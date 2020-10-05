(Image source: Investor presentation)

The specialty retailers have been on fire this year relative to the broader market. Robust consumer spending has lifted the group with many winners, and as the recovery continues to take shape, it appears that will continue.

One winner has been National Vision Holdings (EYE), which sells optical services and products through its portfolio of brands and websites.

Since the March bottom, NVI has nearly quadrupled its share price, bumping up against is pre-COVID-19 high as of this writing near $40. We can see there was an earlier attempt at breaking out at the beginning of September, followed by a very shallow pullback. That indicates to me there are buyers at these levels, and with the renewed attempt to break out, NVI certainly looks bullish.

In addition, its relative strength since the March bottom has been huge, outperforming its peer group by ~30% during a time when its peer group outperformed the S&P 500 by ~20%. NVI, then, is a very strong stock in a very strong group that is attempting to make a break out to the upside; what more could you want?

A long runway for growth

One of the reasons I like NVI is because it offers size and scale in an industry that is generally quite fragmented. Eye care is done in many localities by independent optometrists that sell a limited selection of eyewear SKUs. NVI is seeking to add scale to a segment where that tends to be an afterthought, and it has worked over time.

NVI’s portfolio is heavily weighted towards America’s Best, which makes up about two-thirds of total revenue. The other retail brands and consumer-facing websites collectively account for the balance of about one-third of revenue. America’s Best seeks to offer consumers a high level of value by bundling services together for an easy-to-understand price and offering those services and products at good value to the consumer. The brand targets low-to-middle income consumers, where price sensitivity is high. Generally, this sort of strategy in retail is difficult to execute profitably, but eye care is a medical necessity. In addition, America’s Best has a line of private-label products it sells in-store, meaning margins are better than something that is bought in from a wholesaler.

I also see NVI’s model as resilient to the unstoppable force that is the transition to online retailing. You cannot replicate an optometrist’s services online, and while hardware like frames can be bought online, NVI’s lower-income consumer tends to shop on price, meaning the value proposition - and in-store convenience - the company offers is highly attractive. Online stores like Warby Parker are far too high end for NVI’s customers, so I see online disruption as a minimal risk for the company.

Over the years, NVI has managed to grow its revenue very nicely, as we can see below.

Revenue has soared in recent years, and without COVID-19 closing the company’s stores earlier this year, 2020 would have almost certainly been another record for the top line. Growth is expected to resume in a big way next year, but let’s take a look at how NVI has been able to accomplish this.

First, the company has spent years boosting its store count.

It has done this organically - by simply opening more units - and by acquiring other chains at various points in time. The store count has grown at an average rate of more than 7% in the past 14 years, which is blistering growth for any retailer. That sort of sustained, high rate of growth is very difficult to come by, but NVI has it.

The company also reckons it has a huge runway for further store growth, with the goal being at least 1,850 stores nationwide over time. That means there will be years and years of further store growth, particularly given the amount of white space on the map above; there is certainly no shortage of markets NVI can enter, especially when we consider the America’s Best brand and its focus on value, which appeals to smaller markets in particular.

Finally, NVI had a 72-quarter streak of comparable sales increases before COVID closed its stores.

That’s come to an end at this point, but the good news is that it was due to an external, temporary factor that has already been removed: store closures. NVI has reported strong demand for June as consumers were allowed to return to stores, so I don’t have any worries about the company picking up where it left off with comparable sales. This is a nice tailwind to revenue over time.

A note of caution

One thing I’m not so keen on with NVI is its level of debt. It has been fairly debt-laden for its entire history as a public company, and recently issued $350 million of convertible notes to help refinance some of its other debt.

I always like to compare interest expense to operating income, because this gives us an idea of how much operating profit a company can make against its debt-servicing obligations. Below, we have these values for NVI for the past few years, as well as 2020 and 2021 estimates, all in millions of dollars.

EBIT has been pretty reliably around $100 million in recent years, and will obviously be lower this year. However, the thing we want to keep an eye on is interest expense, which was about one-third of EBIT last year and should be slightly lower than that next year. So long as NVI can keep its interest expense in check at or below current levels - which is very high - it will be fine. If you see interest expense creep up as a percentage of EBIT, it is time to re-evaluate the bull case, because NVI is on the cusp of having a ruinously expensive debt servicing problem.

Bottom line

I think NVI offers investors a long runway of compelling, profitable growth in front of it. I think its addressable market is huge given the number of markets where it doesn’t compete today, and that its value proposition to consumers is attractive. It has a lot of debt, and spends heavily servicing that debt, but the company's resilience against online threats adds to its attractiveness.

EPS had been growing nicely prior to the crisis, but estimates are currently for NVI to hit $0.80 of EPS next year, which should represent normalized results post-COVID-19. At today’s price, that’s a P/E multiple of 50, which is steep by any standard. However, EYE has routinely traded with forward multiples like that in the past, so while it is steep, the company’s differentiated model and runway for growth collectively mean that investors will be willing to pay a premium. That’s what we’re seeing here, and while I don’t normally like paying that kind of multiple for anything, NVI is different.

I’d watch for a breakout above the $40 level, and if that occurs on good volume and is sustained, NVI may be off to the races higher. If there’s another pullback, all the better, so long as it doesn’t move below its prior pullback in the $36 area. I like NVI for a variety of reasons, and I have it as a Buy.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in EYE over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.