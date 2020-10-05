A positive re-rating of its valuations is dependent on the success of the company's corporate restructuring efforts, and the realization of synergies with its new strategic shareholders in reigniting growth.

Colour Life Services' share price has been weak in the past three years, due to a significant slowdown in the company's revenue, earnings and contracted GFA growth since 2019.

Elevator Pitch

I assign a Neutral rating to Hong Kong-listed Mainland China property management services company Colour Life Services Group (OTCPK:COFSF) [1778:HK].

Colour Life Services' share price has been weak in the past three years, due to a significant slowdown in the company's revenue, earnings and contracted GFA growth since 2019. The slowdown in the company's growth has largely been priced in, with Colour Life Services trading at 7.5 times consensus forward FY 2021 P/E. This represents a significant discount to most of its Hong Kong-listed Chinese property management services peers, which are valued by the market at 20-30 times forward P/E. A positive re-rating of the stock's valuations is dependent on the success of the company's corporate restructuring efforts, and the realization of synergies with its new strategic shareholders in reigniting growth. I prefer to adopt a "wait-and-see" approach for now, and see a Neutral rating for Colour Life Services as justified.

Readers have the option of trading in Colour Life Services shares listed either on the Over-The-Counter Bulletin Board/OTCBB as ADRs with the ticker COFSF or on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange with the ticker 1778:HK. For those shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB, note that liquidity is low and bid/ask spreads are wide.

For those shares listed in Hong Kong, there are limited risks associated with buying or selling the shares in terms of trade execution, given that the Hong Kong Stock Exchange is one of the major stock exchanges that is internationally recognized, and there is sufficient trading liquidity. Average daily trading value for the past three months exceeds $2 million, and market capitalization is above $650 million, which is comparable to the majority of stocks traded on the US stock exchanges.

Institutional investors that own Colour Life Services shares listed in Hong Kong include The Vanguard Group, Dimensional Fund Advisors, BlackRock, and Mellon Investments Corporation among others. Investors can invest in key Asian stock markets either using U.S. brokers with international coverage, such as Interactive Brokers or Fidelity, or international brokers with Asian coverage, like Hong Kong's Monex Boom Securities and Singapore's OCBC Securities.

Company Description

Colour Life Services Group was the first Chinese property management services company to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in June 2014. As of June 30, 2020, Colour Life Services has 2,850 projects under management in 279 Chinese cities with a contracted Gross Floor Area or GFA of 563.7 million sq m, and a revenue-bearing GFA of 363.7 million sq m.

Difference Between Contracted GFA And Revenue-Bearing GFA

Source: Colour Life Services Group's 1H 2020 Financial Results Announcement

One key difference between Colour Life Services Group and the majority of its peers that independent third parties account for 98.5% of the company's contracted GFA, with its parent Fantasia contributing the remaining 1.5% of contracted GFA. In contrast, Chinese property management services companies have their respective parents (usually property developers) accounting for at least half of their contracted GFA. On one hand, this means that Colour Life Services is less reliant on its parent and related party transactions for future growth. On the other hand, it also implies that Colour Life Services has relatively lower visibility with respect to its future growth, compared to its peers which can leverage on the pipeline of new property projects developed by their respective parents.

Colour Life Services derived 87.7%, 8.5% and 3.8% of the company's 1H 2020 revenue from property management services, value-added services, and engineering services, respectively. Notably, the value-added services business has very high gross margins above 90%, while the property management services and engineering services have comparatively lower gross margins in the 25%-30% range. The company highlighted in its 1H 2020 results announcement that "value-added services have become one of the key drivers of the core competitiveness and performance growth of Colour Life" in the past few years.

Revenue Split For Colour Life Services' Value-Added Services Or VAS Business Segment

Source: Colour Life Services' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Corporate Restructuring In The Spotlight

Colour Life Services' share price performance in the past three years has been disappointing with the stock currently trading at a 60% discount to its three-year share price peak of HK$9.20, as per the share price chart below.

Colour Life Services' Three-Year Share Price Chart

Source: Gurufocus

The poor share price performance of Colour Life Services in the past few years is mainly attributable to a significant slowdown in the company's revenue, earnings and contracted GFA growth since 2019.

Colour Life Services' Revenue And Earnings For The Past Three And A Half Years

Source: Colour Life Services' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

Colour Life Services' Contracted GFA And Revenue-Bearing GFA For The Past Three And A Half Years

Source: Colour Life Services' 1H 2020 Results Presentation Slides

At the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 (audio recording and transcript not publicly available), Colour Life Services highlighted that the company has engaged in corporate restructuring since September 2019.

Colour Life Services had made several changes as part of the company's corporate restructuring plans.

