Consequently, I think it's better to pass up on GRVY for now. And even after a pullback, GRVY shouldn't be a significant part of your portfolio.

Yet, it's undeniable that a gaming niche loves GRVY's "Ragnarok" franchise. Even though this can cap the company's growth, it also gives it a business moat of sorts.

GRVY has an excellent business with its IP. However, I consider its dependence on one single franchise to be very risky for investors.

Gravity Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRVY) is a game developer best known for the "Ragnarok" IP. Over the past few years, GRVY has expanded into mobile games, which has been a tremendous financial success. Accordingly, GRVY's top line increased significantly, and its valuation with it. Yet, it's worth noting that most of GRVY's revenues stem from a single title, making it challenging to forecast future revenues. In my view, this should carry a discount. I tried to model such a discount in my valuation, and the results suggest that the company's valuation is slightly overvalued at current levels. Overall, I deem GRVY a speculative stock due to its small size, concentrated revenues (on one IP), and also because it's a foreign issuer. Hence, I believe that it is, at best, suited for only a small speculative position in one's portfolio.

Business overview

GRVY is a Korean gaming company that develops, publishes, and distributes games worldwide. The shares traded in the US stock markets are ADRs, which expose investors to additional risks related to foreign issuers. Personally, I'm uncomfortable holding ADRs of a company with an investor relations page in another language (Korean in this case) and offers relatively limited disclosures to investors. And while South Korea is a trustworthy country, I still consider that GRVY deserves a small discount for this.

Moving on, fundamentally speaking, I believe investors can think of GRVY as a standalone IP: "Ragnarok" and its iterations for different platforms. While GRVY does have other games, they're overall negligible in their revenue contribution. Generally speaking, "Ragnarok" is a massive only multiplayer roleplay game (or MMORPG) set in a fantasy world with an anime art style. It's undoubtedly a unique game, and thus it makes it relatively niche, in my opinion.

A double-edged sword

From a business perspective, this has its advantages and disadvantages. In particular, I'd argue that since "Ragnarok" is such a niche experience, it's never going to grow into a mainstream game. Therefore, its revenue potential is likely capped, and since GRVY relies heavily on this game, its sales are also limited.

Yet, there's also another argument in favor of the company's strategy. After all, "Ragnarok" is one of the most niche and unique games I've seen. So, it's no surprise to know that it has developed a very loyal following. In fact, from my research, I've seen many gamers claim they've been playing the game for several years. Thus, "Ragnarok" seems to be excellent at retaining its players over many years, allowing GRVY to monetize its player base over for much longer than an average game. Indeed, the game is not for everyone, but those who like it seem to love it.

And if you think about it, this is the dream of all game developers. This is because it's much cheaper to maintain a game than to develop it from scratch. Consequently, GRVY's capital expenditures and operational expenses have remained relatively stable while its revenues have exploded since 2016. This is primarily attributed to a thriving port of its "Ragnarok" IP to mobile, which required very little investment from the company, and yielded a vast return (more on this later).

Source: Seeking Alpha. While GRVY grew from $41 million in 2011 to $259.2 million (TTM), its capital expenditures have remained close to $1 million.

Shaky long-term prospects

Nevertheless, it's also worth noting that since the company relies heavily on the "Ragnarok" IP, it also makes it a much riskier investment proposition. Indeed, its player base seems to be relatively loyal, which might give GRVY a business moat of sorts. But ultimately, we're talking about a video game, and gaming trends can change rapidly. Since the company's bread and butter is the "Ragnarok" IP, it could quickly see its revenues plummet if its player base decreases as well. And unfortunately, this is not an unrealistic scenario. You see, GRVY's primary IP is roughly a decade old. Besides, new games like "Ragnarok" are regularly released. So at least one of them could easily be a much better experience, which could trigger a massive exodus from its player base.

This has already happened in some of GRVY's markets. For instance, GRVY's Korean and Taiwanese mobile revenues decreased from ₩ 65.963 to ₩ 22.094 and ₩ 83.770 to ₩ 31.912, respectively (figures in Korean won, 2018 to 2019). This is a testament to how rapidly gamers can change their tastes and leave a game, which should be scary for potential GRVY long-term investors.

Furthermore, almost all of the company's growth since 2016 has been due to its mobile segment. And as you can see, this segment is a whopping 84% of its total revenue. More importantly, 80% of these mobile revenues came from "Ragnarok M: Eternal Love" (as far as I can tell, another iteration of the same "Ragnarok" IP). So GRVY is essentially a single IP stock, and its recent growth is mostly due to mobile. In my view, mobile gamers are even more fickle than PC or console gamers, which I hold makes GRVY's revenues even riskier.

An aggressive valuation

I deem that all of these factors make GRVY's valuation much trickier. After all, its revenues are essentially a single IP (through its various iterations), which should make it a very volatile stock. Yet, if we look at GRVY's beta coefficient, it'd seem like it's quite the opposite of that. The stock's beta is just 0.61, making it a "less volatile" security than your average S&P 500 member.

Yet, I don't think this is a fair assessment. And so, I'd argue that GRVY's "fair" beta coefficient (for my model) should be at least 1, if not higher. This is reasonable because GRVY's revenues are at the mercy of one single IP and can be much more volatile than your average company. And then, with that assumption, we can easily price GRVY's expected future cash flows.

As you can see, my valuation model suggests the company is relatively overvalued by 19.9%. Naturally, this is mostly due to my assumption regarding its beta. This pushed up GRVY's CAPM discount rate from 5.07% to 7.39%, which in turn hurt the company's valuation by roughly $300 million. So this valuation turns out to be highly sensitive to this input. Nonetheless, I'd argue that it's better to price it my way, as even 7.39% is likely too low to compensate for a stock's inherent risks like GRVY.

Conclusion

Overall, GRVY could eventually become a viable speculative investment. However, at the current levels, the stock's investment proposition is not compelling enough. In particular, I think that GRVY's stock price should reflect its several risks and uncertainties. For example, GRVY is a foreign issuer, has concentrated revenues (on a single IP), and its dependence on mobile games is concerning. Ultimately, far too many variables could go wrong for GRVY, and given its lofty valuation, it could prove disastrous for investors.

Accordingly, I consider that GRVY should have a lower valuation to account for all of this. I estimate the stock could be an attractive investment at $92-$100 per share. And even then, I think that the company's business prospects can be too speculative for most conservative long-term investors. Hence, I believe GRVY should only be, at best, a relatively small portion of anyone's portfolio. So, given GRVY's current stock price, I'd suggest you pass on GRVY for now.

