British-based security company G4S is now the target of a hostile takeover offer from a suitor which has been pursuing it across the Summer. On a short-term basis, there is likely further upside from a higher bid.

G4S Has Been Pursued for Months

G4S has received multiple bids over the past few months. They seem all to have come from its Canadian competitor GardaWorld, which reportedly approached G4S last year but didn’t table an offer at that point. On 15 June, the company received a bid at 145p. Just over a week later, a bid of 153p was tabled.

Most recently, it bid 190p a share a couple of weeks ago. The company’s board rejected that bid outright.

While those bids reflect a premium versus the undisturbed share price before the first bid, I don’t think that is a fair valuation. The share price before the bid was undisturbed by the bid, but it had been disturbed by the market downturn of 2020. Even at the 190p level, 31% higher than the first bid, the amount offered is still less than the shares traded at the start of 2020.

Source: Google Finance

Admittedly, circumstances have changed and there is a credible argument that like many companies, operating challenges, additional costs and reduced transparency means that G4S is worth less than it was before the pandemic and recession. Nonetheless, the bid is so low that it remains unattractive. Additionally, having started bidding as low as 145p, there is reason to be skeptical about how serious GardaWorld is about the bid. It seems to have been feeling out sentiment rather than putting forward a bid with a realistic prospect of acceptance, in my view.

The Bid has Now Turned Hostile

According to reports in the Financial Times and elsewhere, GardaWorld has now turned hostile in its bid. The offer is pitched at the same level (190p) but going hostile allows GardaWorld to appeal over the heads of the board directly to the company’s shareholders.

As above, I don’t think 190p is enough. Most G4S shareholders will likely be reluctant to part with their shares at a lower level than they have mostly traded in recent years. While the company does face challenges, as GardaWorld pointed out with some hyperbole in its bid, the company has a strong brand, significant operational experience and a large footprint. If it was in such bad shape as the bid suggests, GardaWorld likely wouldn’t be pursuing it so keenly.

A Higher Bid is Likely

In my estimation, a higher bid for G4S is likely, from GardaWorld. It could be that bids come from elsewhere, but whether or not they do – and so far GardaWorld’s pursuit hasn’t flushed out rival bidders – there is a logic to a higher bid from GardaWorld.

Clearly, GardaWorld wants G4S badly, hence its string of bids. While it may pretend to be reluctant to increase the price further, clearly now is the perfect buying time. Once markets recover, the pandemic subsides and the economy starts to recover to a normal level, G4S shares are unlikely to trade at the lows seen this year. So there is a time constraint acting on GardaWorld’s interest. Presumably, with the hostile offer attracting lukewarm interest, GardaWorld will be more fully forming a view on what is a realistic price at which to pitch its bid.

Sophisticated institutional investors including Schroders which holds 10% of G4S shares and Harris Associates, which holds a similarly-sized stake, have indicated that they are open to supporting a bid, at a higher price. Shares are trading around 200p, above the current bid level. That could suggest that the market is expecting a higher bid. GardaWorld has been highly acquisitive in recent years and is backed by BC Partners, who along with a consortium of banks are reportedly lined up to finance the offer. So I expect it to come back with what is portrayed as a knockout offer, on a take it or leave it basis. If I was GardaWorld, I’d pitch that in the 230p-255p range. The low end of that range would still represent a 15% capital gain on the current share price, possibly realized within a matter of weeks.

Conclusion: Short-Term Share Price Upside is Likely But Not Certain

If no revised bid emerges from any quarter, G4S shares could fall again and drift towards their lows from the Summer. However, as GardaWorld clearly desires the company, I expect a revised bid to emerge in coming weeks. It will need to offer a meaty premium over 190p to attract support. There is a short-term possible upside gain of 15-30% in such a scenario, I estimate.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, and no plans to initiate any positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.