The company is benefiting from structural tailwinds that are set to last, with wafer growth and content per wafer as drivers.

To the surprise of management, there was almost no impact of the pandemic in Q2.

Entegris (ENTG) is a provider of microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-tech industries. We see several reasons to buy:

Structural tailwind, increasing electronic content in ever more stuff.

Increasing complexity of electronics, increasing demand per wafer.

Acquisitions.

Financially very sound, generating substantial cash flow.

This year, the industry seems to be hardly affected by the pandemic, which comes as a bit of a surprise to many, including management.

The company consists of three divisions, from the Investor presentation:

And here one can see the relative importance of these (10-Q):

Growth

The company's track record is pretty impressive, from the IR presentation:

There are several important growth factors:

The secular tailwind of ever more electronics going into ever more stuff

Increased complexity (node changes, 3D, etc.) increases the need for advanced materials, purity

Acquisitions

On increased demand for advanced materials and more stringent purity requirements will lead to an increased content per wafer, from the IR presentation:

There are several things happening here but the most important is probably the node transitions in foundry and logic, from the Q2CC:

first the accelerated demand for our leading-edge solutions in advanced technology nodes, the theme you will hear more about; second, the increasing need for end-to-end contamination control solutions, up and down the supply chain including products like our 2-nanometer Torrento liquid filter and our high-purity liquid containers; and on top of this, the overall industry was better than we expected.

What the company argues for its growth trajectory is this (IR presentation):

The transition to new nodes requiring greater purity and increased materials intensity has been crucial. In H2 the node transitions might shift towards memory from logic and foundry (Q2CC):

we intend to consolidate the progress that we've made in logic and foundry, and we want to expand on our opportunities in memory. And there will be two ways this will play out. The first one is we have a lot of new DPOR wins on the 1X, 2X architectures. And then the other way memory will be a big driver for us is that there will be a natural transition of more wafer starts to the advanced memory architecture.

3D NAND is where the highest need will emerge. In 2019 less than 20% of the wafers were produced at 96 layers or higher but this rises to more than half this year, boosting demand for the company.

This demand doesn't come only from the increased need for purity as the number of layers increases, but also from the use of new materials (Q2CC):

we are seeing significant increase in materials intensity at those more advanced nodes in 3D NAND in particular. We have mentioned in the past deposition materials, selective etching chemistries, new doping processes and those would be opportunities at the fab level. We have also called out new coating solutions for chamber components in etch tools. So there's a broad array of opportunities on the materials side for us, both at the fab level but also at the OEM level.

Acquisitions

The company also has a history of acquisitions:

We discussed the merger with Versum early last year, which was the most substantial of these as it doubled the size of the company. The latest acquisition was in July when the company bought GMTI, from the Q2CC:

we acquired a global measurement technologies, a leader in the design and production of high-precision analytical instruments for CMP slurries and formulated cleaning chemistries. The acquisition of GMTI strengthen Entegris' position as the premier supplier of yield enhancement solutions for the semiconductor market.

The company was bought for $36M cash on hand and "subject to customary post-closing adjustments." Management expects this acquisition to be slightly accretive to non-GAAP EPS this year already. This brings the company a step closer to its goal of being able to offer a complete integrated solution:

And some color from management (Q2CC):

So with GMTI now we have really extended our offering to be in a position to provide those end-to-end solutions that we were talking about in the previous question. Our offering now includes flow control, optical sizing monitoring, advanced filtration and now with GMTI more precision concentration monitoring capabilities as well. And that really puts Entegris in a leading position as the supplier of yield-enhancing solutions for CMP and Wet Etch and Clean delivery processes.

Apart from acquisitions the company also spent a record 7.3% ($33M) of revenue on R&D.

Q2 results

From the 10-Q:

Revenue grew 18.3% y/y and beat by 6.5% and GAAP ($0.50) and non-GAAP EPS ($0.60 or +54% y/y) by $0.12. In short, it was a very good quarter with the company benefiting from node changes

If there was a standout it was perhaps the demand for their high purity containers in the AMH segment (Q2CC):

What we saw in Q2, and what we expect to continue to see in the back end of the year is strong demand for our high-purity containers that are now required across a broad range of chemistries photoresist being only one of them. But a lot of solvents, sulfuric acid and so on will do require more advanced packaging solutions to meet more stringent transportation standards. So that is a consumable product. And I think the success of that product line is really transforming frankly the profile of AMH or will transform overall and over time the profile of AMH.

Guidance

Here is what management said about the rest of the year (Q2CC):

we are more optimistic about the remainder of the year. The semi market appears to be holding up better than originally feared, driven by the well-documented strength in areas like data centers, 5G laptops and gaming.

They don't see any real impact of the pandemic, the summer dip that was predicted at last CC never materialized and the company has once again a very strong backlog. Here is the Q3 guidance:

Revenue of $450M to $475M.

GAAP EPS of $0.51 to $0.57.

Non-GAAP EPS of $0.60 to $0.66.

The FY2020 guidance:

Revenue of approximately $1.75B to $1.8b, up 10% to 13% y/y.

Non-GAAP EPS in excess of $2.35.

Margins

These are GAAP figures so it's no surprise operational margin dipped last year on the digestion of a large acquisition (Hangzhou Anow Microfiltration for $73M).

Gross margin was 200bp above guidance on higher sales and supply-chain management and management expects gross margin to remain at this level in Q3.

On the other hand, non-GAAP operating expenses in Q2 were $95M, a little above guidance due to higher performance-related compensation costs on an improved annual outlook. Still, the company is producing excellent margins:

Non-GAAP operating income was $111M, 24.7% of revenue.

Adjusted EBITDA was approximately $131M, 29.3% of revenue

Cash

Cash flows are excellent even if they dipped a bit in Q1. The company used $11M to pay a dividend with the yield at 0.45%. The share buyback program is still suspended and they don't expect it to resume this year. The company has lots of cash, but also a substantial debt:

There was some restructuring of that in Q1 (Q2CC):

We completed a $400 million senior unsecured notes offering and used the proceeds to repay the approximately $140 million outstanding balance on our revolver and to repay $150 million of our term loans. We would expect to repay an additional $100 million of the term loan in the next couple of quarters.

As a result, interest expense will be roughly $12.5M per quarter going forward.

Share based compensation nor dilution is a problem.

Valuation

While the company is thriving, the shares aren't cheap. Analyst expect an EPS of $2.39 this year rising to $2.68 next year, which would give it a forward multiple of 26.

Conclusion

The company is thriving despite the pandemic and we see this continuing for some time as the drivers of that growth are secular forces. Ever more electronic content is going into ever more stuff, and the electronic content is becoming ever more complex, increasing purity requirements and demand for materials.

These forces drive demand for wavers higher and increase Entegris products per wafer. Its M&A spree and R&D efforts has made it an increasingly integrated supplier.

While the shares are not cheap, we see them structurally rising on solid growth and cash generation.

Disclosure: I/we have no positions in any stocks mentioned, but may initiate a long position in ENTG over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.