The grain markets feed the world, and we are heading into the 2020 harvest in the US at the start of Q4. The path of least resistance for all agricultural markets is a function of the weather conditions in the leading growing areas. The grain sector of the commodities market posted a small gain during Q3, thanks to oats and rice futures markets. People require nutrition, and the potential for higher prices is always a function of supplies that depend on workers to produce crops and favorable weather conditions in the northern hemisphere. At the same time, bottlenecks at ports in the southern hemisphere could create some supply issues around the globe. Inventories remain at elevated levels going into the harvest season in the US and other countries, but the increasing population of the world depends on bumper crops each year. In Q3, a derecho on August 10 created damage across the US grain belt. The prices of corn, beans, and wheat rallied following the August World Agricultural Supply and Demand Estimates report. They moved higher again after the release of quarterly stockpile numbers at the end of September.

Source: USDA

The chart shows that corn, soybeans, and wheat stocks came in lower than estimates, which prompted a rally late in Q3.

In Q1, grains fell 3.81%, making it the best performing sector of the commodities asset class so far in 2020. In Q2, they rose by only 2.97%. In Q3, grains posted a gain of 3.47% and were 0.51% higher over the first nine months of this year.

In Q3, the global population rose by around 20 million, according to the US Census Bureau. In 2000, two decades ago, six billion people inhabited our planet. Today, the number has grown over 28% and continues to rise, making the demand side of the equation for food a continually expanding factor. Grains are essential food for people, and anything short of a bumper harvest around the world creates the potential of food shortages, and that danger rises each year. In 2021, the world will consume more food than it did in 2020, and less than it will require in 2022. Therefore, the demand side of the equation for the grain sector will continue to increase while supplies are a year-to-year affair. The weather is always the most critical factor in the path of least resistance for grain prices each year. The sector faced an atypical dynamic in international trade over the past two years. In 2020, it faced a global pandemic as well as the deterioration of relations between the US and China.

The United States is the world’s leading producer and exporter of corn and soybeans, and a significant exporter of wheat to areas all over the globe. Throughout the second half of 2018 and 2019, international trade had become the most significant issue facing agricultural markets.

Meanwhile, the US Federal Reserve told markets it is prepared to tolerate inflation above the 2% target rate. Together with a falling US dollar, it creates an environment where grain prices are likely to move higher over the coming months and years.

As we head into Q4, the focus will continue to be the pandemic and the US election on November 3. A change in trade policy towards China could cause volatility in grain markets over the coming months. In the grain markets, the weather conditions across the fertile plains of the US supported ample supplies to feed the world. The focus now shifts to the weather and growing conditions in the southern hemisphere during the final quarter of this year. The spread of COVID-19 in Brazil and Argentina could impact crops and futures prices over the coming weeks and months.

Oats and rough rice futures posted significant losses in Q3, but all of the other members of the sector moved higher on a quarter-by-quarter basis. Soybean oil, soybeans, soybean meal, corn, and CBOT and KCBT wheat were the leaders on the upside for the quarter than ended on September 30 as they all posted double-digit percentage gains.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (JJG) moves higher and lower with grain prices. When these commodities are all in contango, meaning that deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, the ETN loses value as it rolls nearby futures to the next active month.

Corn

In Q1, the price of corn futures fell 12.12%. In Q2, corn was 0.66% lower. In Q3, the coarse grain rose by 11.96% and fell 2.26% over the first nine months of 2020. On September 30, continuous contract corn futures were trading at $3.7900 per bushel.

Source: CQG

As the weekly chart illustrates, technical resistance remains around the $4.00 per bushel level, with support at $3.00. At the end of Q3, the price of corn was above the midpoint of the range as we head into Q4. Corn put in a bullish reversal during the final week of the third quarter.

The path of least resistance for the price of corn during the coming weeks will depend on the harvest in the US and northern hemisphere, and weather conditions in South America at the start of the planting season. Meanwhile, increasing population means the world depends on more output each year. Trade considerations and volatility in energy markets could cause volatility in the corn futures market over the final months of 2020 and into 2021. Corn is going into Q4 moving higher with energy prices slipping. Mother Nature in growing areas is always the most significant factor for the price of the coarse grain. Trade policy between the US and China could shift after the November 3 election. We could see lots of volatility in corn over the coming months and into 2021.

Soybeans

In Q1, the soybean futures fell by 6.04%. In Q2, they were only 0.20% lower. In Q3, a rally that began in August took the oilseed futures 15.75% to the upside, sending them 8.54% higher over the first nine months of 2020. Soybeans traded in a range of $8.0825 to $10.4675 per bushel so far in 2020. The beans hit a new low for the year in Q2 and a new high in Q3. Nearby soybean futures settled on September 30, at $10.2350 per bushel.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that support is at $8.0825, the 2020 low, with resistance at $10.71, the 2018 high.

Crushing soybeans creates two products, soybean meal and soybean oil. In Q1, soybean meal, which is the primary ingredient in animal feed, moved 7.02% higher, but in Q2, it dropped 10.95%. In Q3, meal rallied by 19.73% and was 14.30% higher over the first nine months of this year.

