relevant in a market like the EU, which is an extremely privacy-conscious one. This is also helped by the fact that DuckDuckGo, a search engine that thrives on promoting its privacy features, was a big loser, making way for Bing to gain some traction during the quarter in question.

The auction itself is relatively new, so we don't yet know the long-term impact it will have on mobile search market share in Europe. In the grand scheme of things, though, it will have some role to play in helping Microsoft grow its revenues and earnings, no matter how small.

The Bigger Picture

The reason I covered this relatively small part of Microsoft's business in detail is to show the lengths to which Microsoft will go to protect top-line growth as well as earnings. No stone unturned, so to speak. Under Mr. Nadella's leadership, the entire company is now infected with the growth virus, to use an ill-timed turn of phrase. If Microsoft is willing to bid aggressively to win marginal market share in just the mobile subsegment of search advertising in one single market, you can imagine how aggressive its sales strategies in segments like cloud computing will be; hence, its growth story over the past several years.

If you look at the FY-20 report, you'll see evidence of this in nearly every segment and subsegment, save a few (emphasis mine):

Fiscal Year 2020 Compared with Fiscal Year 2019 Productivity and Business Processes Revenue increased $5.2 billion or 13%. • Office Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased $3.1 billion or 12%, driven by Office 365 Commercial, offset in part by lower revenue from products licensed on-premises, reflecting a continued shift to cloud offerings. Office 365 Commercial revenue grew 24%, due to seat growth and higher revenue per user. • Office Consumer products and cloud services revenue increased $458 million or 11%, driven by Microsoft 365 Consumer subscription revenue and transactional strength in Japan. Office 365 Consumer subscribers increased 23% to 42.7 million with increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios. • LinkedIn revenue increased $1.3 billion or 20%, driven by growth across all businesses. • Dynamics products and cloud services revenue increased 14%, driven by Dynamics 365 growth of 42%. Intelligent Cloud Revenue increased $9.4 billion or 24%. • Server products and cloud services revenue increased $8.8 billion or 27%, driven by Azure. Azure revenue grew 56%, due to growth in our consumption-based services. Server products revenue increased 8%, due to hybrid and premium solutions, as well as demand related to SQL Server 2008 and Windows Server 2008 end of support. • Enterprise Services revenue increased $285 million or 5%, driven by growth in Premier Support Services. More Personal Computing Revenue increased $2.6 billion or 6%. • Windows revenue increased $1.9 billion or 9%, driven by growth in Windows Commercial and Windows OEM. Windows Commercial products and cloud services revenue increased 18%, driven by increased demand for Microsoft 365. Windows OEM revenue increased 9%, ahead of PC market growth. Windows OEM Pro revenue grew 11%, driven by Windows 7 end of support and healthy Windows 10 demand, offset in part by weakness in small and medium businesses. Windows OEM non-Pro revenue grew 5%, driven by consumer demand from remote work and learn scenarios. • Surface revenue increased $457 million or 8%, driven by increased demand from remote work and learn scenarios. • Gaming revenue increased $189 million or 2%, driven by an increase in Xbox content and services, offset in part by a decrease in Xbox hardware. Xbox content and services revenue increased $943 million or 11% on a strong prior year comparable, driven by growth in Minecraft, third-party titles, and subscriptions, accelerated by higher engagement during stay-at-home guidelines. Xbox hardware revenue declined 31%, primarily due to a decrease in volume and price of consoles sold. • Search advertising revenue increased $112 million or 1%. Search advertising revenue, excluding traffic acquisition costs, was relatively unchanged.

Of course, there were declines or flat growth in some subsegments as well, but that growth virus I mentioned is running rampant across all major reporting segments.

Source: Microsoft Investor Relations

The overall effects of this, combined with improved operational efficiency and a more aggressive share buyback cadence over the past several quarters (as shown in the graph above), has been clearly visible at the top and bottom over the past several years (below):

Source: Data from Seeking Alpha

In short, it is exactly this type of 'aggressively proactive' strategy - executed year after year - that's allowed the stock to do this in the last five years:

Source: Seeking Alpha

And it is this very same growth mindset that will carry Microsoft to greater heights over the next decade.

The Risk Factor

The risk of investing in Microsoft primarily comes from how the market perceives its value over time rather than whether or not it will grow in the future. At a trailing GAAP earnings multiple of 37, the stock might look expensive to many investors. However, if you look at historical valuation using the same multiple, you'll see that it hasn't really changed much relative to its earnings over time.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

The relatively sharper valuation increase between March and October 2020 is merely a quick recovery from the March dip that the broader market witnessed. Zoom out to a longer-term perspective of five years and we see that this multiple is only 25% higher, while TTM GAAP earnings have grown 300%. In other words, the increase in valuation is more than justified by bottom-line growth.

This resembles the dynamic of a relatively low-risk investment, and when you factor in the financial strength of the company and its current growth momentum across the board, the risk is further neutralized. Some key metrics to support this assumption:

Current ratio and quick ratio: 2.52 and 2.49, respectively

Debt to Equity ratio: 0.50 - deleveraged from 0.94 as at Dec. 31, 2017

Cash, Cash Equivalents, and Short-term Investments: $136.5 billion

5-year revenue CAGR: 8.24% (66% higher than the sector median)

3-year revenue CAGR: 14%

These are impressive numbers for any mature company, let alone one that's worth over $1.5 trillion.

Investor's Angle

As such, I see Microsoft as a very lucrative investment at the as-of-writing price of around $212. Don't pay attention to the noise around the stock. If you look at the history of contributor sentiment on Seeking Alpha around Microsoft, you'll see smatterings of bearishness against future growth. However, none of these have been accurate thus far except during short periods; a long-term view pretty much drowns out this noise.

This is a healthy growth company at the top of several markets and competing successfully in some very forward-looking technology segments like cloud, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, blockchain, and so on. Most of these are still in their infancy, with long growth runways.

The 1% dividend yield is nothing to write home about, but a 17-year dividend growth track record and a 5-year dividend growth rate of 10.5% have made for a handsome total return of nearly 200% in the last three years and more than 400% in the preceding five-year period.

Source: Seeking Alpha Charting

If you're looking for a stable tech stock with strong growth prospects that stretch well into the next decade and beyond, you need look no further than MSFT.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.