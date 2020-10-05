The Retiree's Dividend Portfolio - John's August Update: The Light At The End Of The Tunnel For REITs

One company suspended or decreased its dividend that was payable during the month of August.

No companies in John's portfolio increased their dividend or issued a special dividend during the month of August.

John's Roth IRA had a balance of $147,568.60 as of August 31, 2020, vs. $175,694.42 on August 31, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 4.20%.

John's Traditional IRA had a balance of $249,108.92 as of August 31, 2020, vs. $266,344.62 on August 31, 2019. The estimated annualized YOC is 4.36%.

August Summary

I have decided to begin John and Jane's Retirement Account articles with the basic summary of how much income each retiree has generated in their Traditional IRA and Roth IRA for each respective month. Additionally, I have decided that I want to begin tracking the cash balance of each account more closely so that readers can see how each retiree's liquid cash fluctuates on a regular basis.

Traditional IRA - Dividend Income

August 2019 - $695.78 of dividend income

August 2020 - $527.93 of dividend income

Roth IRA - Dividend Income

August 2019 - $417.54 of dividend income

August 2020 - $344.88 of dividend income

In total, John's income generated from his Traditional and Roth IRAs for July 2019 totaled $1,113.32 of dividend income, compared with July 2020 total dividend income of $945.47.

August was a pretty boring month when it comes to changes in John's Retirement Accounts, and the main opportunities we took advantage of were to add more to the iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) and the VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF).

Traditional IRA - Cash Balances

August 2019 - cash balance of $17,394.64

August 2020 - cash balance of $3,551.53

Roth IRA - Cash Balances

August 2019 - cash balance of $13,419.77

August 2020 - cash balance of $1,428.97

Background

For those who are interested in John and Jane's full background, please click the following link here for the last time I published their full story. Here are the key details about John and Jane that readers should understand:

This is a real portfolio with actual shares being traded.

I am not a financial advisor and merely provide guidance based on a relationship that goes back several years.

John retired in January 2018 and is only collecting Social Security income at this point in time.

Jane is working part-time and will continue to do so for the remainder of 2020. Jane has officially decided that she will be retiring at the end of the year.

John and Jane have no debt and no monthly payments other than water, power, property taxes, etc.

I started helping John and Jane with this because I was infuriated by the fees and gimmicky trades made by their previous financial advisor. I do not charge John and Jane for anything that I do, and all I have asked of them is that they allow me to write about their portfolio anonymously in order to help spread knowledge and to make me a better investor in the process.

Generating a stable and growing dividend income is the primary focus of this portfolio, and capital appreciation is the least important characteristic.

Dividend And Distribution Decreases

One holding in John's Retirement Account for August 2020 cut the distribution.

Pimco Income Fund Class A (PONAX)

Pimco Income Fund Class A - The sizable distribution cut (which amounts to a 28% overall cut) is pretty disappointing given the stability presented by the fund over the last few years. The cut is a sign of just how challenging it is for investors to find a safe yield in the bond world. Management announced the cut and explained that although income is extremely important to its investors, they are taking these steps to continue providing income, while also preserving capital (which is something PONAX has done quite well over the last few years).

Data by YCharts

The daily distribution rate was reduced to $.04/share from $.055/share for this monthly paying fund.

At this point, we do not have any intention to replace PONAX with another fund. I would be curious to hear if anyone else has suggestions or thoughts for funds with a similar risk profile. From what I can see, there aren't any comparable alternatives that would make sense to exchange to. PONAX also represents about 13% of the Traditional IRA and less than 7.8% of John's total retirement holdings.

Retirement Account Positions

There are currently 25 different positions in John's Roth IRA and 32 different positions in his Traditional IRA. While this may seem like a lot, it is important to remember that some of these stocks cross over in both accounts and are also held in the Taxable portfolio.

Traditional IRA - The following stocks were added to the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF) - 50 shares @ $35.96/share.

VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF) - 100 shares @ $19.39/share.

Aflac (AFL) - 10 shares @ $37.72/share.

Healthcare Trust of America (HTA) - 25 shares @ 25.55/share.

Prudential Financial (PRU) - 25 shares @ $69.25/share.

There were no sales in the Traditional IRA during the month of August.

Roth IRA - The following stock((s)) were added to the Roth IRA during the month of August.

Ventas (VTR) - 15 shares @ $40.85/share.

There were no sales in the Roth IRA during the month of August.

