Triumph of The Optimists

Volatility is likely to be an issue going forward, and I think investors should use this to their benefit.

I continue to believe that Investors should continue to stay focused on the long-term trends in the marketplace and not give into short termism.

Advancements in innovation and technology could very well create the emergence of a new economic expansion.

Recent data coming out of the economy shows we are recovering from the depths of the crisis and better days may be ahead.

“With the end of the winter set in another pleasant pumped-dry period, and, while I took a little time off, a fresh picture of life in America began to form before my eyes. The uncertainties of 1919 were over — there seemed little doubt about what was going to happen — America was going on the greatest, gaudiest spree in history and there was going to be plenty to tell about it. The whole golden boom was in the air” — F. Scott Fitzgerald, “Early Success,” 1937

Those who Fail to Learn From History...

Ben Carlson did a rather interesting piece earlier this year about how we got to the Roaring Twenties. Certainly, America went through a war, an influenza pandemic, and a depression in 1920. While the depths of those crises were more severe than the state of our world today, the dynamics of lockdowns and pent-up demand remain. It is also true that unlike then, fiscal and monetary support remain accommodative today, and innovation, I believe, is in the early stages of some of the great breakthroughs that will shape the future.

"The 1920s ushered in the automobile, the airplane, the radio, the assembly line, the refrigerator, electric razor, washing machine, jukebox, television and more. There was a massive stock market boom and explosion of spending by consumers the likes of which was unrivaled at the time. After the immense pressure of the Great War, many people simply wanted to have fun and spend money."

Seeing Through the Fog

Dire warnings of an impending collapse in the US economy have been proven overblown by the emergence of recent data. Certainly risks continue to remain.

We have a virus that is gaining steam into a second or third wave in many parts of the world.

A political environment fraught with the potential for negative headlines.

An election process that we have no clue how it is going to turn out, not only in terms of outcome but also the integrity of the election itself.

We have declining velocity on M2 reserves.

An U-6 unemployment rate that sits at 14.2%.

The possibility for further evictions and bankruptcies, as well as continued uncertainty for a number of industries.

This has led many on Wall Street to contend that the worst is yet to come and investors should prepare for a severe drawdown in the markets. The reality is, the data was uncertain and so it necessitated a different view than where we are today.

Triumph of The Optimists

There is no shortage of things to be worried about, as there has been many times in history. However, based on the data we are seeing come out of the real economy, I am going to take a different view at this time, and say far from being an empty bullishness, there are many sound reasons to be bullish. While I do not think the market will rise in a straight line, I do think we have started a new bull market.

Second-quarter GDP shows a stark recovery from depressed levels in the first quarter. Estimates for the third quarter are north of 32% GDP growth.

Productivity is rising sharply, and America is emerging from the depths of the economic contraction, and while the progress may come in waves, I believe optimism is the only option for investors.

The data continues to tell us we are in a "V" shaped recovery. Despite the political drama that we must vote for one candidate or the other, or else the market will collapse, the reality is that the market is likely to rally going into 2021 and beyond, with several tailwinds working in investors' favor.

First, we are living through a period of rapid innovation. From self-driving technology, to the emergence of electric vehicles, DNA sequencing, and so much more. The technological innovation taking place is significant and will set the stage for a rapidly changing future. The stocks of many of these companies have been some of my largest holdings in the deflation trade and I continue to believe they will benefit from rapid innovation trends and earnings growth going forward.

Second, fiscal stimulus continues to be a necessary element to making it through the pandemic period, which is ongoing. I do hope that Congress can get an additional package passed to avoid some of the negative outcomes I see as possible should we not do additional stimulus. However, assuming this gets done, it will continue to provide stability to the economy and a tailwind to economic growth.

