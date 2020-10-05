Although we are bullish on PLTM over the long run, we remain cautious over the next three months, since we do not have enough conviction that the bottom has been reached yet.

The rebound in PLTM has been partly driven by renewed weakness in the dollar, following a disinflationary hiccup in the first half of September.

The rebound in platinum prices has been part of a rebound in the broad-based precious metals space. Still, all precious metals (bar palladium) are below their month-ago levels.

PLTM has enjoyed a rebound since late September, bottoming out at our 1-month min target of $8.15/share.

The GraniteShares Platinum Trust (PLTM) has witnessed a rebound since late September, reflecting a broad-based appreciation in the precious metals space. Nevertheless, all precious metals bar palladium are still down from their respective month-ago levels.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

About PLTM

PLTM, which was created in January 2018, is directly impacted by the fluctuations of platinum spot prices because the fund physically holds platinum bars in a London vault and custodied by ICBC Standard Bank.

The investment objective of PLTM is to replicate the performance of the price of platinum, less trust expenses (0.50%), according to the official GraniteShares website.

The physically backed methodology prevents investors from getting hurt by the contango structure of the platinum market, contrary to ETFs using futures contracts.

Also, the structure of a grantor trust protects investors, since trustees cannot lend the platinum bars.

PLTM is the lowest-cost ETF on the market, with an expense ratio of 0.50%. It competes with the Aberdeen Standard Physical Platinum Shares ETF (PPLT), which was created in October 2010, which is however more expensive considering that its expense ratio is at 0.60%.

Rebound is driven by dollar weakness

The rebound in PLTM has been partly driven by renewed weakness in the dollar, a sign that reflationary macro-dynamics have resumed after a disinflationary hiccup in the first half of September.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Bullish in the long run

There are several reasons to be bullish on PLTM over the longer term.

First, automobile production is in recovery mode since April, while emissions legislation should continue to tighten worldwide, thereby boosting PGM demand (including platinum) due to the increased loading of PGMs in catalysts.

Second, platinum supply should remain severely disrupted over the next 12 months, especially since platinum mine supply is heavily concentrated in South Africa. Beyond a 12-month view, there is high political risk in South Africa, which causes risks to supply flows.

Third, although the EV revolution is likely to cause a sustained decline in autocatalyst demand for platinum from ICE vehicles, the clean hydrogen revolution could be very bullish for platinum demand, since platinum is used predominantly in fuel cell cars (FCV).

Finally, the platinum-palladium ratio appears to have bottomed out after reaching an all-time low earlier this year. Since the ratio remains at an extremely low level, investors may be tempted to capture the value proposition offered by platinum.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Cautious in the short term

In the short term, PLTM has rebounded since hitting our 1-month min target of $8.15 per share. Investors who implemented tactical long positions at our target should have a little profit under their belt. As far as we are concerned, we are not in a rush to build long positions at this juncture, as we do not have enough conviction that the bottom has been reached, especially since the seasonality of PLTM is not necessarily friendly in Q4. The chart below captures the seasonal trend of platinum prices over the past 10 years.

Source: Orchid Research

Against this, we maintain our trading range forecast of $8.15-10.00/share.

Source: Bloomberg, Orchid Research

Conclusion

While we are constructive on PLTM over the long run, especially considering that platinum is excessively cheap vs. palladium, we are still cautious over the next three months. This is because: 1) we do not have enough conviction that the bottom in PLTM has been reached yet, 2) the market may continue to focus on the surplus of the platinum market (rather than the brighter long-term fundamentals), and 3) the seasonality is negative in the final quarter of the year.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Our research has not been prepared in accordance with the legal requirements designed to promote the independence of investment research. Therefore, this material cannot be considered as investment research, a research recommendation, nor a personal recommendation or advice, for regulatory purposes.