The price of soybean oil futures fell 21.69% in Q1. In Q2, soybean oil gained 3.59%. In Q3, the bean oil moved 18.41% higher but was still 3.94% lower in 2020 as of the end of September. Nearby soybean meal closed at $342.80 per ton on September 30, 2019, and soybean oil closed at 33.13 cents at the close of the third quarter. Soybean meal and oil outperformed the beans in Q3. The economics of crushing beans into products rose, which typically supports the margins for companies like Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM). The strength in the stock market also helped send the price of ADM shares higher in Q3. ADM stock closed Q2 at $39.90 per share and rallied to $46.49 at the end of Q3, a rise of 16.52%. ADM shares outperformed the overall stock market in the third quarter after underperforming in Q2.

Wheat

In Q1, CBOT wheat rose 1.79%, but in Q2, it moved 13.85% lower. In Q3, it recovered by 17.96%, and CBOT wheat rose by 3.45% over the first nine months of 2020 and traded in a range from $4.6825 to $5.9275 so far this year. The price of wheat did not move outside of its 2020 range in Q3.

Source: CQG

The weekly chart shows that technical resistance is at the 2018 high at the $5.93 level with support at the $4.1625 per bushel, the April 2019 low. Nearby CBOT wheat futures were trading at $5.7800 per bushel on the final day of Q3.

Nearby hard red winter wheat futures, traded on the Kansas City Board of Trade (KCBT), closed at $5.0975 per bushel on September 30, 2020, and was 17.05% higher after moving 11.66% lower in Q2 and 1.44% higher in Q1. Over the first nine months of 2020, the hard red winter wheat futures rose by 4.89%.

Hard red spring wheat, traded on the Minneapolis Grain Exchange (MGE), closed at $5.4025 per bushel on the nearby futures contract and posted a 5.83% gain in Q3 after a loss of 5.33% in Q2, and were 3.70% lower over the first nine months of 2020.

Demographics, when it comes to population growth, continue to put upward pressure on demand, and the world will need another year of a bumper wheat crop around the globe in 2021 to keep the price from running away on the upside. Coronavirus will continue to pose a threat to demand.

Oat futures fell 14.32% in Q3 and were 2.14% lower so far in 2020. Nearby oat futures closed on September 30 at $2.8575 per bushel. Rice futures moved 14.00% lower in Q3 and were 5.02% lower over the first nine months of 2020. Nearby rough rice futures closed at $12.475 on September 30. Rice tends to trade by appointment in the US futures market as the contracts lack liquidity.

Grain prices are going into Q4 on a bullish note as they enter the heart of the 2020 harvest season. Grains will also be watching the progress of COVID-19 and the direction of the US dollar, which is the pricing mechanism for the commodities that feed the world.

The bottom line

Each year is a new adventure in the grain markets as Mother Nature is the ultimate arbiter of the path of least resistance for prices. We now are in the harvest season, as the global pandemic and friction between the US and China continue to dominate the price action in the agricultural commodities that feed the world. The one sure thing is that the demand for grains will rise as it is a function of demographics. The prices of most of the leading grain futures market reflect ample supplies, but the weather and ability to plant and transport grains around the globe in the face of a pandemic are the crucial factors for prices. The coronavirus could cause some dislocations in grain markets as they have in the animal proteins in 2020. The US dollar weakened in Q3, which is supportive of prices.

The individual corn, soybean, and wheat ETFs offered by the Teucrium family of funds tend to do a good job replicating price action in the grain futures markets. However, when the forward curve is in contango where deferred prices are higher than nearby prices, long positions in ETFs, futures or options on futures reflect the cost of the term structure. If the prices do not move to the upside, and even if they remain static, many of the products lose value.

The iPath Series B Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return ETN product (NYSEARCA:JJG) moves higher and lower with the price of grains. The fund summary for JJG states:

The investment seeks return linked to the performance of the Bloomberg Grains Subindex Total Return. The ETN offers exposure to futures contracts and not direct exposure to the physical commodities. The index is composed of one or more futures contracts on the relevant commodity (the “index components”) and is intended to reflect the returns that are potentially available through (1) an unleveraged investment in those contracts plus (2) the rate of interest that could be earned on cash collateral invested in specified Treasury Bills.

Source: Yahoo Finance

The grain sector posted a 3.47% gain in Q3, which came from oat and rice prices. Therefore, JJG outperformed the sector.

Source: Barchart

As the chart of JJG illustrates, it moved from $40.06 at the end of Q2 to $45.14 at the end of Q3, a gain of $5.08, or 12.68%. The higher performance reflects the price action in the three leading grains; soybeans, corn, and wheat, over the third quarter. JJG has net assets of $15.89 million, trades an average of 3,321 shares each day, and charges an expense ratio of 0.45%.

I believe that the long-term trend in this sector of the raw materials asset class that feeds the world is higher. More people, with more resources in the world, will continue to require nutrition to sustain their lives. The leading grain futures markets showed signs of bullish life from mid-August to the end of Q3.

Any investment involves substantial risks, including, but not limited to, pricing volatility, inadequate liquidity, and the potential complete loss of principal. This document does not in any way constitute an offer or solicitation of an offer to buy or sell any investment, security, or commodity discussed herein, or any security in any jurisdiction in which such an offer would be unlawful under the securities laws of such jurisdiction.

