Fundamental valuation assuming operations restart in February and are fully Ramped by May 2021 supports $20 price target versus current price of under $13 a share.

Carnival Corporation and Carnival plc have the same fundamental value but share prices have recently diverged creating an opportunity.

Hollywood occasionally makes dramatic movies about finance and one of my all-time favorites is "Margin Call." The film is about a group of investment bankers who suddenly realize the financial crisis is coming and the steps they take in order to survive. Lots of money was lost, but they lived to fight another day.

Long-term investors in the cruise industry are in a sense in the same position as the investment bankers in Margin Call. Virtually overnight, the value of their investment became worth much less and in order to survive with something, the executives at the companies needed to raise capital fast in order to not be wiped-out. Seeking Alpha readers have followed the drama closely because it is complicated, confusing but ultimately captivating.

This article has two primary goals:

Discuss Carnival plc (CUK) discount to Carnival Corporation (CCL)

Analyze future financial prospects of Carnival Cruise Line by developing a dynamic model designed to analyze different start-up scenarios based on when "herd immunity" from COVID is projected to be achieved by McKinsey & Company.

The overall conclusions are:

Investing in Carnival plc is a superior alternative to Carnival Corporation. This conclusion is simply obvious unless you are managing billions of dollars.

Carnival plc's intrinsic value is judged to be in $14-20 range versus current share price of under $13 per share. This conclusion is subject to a high number of risks that are difficult to quantify.

The share value will vary on a wide number of different assumptions such as the date that cruising returns to normal and assumptions regarding cash burn and non-cash economic losses that take place during the interim. More detailed description of the methodology is contained later but the conclusions follow:

Source: Calculated by author based on reading of regulatory documents and various assumptions. Link to model is here.

Dual Class Structure & Number of Shares Outstanding

Potential investors in Carnival can purchase the same economic interest in Carnival in one of three ways. Each should be considered based on current share prices, transaction costs and liquidity (size of your purchase):

Carnival Corporation - Price $15.18 per Share

Carnival plc - Price 9.70 Pound Sterling

Carnival plc ADR - Price $12.92 per Share

The share price difference between the two companies has widened to approximately 15% from about 5% as of last October. In large part this is due to Carnival discontinuing the following two actions:

Stock Buybacks - Carnival has had stock-buyback programs in the past and they typically retired more Carnival plc shares than Carnival Corporation.

Arb Capture - Carnival has stopped the practice of buying Carnival plc and selling Carnival Corporation for its benefit as they are the only party I know of who can efficiently arb the price differential.

Underlying Data Source: Yahoo Finance

The difference in share price between CCL and CUK has ranged between $1 and $3 over the last year but as the share price has collapsed, the percentage gap has opened to as wide as 23% and currently sits at around 15%

Investors might reasonably ask at this point in time what are the differences in economic rights? The answer is "None." Author will not go into the differences as this 2013 Seeking Alpha article does a good job of explaining why they are the same and how they arose.

While a 15% discount is significant, before investing it becomes necessary to evaluate the operations of Carnival to make sure an adequate understanding of risks is developed. This is where things start to become complex:

A summary of current shares outstanding for each Carnival share issuance that incorporates the September ATM offering as well as past convertible debt issue follows:

Source: Author's calculations per review of regulatory filings.

Assuming the company survives and ultimately prospers, the total shares outstanding will be approximately 1.05B with Carnival plc constituting approximately 15% of the shares outstanding but as of today, the share count is around 869M assuming the ATM offering has not taken place.

Conclusion: Given that the current share price of Carnival plc is over $2 less than Carnival Corporation, a small/mid-size individual investor residing in the U.S should buy the ADR or alternatively purchase the shares on the London Stock Exchange provided, of course, that they are optimistic about Carnival.

Historical Financial Results

Before analyzing the current share price and future expectations, some historical financial information will be discussed because it is extremely important to potential lenders and equity investors who have enabled the companies to raise capital necessary to fund refunds of customer deposits and operating losses.

Carnival has been profitable in each and every one of the last 30 years:

Data Source: Guru Focus

While author believes it is reasonable to expect outsized returns over the long-term:

It is not reasonable to assume that returns on equity or assets can indefinitely expand as they have in recent years because in the past there have been periods of stagnation and some declines prior to the onset of COVID; it is a cyclical business.

Barriers to entry into cruise business are high but they are not so high that competition would not grow if returns were to surge on a sustained basis.

Key risk is excess capacity which might result is driving margins down. As industry is highly concentrated (oligopoly), this risk is not extremely high.