Firstly, Colour Life Services has tried to optimize its organizational structure with the aim of becoming "flatter." As Colour Life Services has acquired multiple companies as part of its growth strategy in the past six years since its IPO in 2014, there were many secondary groups within the company which were not fully integrated. With a flatter organizational structure after the company began its corporate restructuring in September 2019, Colour Life Services has witnessed an improvement in operating efficiency as roles and responsibilities of individuals and groups have become clearer.

Secondly, Colour Life Services has been aggressively allocating capital to both acquisitions and equity investments in the past few years. Looking ahead, the company will be more conservative and cautious with respect to future acquisition, and it will divest certain equity investments to allow for more capital to be allocated to its core businesses.

Thirdly, Colour Life Services continues to deleverage. The company's gross debt decreased by -14.7% YoY from RMB2,639 million as of end-1H 2019 to RMB2,252 million as of end-1H 2020, which led to a -20.1% decrease in finance costs from RMB110 million to RMB88 million over the same period. Colour Life Services' net debt-to-equity ratio or net gearing was 16.5% as of June 30, 2020. While the company's net gearing does not seem high on an absolute basis, it must be noted that a number of Colour Life Services' peers are in a net cash financial position, having been listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange in the past one or two years.

Lastly, Colour Life Services targets to improve the service quality of the company's core property management services business. Specifically, the company has established a team that is focused on maintaining the quality of basic property management services and improving customer stickiness. Notably, Colour Life Services acknowledged at the company's 1H 2020 earnings call on August 19, 2020 that "this has been an area of weakness in the past."

More importantly, Colour Life Services emphasized at its recent 1H 2020 results briefing that the company has "already seen some results after close to a year of hard work (corporate restructuring." The company added that it "plans to spend another year or so (on further corporate restructuring efforts) to enable the company to return to the high-growth phase and meet the expectations of investors."

All Eyes On CEO Change And New Strategic Shareholders

On top of corporate restructuring plans initiated since September 2019, Colour Life Services also had a change in leadership starting at the end of last year. On December 3, 2019, Colour Life Services announced that Mr. Tang Xue Bin has resigned as CEO (but remains as vice-chairman and non-executive director), and Mr. Huang Wei will be appointed as the new CEO.

Mr. Huang Wei joined Colour Life Services in 2015. But he was only appointed as an executive director in July 2018, and he subsequently become Executive President in September 2019. Mr. Huang Wei has two decades of experience in the property management services industry in China, and he was the general manager of property management services firm Shenzhen Kaiyuan International Property Management Co., Ltd., prior to joining Colour Life Services. As highlighted earlier, the service quality of Colour Life Services' property management services business has been an area of weakness in the past, and there are expectations of service quality improvement under the leadership of Mr. Huang Wei going forward.

Earlier in July 2019, it was announced that Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com (JD) and China's largest internet and mobile technology company 360.com have become Colour Life Services' new strategic shareholders with equity stakes of 5% and 3%, respectively.

Technology has played an increasing important role in property management services and value-added services for communities, and there are multiple synergies that can be realized between Colour Life Services and its new strategic shareholders. In the company's 1H 2020 results announcement, Colour Life Services disclosed that it is collaborating with JD.com on "front-end warehouses, logistics distribution and enhancement of platform experience," while it is working with 360.com on "security, big data, Internet of Things and artificial intelligence."

Colour Life Services noted at its 1H 2020 earnings call that the company will work closely with JD.com and 360.com to "build smart communities" with the aim of increasing its competitiveness and improving the value proposition of its services.

Valuation And Dividends

Colour Life Services trades at consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 P/E multiples of 8.2 times and 7.5 times, respectively based on its share price of HK$3.61 as of September 30, 2020 (the Hong Kong market was closed for trading on October 1 and October 2, 2020).

The stock is valued at a discount to most of its Hong Kong-listed Chinese property management services peers. I have written about Times Neighborhood Holdings Limited (OTCPK:TNHDF) [9928:HK] and Country Garden Services Holdings Company Limited (OTCPK:CTRGF) [6098:HK] in my past articles, and they trade at consensus forward FY 2021 P/E multiples of 21.3 times and 34.3 times, respectively.

Colour Life Services offers consensus forward FY 2020 and FY 2021 dividend yields of 3.3% and 3.5%, respectively. Sell-side analysts see Colour Life Services' full-year dividends per share increasing from RMB0.0912 in FY 2019 to RMB0.1057 in FY 2020 and RMB0.1106 in FY 2021.

Risk Factors

The key risk factors for Colour Life Services are the company's corporate restructuring exercise failing to deliver results, and a change in strategic direction with a new CEO and new shareholders that is negative for the company.

Note that readers who choose to trade in Colour Life Services shares listed as ADRs on the OTCBB (rather than shares listed in Hong Kong) could potentially suffer from lower liquidity and wider bid/ask spreads.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.