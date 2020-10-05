Investment Thesis

New Frontier Health (NFH) is one of the largest private healthcare providers in China focused on providing a comprehensive treatment platform (30+ specialties) with a focus on high-quality care and patient comfort. The company provides care through 7 hospitals and associated clinics across eight metropolitan areas, including Beijing and Shanghai.

To be clear, New Frontier Group was a SPAC that acquired United Family Healthcare from TPG back in 2019 and now trades under the New Frontier Health name. New Frontier Group is New Frontier Health's largest investor.

The company was initially hit hard as elective volumes dropped due to COVID, but as cases subsided and China reopened, volumes have returned to an extent. However, they are still at a significant discount to where they were just a year ago as illustrated below.

(Source: Q2 Presentation)

This dynamic has led the stock to stall out at the $8 price level for the last several weeks. A meaningful re-rate will likely not happen until volumes return at least to the levels they were last year. However, given the strengths of the company, these depressed levels present a good entry point for patient investors.

Data by YCharts

Overall, the company plays in the fast-growing premium healthcare services market in China, which is seeing significant growth due largely to the expansion in the country's upper and upper middle class. This demographic is increasingly having the means to pursue higher quality, more specialized care at private institutions such as NFH vs. the lower quality and more crowded public institutions. I believe that NFH being one of the leaders in this space, with one of the largest specialty groups and thought leadership in emerging areas of medicine (e.g. robotic surgery), will be one of the key beneficiaries in this macro trend.

A secondary but key area of differentiation is the level of patient service that NFH provides vs. the public hospitals. In many public institutions, facilities are underequipped and undermanned with significant wait times/low face-to-face time. NFH, on the other hand, provides patients with superior facilities, better staffing ratios, reduced waiting times, and more physician contact. The fact that NFH can be a true one-stop shop for patients due to its strong multi-specialty, home health, and dental model (see below) increases the company's value proposition and patient stickiness. This is particularly true for NFH, as most other private competitors are smaller and oftentimes only focus on a single specialty.

In terms of geographic coverage, the company is still largely focused on the largest metro areas in China. This gives the company a significant green field opportunity to grow share as it moves into Tier 2/Tier 3 cities.

Pre-COVID, the company has consistently demonstrated strong organic (from existing facilities) and expansion growth with total YoY growth from FY'18 to FY'19 hitting almost 20% YoY.

(Source: UBS Conference Presentation)

Similarly, profitability is improving through increased ASPs and utilization as expansion facilities come up to scale and more volume flows through existing facilities. This drives a YoY Pro-Forma EBITDA improvement of ~93% from FY'18 to FY'19 (in RMB mm).

(Source: UBS Conference Presentation)

Thus, although the company has been hit by COVID-19 related headwinds this year, the company has had a strong track record of revenue performance and profitability increases that should return post this crisis.

Valuation

My valuation is based on a 25x FY'21E EV/Pro-Forma EBITDA multiple, which is based on the assumption that volumes will fully return by next year as COVID-related headwinds dissipate as well as a 500MM RMB EBITDA estimate. This EBITDA estimate is based on a slight premium to the 2019 Tier 1 EBITDA performance of ~483MM RMB with the assumption that the rest of NFH's assets can drive toward breakeven. This represents 23% upside from these levels.

Conclusion

New Frontier Health is a strong private healthcare services play levered to the increasing prosperity of the Chinese middle/upper classes. This in turn is driving demand for higher quality care, which I believe the company will be a key beneficiary given its stature as one of the leading players in the space. Furthermore, the valuation is cheap and should generate meaningful upside for patient investors.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in NFH over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.