August Income Tracker - 2019 Vs. 2020

Income for the month of August was down modestly for both John's Traditional IRA and Roth IRA year over year. The challenge for John's retirement accounts is that a considerable amount of income comes from REITs, many of which have suspended dividends in order to protect their balance sheet as they determine the true impact COVID-19 will have on their ability to collect rent.

SNLH = Stocks No Longer Held - Dividends in this row represent the dividends collected on stocks that are no longer held in that portfolio. We still count the dividend income that comes from stocks no longer held in the portfolio, even though it is non-recurring. All images below come from Consistent Dividend Investor, LLC.

Here is a graphical illustration of the dividends received on a monthly basis for the Traditional and Roth IRAs.

Based on the current knowledge I have regarding dividend payments and share count, the following tables are a basic prediction of the income we expect the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA to generate in FY-2020 compared with the actual results from 2019.

Below is an expanded table that shows the full dividend history since inception for both the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA.

I have included line graphs that better represent the trends associated with John's monthly dividend income generated by his retirement accounts. As year three begins, we should continue to see a more stable pattern that comes from the deposit of regular dividend income. The images below represent the Traditional IRA and Roth IRA, respectively. There may be additional volatility in monthly dividends received due to dividend suspensions/cuts as a result of COVID-19.

It is also worth noting on the tables above that the Roth IRA is estimated to generate less total income in 2020 than it did in 2019 based on the expected dividend suspensions and cuts. Fortunately, several of the REITs in the Roth IRA have reported positive results regarding rent deferments for previous months and improved/strong rent collection going forward.

Here is a table to show how the account balances stack up year over year. (I previously used a graph, but believe the table is more informative.)

Lastly, on the topic of transparency, I like to show readers the actual unrealized gain/loss associated with each position in the portfolio, because it is important to consider that in order to become a proper dividend investor, it is necessary to learn how to live with volatility. The market value and cost basis below is accurate as of the market close on September 27th.

Here is the Unrealized Gain/Loss associated with John's Traditional and Roth IRAs.

The following graph that was suggested by one of my readers who thought that this particular graph would demonstrate some of the interesting trends that we see each month, while comparing them on a year-over-year basis. The main issue with the graph as it currently stands is that this is only the third year of collecting this data, which makes the graph more choppy than it should be. I believe that the graph will continue to become more valuable as we enter into years four and five.

Conclusion

We have already seen improvement by several REITs in the portfolio, including:

There are definitely challenges ahead, and I do not expect the remainder of the year to be an easy ride. At the same time, investors who are willing to take on some risk could find some extremely attractive returns and have the potential to lock in dividend yields well above what is normally available.

In John's Traditional and Roth IRAs, he is currently long the following mentioned in this article: Aflac (AFL), Apple Hospitality REIT (APLE), BB&T (BBT), BP plc (BP), Brixmor Property Group (BRX), Canadian Utilities (OTCPK:CDUAF), Chatham Lodging Trust (CLDT), CVS Health Corporation (CVS), Chevron (CVX), CyrusOne (CONE), Dominion Energy (D), Digital Realty Preferred Series J (DLR.PJ), Duke Energy (DUK), Eaton Vance (EV), Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Advantage Fund (EAFAX), EPR Properties (EPR), EPR Properties Preferred Series G (EPR.PG), General Dynamics (GD), Healthcare Trust of America (HTA), Iron Mountain (IRM), JPMorgan Chase (JPM), Kinder Morgan (KMI), Kite Realty Group (KRG), Las Vegas Sands (LVS), LTC Properties (LTC), Main Street Capital (MAIN), Altria (MO), Realty Income (O), Occidental Petroleum Corp. (OXY), Bank OZK (OZK), PacWest Bancorp (PACW), PepsiCo (PEP), iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (PFF), VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities Ex-Financials ETF (PFXF), Park Hotels & Resorts (PK), PIMCO Income Fund Class A (PONAX), Portland General Electric (POR), Regions Financial (RF), RPT Realty Preferred Series D (RPT.PD), STAG Industrial (STAG), AT&T (T), Toronto-Dominion Bank (TD), T. Rowe Price (TROW), Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund (UTF), Valero (VLO), VEREIT (VER), Valley National Bancorp (VLY), Umpqua Holdings (UMPQ), Ventas (VTR), Walgreens (WBA), WestRock (WRK), and W. P. Carey (WPC).

Disclosure: I am/we are long APLE, CONE, EPR, GD, KMI, MAIN, OZK, T, UMPQ, VLO, WRK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: This article reflects my own personal views and I am not giving any specific or general advice. All advice that is given is done so without prejudice and it is highly recommended that you do your own research.