Return on Assets Evaluation

A valuable metric to evaluate business performance is Return On Assets (ROA). A chart showing the three major cruise lines over the last 10 years follows:

Data Source: Guru Focus

Observations:

Industry has been relentlessly profitable. Efficiency of all three major cruise lines has roughly been the same with ROA converging to around 6-7%. It would be higher if one assumes normal payables and customer deposit levels but not by a huge amount as the cost of ships and related infrastructure is the major component on balance sheet.

It is not charted but the average ROA for Carnival over the last 19 years has been 6.2%. It was higher than this prior to a significant acquisition made in 2002. Author believes that this metric is the key reason Carnival (and other cruise lines) have been so successful in accessing capital.

As discussed in next section where historical ROE is discussed, ROA is the amount a company would earn for shareholders if the company literally ran its operations with zero debt/customer deposits/payables; this is obviously a ridiculous scenario, but it is an important measure of profitability.

At this point in time, few genuinely believe that cruising will not remain a vital part of the tourism industry once COVID passes although concerns over excess capacity due to new-builds do exist.

Carnival has been more aggressive than other cruise companies in reducing assets during the pandemic which likely will lead to an increase in ROA relative to other cruise companies in the future although it has led to higher impairment costs.

Conclusions:

Carnival will not have difficulty in coming to market with either equity or convertible debt issuances in the future given its over 30-year history of generating ROA assuming the cruise industry returns somewhere close to its pre-pandemic volumes. Disposition of ships has reduced risk of severe price-discounting over medium term.

Return on Equity Evaluation & Debt

While return on assets is a valuable measure and an indication of operating efficiency, most shareholders generally focus on long-term Return on Equity (ROE). There are factors that tend to impact ROE when compared to ROA; namely leverage. If the cost of debt is lower than the ROA, ROE will increase; if it is lower (as it has been during COVID crisis), it drives ROE into the ground and if it persists it could potentially lead to bankruptcy. Significant components of low-cost debt in the past include:

Customer Deposits - Cruise companies have benefitted from what is in effect an interest free loan from future customers. The cessation of cruising created a funding crisis as refunds have to be issued in addition to funding cash operating losses. There is little reason to assume this will be the case over the medium-term.

Government Agency Financing - Governments have provided export financing for the construction of new ships that are paid for over long periods of time. Historically, the rate of interest has been well below the return on assets. Further, as the governments have the ability to borrow at very low cost and do not wish to see their economies contract, they tend to be more forgiving when debt covenants are violated, especially for an event such as COVID.

Low-Cost Bank/Bond Debt - Until COVID, all companies could borrow at a rate well below ROA allowing them to drive ROE. This makes sense as lenders are higher up in the food-chain from a security perspective and if companies violate debt covenants or bankruptcy takes place, they are more likely to be paid back.

None of the three cruise companies assumed the need to retain sufficient liquid capital necessary to fund losses for an extended shut-down nor did they anticipate the need to refund customer deposits. Having said this, Carnival was more conservative in financing its business and carried lower debt levels:

Pre-COVID Debt To Equity Ratios:

Data Source: Guru Focus

While debt levels were quite low, it is interesting to review the interest coverage ratio:

Data Source: Guru Focus

What is interesting about the above is that Carnival's interest coverage ratio is far higher than what one would expect given that its debt levels were roughly half of the other cruise companies. That indicates that their cost of borrowing is lower, which is a good thing, but author also believes that contributing factors may be in play such as:

Tougher debt covenants.

Shorter-term debt.

Author did not take the time to fully evaluate whether this is true. A chart showing historic ROE follows:

Data Source: Guru Focus

Carnival has tended to generate lower ROE due to lower debt levels nevertheless it is a substantial amount, averaging 8.7% over the last 10 years. A key point to re-emphasize is that while ROE is lower than other cruise companies, operating efficiency is essentially the same for all based on ROA.

While ROE is the typical focus of investors, given that all cruise companies are going to be required to raise new capital or refinance most of their debt by 2022-2024, ROA is a more valid metric to establish share value in author's opinion.

Analysis of Equity Capital Raises

COVID changes everything. This section will assess the following:

Analysis of recent capital raises.

Cash burn and the need for future capital raises.

Valuation based on future expectations.

Equity Capital Raises:

April Issuance at $8 per Share. This was the initial capital raise done at a time of even greater uncertainty than now because the capital markets were in effect shut-down. This transaction kicked the door open and is not considered to be a reasonable comparable.