Finally, US corporations are doing well on the whole, with plenty of cash on hand. Consumers are also in good shape as many have paid off debt. A recent study by Wallet Hub found the following:

"Americans began 2020 owing more than $1 trillion in credit card debt after a $76.7 billion net increase during 2019. Consumers quickly changed course, however, posting the biggest first-quarter credit card debt paydown ever, at $60 billion. This was followed by another record in Q2, when consumers payed down $58 billion more in credit card debt. Although first quarter paydowns are normal, Q2 2020 marks the first time in more than 30 years that credit card debt has dropped from April through June. As a result, WalletHub now projects that U.S. consumers will end the year with a slight reduction in credit card debt for the first time since the end of the Great Recession in 2009."

Consumers have been paying down debt and stashing away money which can support the economy going forward, with increased consumer spending. A recent piece on Bloomberg describes the massive liquidity on the sidelines.

"There is $1 trillion stashed away in the U.S., and it just might save the economy. It’s enough to either boost consumer spending by at least $78 billion dollars a month over the next year or supercharge growth if confidence soon turns higher."

We have also seen a subsequent rise in the savings rate. In every other economic expansion, we have seen a jump in the savings rate as a precursor to that expansion. I no longer believe the worst potential outcomes will become our reality. Instead, the incoming data leads me to believe we have just been through the shortest recession in history, and are now beginning a fresh bull market.

This is true, despite the valuations we are dealing with today which are far higher than in past recessions, which have historically brought valuations on equity securities down to single-digit Price/Earnings (P/E) ratios. The larger valuation levels today are a factor of extraordinary monetary policy and a 'there is no alternative' mindset of market participants, with bond yields being at record lows. So, where in the market do I see opportunities as we move into the 4th quarter and going forward?

Opportunities in Equities Remain Tilted to Quality

There are a number of value traps out there in the market and I do not buy the rotation from growth to value argument being made by many. This is despite a record valuation gap between growth and value not seen for at least 25 years.

While I am not out of value stocks and do see an allocation as advantageous to long-run investors at today's P/E levels, I continue to favor solid blue chip stocks, such as Amazon (AMZN), Apple (AAPL) and Johnson & Johnson (JNJ), among others, with additional allocations to innovation and aggressive growth sectors.

“People severely underestimate the power of compound growth, and those errors worsen over longer time horizons and for higher rates of return.” -Jason Zweig

The single largest theme that I believe will be important for investors for the foreseeable future is quality dividend growth stocks being at the core of every portfolio. For those who do not want to select individual securities, an allocation to Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index (VDADX), or Vanguard Dividend Growth (VDIGX) will do the trick.

In the innovation area, I am favoring companies like Tesla (TSLA), which I think will own the future of EV technology. Square (SQ), as we are moving to an increasingly digital cashless society, and other names in 3-D printing, autonomous technology, robotics, biotechnology, and energy storage. I believe many of these names in innovative technology will also be beneficiaries of the continued technological deflation we have been seeing in the economy.

While I see opportunities overseas and remain market weight international growth, I continue to believe the opportunities in this market are going to be found in blue chip growth companies, and remain overweight. It is important for investors to maintain a long-term perspective and use short-term market volatility to add to positions.

Fixed Income Spreads: The Search for Alpha

In the bond market, I remain market weight corporate credit, and overweight an allocation to long-term US Treasury securities, particularly 30-year zero coupon bonds. I see a tailwind for long-term US Treasury rates, and expect stocks and bonds to rally together in a continuing decoupling of their traditional relationship, given low rates and the Fed's continued involvement.

In corporate credit, quality remains the name of the game. I do believe extending duration in corporate credit also makes sense here given the Fed's stance on rates, and a continuing term premium for investors willing to take on duration. I see this as more advantageous than taking on additional credit risk at shorter duration levels.

Conclusion

In the end, I think it is important for investors to remain balanced in their allocations, and focused on their long-term investment goals. A focus on short-termism has been the single greatest barrier to investors achieving their goals for financial independence. As we head into a period of time that may see some increased volatility, it is important for investors to think through years and not where the market will go in the next month or two. Any market repricing as a result of a contested election, or election volatility in general, is short term, and I think should be bought. Ultimately deciding on an investment program, and seeing it through consistently, thus taking advantage of compounding growth, is the best way to achieve one's investment goals.

