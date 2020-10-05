CEO has confirmed my thesis on both of the last quarterly conference calls - Korn Ferry is ideally suited to handle the challenges that businesses face post-COVID.

Update to Thesis

Below is a quick comparison of the unemployment rate chart from my last post in mid-May to the present day.

Source: U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics

The recovery depicted above in employment will only continue, albeit at a more gradual rate, as the world learns to embrace the reality that COVID is not going away but the economy must resume. Gary Burnison, KFY's CEO, has on both the 1QFY21 and 4QFY20 earnings call alluded to the fact that KFY is ideally positioned to benefit from the changes that COVID will bring to the corporate landscape.

Gary's go-to hook has been, "And in business, different work will need to get done, and work will need to get done differently." He further commented on the 1QFY21 earnings call, "Almost every company on the planet is going to have to reimagine their business, whether that's rethinking their organizational atmosphere, their structure, roles, responsibilities, how they compensate, how they engage, how they develop their workforce because change is going to be all around us. They're going to need to hire learning, agile, diverse talent, and do so in a more inclusive ethos and in an increasingly digital world and that's the essence of Korn Ferry's business to enable people and organizations to exceed their potential, to be more of them." This is essentially a re-statement of my thesis for why this company's trajectory over the next few years should outpace that of the broader market.

Gary has also put his money where his mouth is, having purchased 3,000 shares from the open market since late March, with 2,000 of those shares purchased since September 10th (1,000 shares on 9/10, 500 shares on 9/21, and 500 shares on 9/25). CFO Robert Rozek also purchased 2,500 shares in late March. Insider activity, as shown below, shows strong belief in the company's prospects going forward.

Source: Nasdaq, as of 10/3/2020

Recent Results and Valuation

Given that we live in a different world from a year ago, I believe there is little to no value in doing a year-over-year comparison of results. However, there is value in looking at the month-to-month trends to gauge the direction of future results. KFY included the below chart, for the first time, in their earnings presentation for the previous quarter.

Source: KFY 1QFY21 Earnings Call Presentation

The company was quick to note that August is a seasonally slow time for its business, but the steady incremental gains from April to July are very promising. The company clearly appears to be coming out of a trough, and the management team has pointed out "green shoots" across all of its business lines in the past few months.

In addition, the mix shift towards higher-margin tech offerings will continue. In the most recent quarter, the Digital segment maintained double the EBITDA margins compared to the other business segments. Over the next few years, this will pull operating margins up and warrant a valuation multiple comparable to other technology services companies. The chart below shows the difference in performance between the tech heavy S&P 500 and KFY over the last three months.

Source: Seeking Alpha, TradingView.com

The roughly 9% deficit in return between KFY and the S&P 500 has been largely driven by the relative outperformance of technology stocks, which have been the least affected by COVID. However, these same technology stocks will see the least amount of incremental gain in the return to normal, whereas KFY is positioned to benefit immensely from the new post-COVID normal.

The company was producing peak results in March of this year, but the stock is still trading at a substantial discount relative to the beginning of the year. While the S&P 500 is now up almost 4% on the year, KFY is still down 30% year-to-date. KFY finished FY20 with an adjusted earnings per share of $2.94, which was down from $3.36 in FY19 due to COVID-related disruptions in the third and fourth fiscal quarters.

My thesis is based on the transformation of the business that we will see over the next two years, with a business mix shift towards higher-margin technology services. A conservative estimate of FY22 earnings per share would be in the range of high $3s to the low $4s. If you then apply a blended earnings multiple across the business segments to reflect a fair tech company multiple versus a business services company multiple, then you will get something in the range of 18 times to 22 times forward earnings per share. This creates an April 2022 price target in the range of $67.50 to $93.50. KFY will thus outperform other technology services companies over the next two years that have already seen a substantial recovery in their stock prices this year.

Catalysts and Risks

Short-term movement of the stock will be affected by a number of risks and catalysts. The ultimate resolution of COVID-19, or at least the beginning of the "new normal" for business operations, has either already begun or may not be until much later. McKinsey & Company put together an analysis depicted below that shows some potential drivers of the recovery and associated timing of the "functional end" to COVID.

Source: Expert interviews; press search; McKinsey analysis

While a best-case scenario is early in the second quarter of 2021 and a worst-case scenario is late 2022 or beyond, there will likely not be an actual signal to the official end of COVID. What will and is already occurring is a forced adaptation of how businesses operate. The ultimate risk for KFY is that the "functional end" to COVID does not occur until late 2022 (or later) and a formal recession or depression develops that results in large-scale corporate bankruptcies or a reduction in discretionary spending that typically would be used on KFY's services.

The upcoming general election's result is also expected to have a distinct impact on markets, with a considerable number of experts predicting the month following the election will see a 5% drop in the S&P 500 if Democrats win and a 5% increase in the S&P 500 if the Republicans win. From there, if Washington is generally controlled by the Democratic party, then a break in continuity can be associated with the risk of a reversal in certain business friendly policies, particularly those policies involving corporate tax. Regardless of which party controls Washington next year, KFY's diversity and inclusion offering will be a focal point and should be a popular offering as businesses look inward in light of recent social change pressures.

The primary mitigating factor for the risks to my thesis is the company's strong capital position. The chart below shows that the company's cash position is better now than it was a year ago.

(7) Investable Cash = Total Cash & Marketable Securities Less Cash & Marketable Securities Reserved for Bonuses & Deferred Compensation

Source: KFY 1QFY21 Earnings Call Presentation

Finally, the company still has a revolving credit line of $645 million that is currently unused and only $394 million in long-term debt. Between the cash in excess of debt and undrawn revolver, there is little to no risk to Korn Ferry as a going concern, regardless of the timeline for the "functional end" to COVID-19.