August Capital Raise - This transaction is interesting and as this article is in certain respects, an academic as well as economic exercise it is summarized below:

The convertible debt redeemed was originally issued in April 2020, yields 5.75% with maturity being in April 2023 and is convertible at $10 per share. Initially, I thought the company made a mistake in purchasing the bonds but upon further reflection and discussion with others it turns out that the company will save the interest expense due on the debt as a result of redemption while not being out any cash.

The large investors avoided a problem common to large buyers/sellers in that it was possible to avoid liquidity driven price movements. So, while the transaction likely does not deserve a liquidity discount which many times applies, it led to examination of the convertible bonds are trading at.

As the convertible is "in-the-money" it is reasonable to expect that it would trade at a premium and indeed recent transactions have been at around $1,700 per $1,000 bond. Company appears to have made a good trade at $1,570.

Observation:

The current share price of CUK of roughly $12.92 you can buy in at well below the price of $14.02 an extremely wealthy organization paid!

ATM Share Offering. In September the company filed notice of an "ATM Offering" of up to $1B. Whether it has been or will be completed is not known.

Debt Structure

Author does not like how the following schedule is organized but it shows the current debt structure. It is not perfect, but the totals do agree to the balance sheet in company regulatory documents:

Source: Accumulated based on review of regulatory documents.

Most of the debt currently outstanding was issued post-COVID and is high-cost.

The high cost debt was factored into company's projected monthly cash-burn of $570 million but will be a burden once operations resume until it is refinanced/equitized which author expects to happen in 2022-2024 time-frame.

The low-cost $3B revolver is classified as short-term debt on balance sheet due to GAAP requirements but the facility runs until 2024.

Debt covenants will be a challenge on pre-COVID financing with the possible exception of the export facilities which author believes will not present as much of a problem. It is conceivable that the revolver and pre-COVID financing will have to be refinanced/equitized at an inopportune time.

European governments have provided $9.2B in financing that is not currently on the balance sheet that will be used to finance new-builds. It is also conceivable that other low-cost loans will become available from European authorities, but it is not included in future projections at this time.

Cash Burn & Future Expectations

No one knows when COVID lockdown will end as no one has a magic ball that allows them to discount the almost infinite number of variables involved. Having said this, a recent article from McKinsey & Company was to borrow a phrase from Fox News "Fair and Balanced" in my opinion. It provided three basic scenarios based on past pandemics as to when "herd immunity" will be reached:

Early - 2nd Q 2021

Expected - Q3/Q4 2021

Late - 2022 or later

Herd immunity is the point in time when high-risk individuals can begin to go on cruises and when operations will presumably return to normal. Prior to this time, short of aggressive governmental intervention, many low-risk individuals will be ready to go out.

An excel model incorporating the various assumptions is available here. You can modify certain underlying expectations such as start-date, non-cash economic losses and cash-burn cushion but further modifications would likely "mess things up" but I think it accurately captures the variables fairly well.

The key assumptions in the model are:

$570M cash burn per month projected by company.

$50-$150M additional cash burn per month as cushion.

$180M in non-cash economic costs per month.

Assume sailing begins February 1, 2021, but the ramp-up period varies with full re-start between April 2021 and January 2022. Assumed revenues are at 50% of Pre-COVID period during ramp. Made very conservative assumptions with regard to expense assumptions as detailed in spreadsheet.

Prior to COVID, cruise companies have traded at a premium to book value. Will assume that previous pattern will return once full start-up takes place.

Source: Calculated by author based on reading of regulatory documents and various assumptions. Link to model is here.

Final Thoughts

My honest assessment is that sometime between February and May cruising will return. Yes, the high-risk travelers will not be returning until later, but they will come eventually and travel that has been deferred due to pandemic may very well result in a surge once "herd immunity" is achieved.

As indicated earlier, if cruise-lines ran their operations with zero debt/payables and carried cash necessary to refund all deposits, they would have earned 6-7% historically. I hate to say it but folks that is a valid discount rate for a stable business that provides some element of inflation protection. It has been impacted by a 1 in 100-year event (perhaps 1 in 50 if you count the 1957-1958 pandemic) and that means that they will have access to the capital markets to reduce their debt; hopefully later rather than sooner.

There is going to be plenty of capital available unless the mega-trend of tourism is disrupted. Perhaps it will be the case but for now, I think $17 a share is fair value for Carnival. Longer-term author is hoping for $20 a share.

Author hopes that readers will take the time to review and understand the model and provide feedback on potential changes that they feel are appropriate.

Disclosure: I am/we are long CUK. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Also short RCL as partial hedge against larger position in Carnival plc ADR.