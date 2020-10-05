This week has seen two developments by French energy supermajor Total SE (TOT) to increase its green credentials. This is something that I have discussed a few times in the past (most recently here) and it is something that the company has in common with its European peers. In general, American energy giants have not nearly been as aggressive at developing their renewables businesses. Total’s ambitions here are quite large, and when we consider the potential that renewable energy sources have for growth, we can clearly see that this push could be a very real opportunity for Total’s long-term growth. It is also a business opportunity that the market is not appreciating as it still values Total entirely as an oil producer.

About The Announcements

On Tuesday, September 29, 2020, Total announced that it will be purchasing Blue Point London from the Bolloré Group. Blue Point London owns the largest network of electric car recharging stations in the city of London, which is the third-largest city in Europe after Istanbul and Moscow. Blue Point London has more than 1,600 charging stations located along the city’s various streets. This is fully half of the charging stations located in the city.

Admittedly, a network of charging stations is not, strictly speaking, a green technology, and the credentials of electric cars with regards to the environment are questionable. However, it is one technological development that individuals and institutions committed to combatting climate change have been promoting. By owning a network of charging stations in one of the largest cities in the world, Total is directly contributing to its green credentials, which is something that may appeal to certain investors. In addition, Total states that it will be powering these stations using renewable power supplied by its own renewable power division. Therefore, these charging stations could provide the company with a steady customer for its own renewable power plants, which could provide that business with some revenue growth. This would be especially true if it expands the network of charging stations. Total implies that it will do this as the city wants to increase its number of charging stations to 32,000 by 2050. Total may be able to take advantage of this through its ownership of Blue Point London.

Another announcement with regards to renewable energy came on Wednesday, September 30. This announcement was that Total will increase its investments in renewable energy projects by 50% annually by 2030. This move would take the company’s annual spending on these projects from $2 billion today to $3 billion in ten years. The company did not specifically name any projects that would be the recipients of this increased level of funding, but given the long timetable here, it is certainly possible that it does not have any in mind. If we consider that the company will likely want to continue to power its aforementioned car charging network with renewable energy that it supplies, it is certainly reasonable to assume that some of this increased spending will go to constructing the plants that will be powering these stations.

Total also did not state what types of power plants it would be focusing on. As I have discussed in the past, Total is quite committed to solar power, although the company has also made some investments in wind power in the past. This is important because the different types of power have somewhat different fundamentals. For example, many analysts expect that solar power will deliver much more growth than wind power in the coming years, although offshore wind has a great deal of potential too. We will discuss this in just a few minutes. As the company appears to be taking advantage of both types of power, it is reasonably well-positioned to take advantage of both technologies as opportunities arise.

Total And Renewables

As just mentioned, Total has been focusing extensively on solar and wind power. Of the two, Total appears to be focusing much more on solar power. The company has a number of solar projects that it has been working on around the world. I pointed this out in my last article on the company, which is linked in the introduction. Here is the list again:

Source: Author, raw data from Total

One of the most ambitious of these projects is Shams in Abu Dhabi:

Source: Total

Total and its partners first brought this plant online in 2013 with a nameplate capacity of 100 megawatts. This makes the plant one of the largest thermal solar plants in the world. A solar thermal plant is a form of solar plant that uses the energy from the sun to heat water or some other fluid in order to generate power. There are a variety of different designs, and unfortunately, Total does not specify exactly what design Shams uses. The company does, however, specify that Shams is a concentrated solar power plant, which means that the heated liquid is used to generate electricity and not for industrial use. This generally means that the steam is used to drive a turbine that generates the electricity much like a fossil fuel power plant.

Source: Helioscsp

This is certainly a different design than an ordinary photovoltaic plant, but it may have advantages in certain situations because these designs are able to continue to drive power into the electrical grid for a limited period of time after the sun sets. These are frequently used in deserts like the one found in Abu Dhabi.

Total is somewhat more pessimistic on the future of oil than many of its peers. In the company’s own recently released energy outlook, the company predicted that oil demand growth would cease by 2030. While this is more conservative than BP’s (BP) outlook, which states that oil demand will never again reach its pre-pandemic level, it is much worse than what North American oil companies apparently believe based on their actions to grow oil production. Total’s viewpoint is certainly in line with what analysts at the Energy Information Administration and the International Energy Agency expect. This viewpoint is probably why Total is making such an aggressive push into renewable energy. The company expects that its sales of oil will decline by 30% over the next decade. This would reduce crude oil and related products to only a third of its revenue.

Total’s renewables website states that the company has the ambition of having 25 gigawatts of generation capacity in operation by 2025. Following this announcement, though, that figure is no longer correct. Total now plans to have approximately 35 gigawatts of renewable generation capacity in operation by 2025. This is a 40% increase over the previous target. There are reasons to believe that the company will actually be able to achieve this. This is because Total already has about 70% of this planned higher capacity in development. Thus, it only needs to find new projects to account for the remaining 30%. That is a much easier task than if it needs to find new projects for the entire amount.

Total expects electricity sales to account for 15% of its revenues by 2030. That is a very significant increase over today’s levels. The company does not state whether all of that will come from renewables, or if things like natural gas-fired power plants will account for some of it. There is certainly a reason to believe that renewables will be a major center of growth for companies involved in the sector. According to the International Energy Agency, demand for renewable-sourced electricity will grow more than the demand for any other source of energy over the next two decades:

Source: International Energy Agency, Kinder Morgan (KMI)

Admittedly, this is somewhat different from the viewpoint that Total itself has expressed. Total believes that crude oil demand will peak in 2030 and then begin to decline while the IEA expects a very modest increase over the period. Regardless though, we can clearly see Total’s viewpoint vindicated here as the demand for renewables is likely to increase by 83% over the two-decade period.

The Opportunity

As just mentioned, Total expects crude oil to account for only a third of its revenue by 2030. Over the same time period, electricity production will grow to 15% of revenue and natural gas will grow to 50% of revenue. Despite this, the company trades like an oil producer. We can see this by looking at the company’s stock price performance:

As we can clearly see, Total’s stock is down 40.24% year-to-date. This is largely due to the pandemic-induced declines that we saw in oil prices. Natural gas prices have held up much better in the current environment. In addition, the market is generally considered to be forward-looking. Therefore, if the two products that will make up a growing percentage of revenue have not been affected much by the virus while the product that will have shrinking importance to the company has, we would not expect to see a stock price decline. Thus, there may be an opportunity here that the market is not appreciating.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Total is continuing to aggressively build up its green credentials and its renewables business in order to better handle the shift in the energy market towards this type of power. The market does not appear to be recognizing this, though, and is punishing the stock due to the decline in oil prices that the pandemic has caused. The stock price decline appears to be unjustified since Total itself admits that oil will have a declining importance to its franchise as time goes on. Thus, there may be an opportunity here that the market is not considering.

