African Gold Juniors' Valuations: Q3 2020

It's been a tough couple of months for the Gold Juniors Index (GDXJ), with the ETF sliding 20% from its year-to-date highs, and officially falling into a medium-term downtrend in late September. However, while the Australian gold juniors and Canadian gold juniors have only given back a fraction and are sitting at reasonable valuations, the African gold juniors continue to get little respect, with most of them massively underperforming their peers. This significant discount is tied to the much higher risk assigned to the group as a whole, with all African jurisdictions being ranked very poorly from an investment attractiveness standpoint. In this article, we'll compare valuations across the sector currently, outlining where a premium is warranted and which African names deserve to be discounted for different reasons. All figures are in US dollars unless otherwise noted.

(Source: African Gold Group Company Presentation)

It's certainly been an exciting year for investors that have placed bets in the Australian and Canadian gold junior space, as we've seen some of the most impressive returns in a decade, with more than twenty companies putting up triple-digit year-to-date returns. As shown below, the Australian gold juniors have seen their valuations soar to $44.74/oz, while the median Canadian gold junior is currently valued at $29.81/oz. It's important to note that this is a median and includes moose pasture projects, so while this figure may look low, it's actually quite reasonable when including the worst projects sector-wide. Currently, the African gold juniors are valued at a mere $18.87/oz, which is nearly 60% below the valuation that Australian gold juniors are commanding ($18.87/oz vs. $44.74/oz). This is despite the fact that the African gold juniors have a much larger average resource size (3.02 million ounces of gold vs. 1.76 million ounces of gold).

(Source: Author's Chart)

Some investors might be scratching their heads when it comes to these valuation discrepancies, but the discount is warranted in most cases. This is because Australia is the #1 mining jurisdiction globally with exceptional infrastructure, minimal to no partial government ownership of projects, very reasonable royalties and, most importantly, no terrorism. In Africa's case, we have all of these issues. While many gold producers have managed to operate here successfully for years, some events occur every few months that can derail projects, like the tragic attack on Semafo Gold (OTCPK:SEMFF) workers last year in Burkina Faso, which left 37 dead. Given that the junior gold sector is already riddled with risks, it's not surprising that investors are willing to pay up for safer jurisdictions like Canada and Australia. All ticker symbols in charts with ".T" at the end are the Canadian market symbols, while all ticker symbols with ".A" at the end of the ticker are the Australian market symbols in the below chart.

(Source: Author's Chart)

As we can see in the chart above, we have 9 African gold juniors out there currently with resources above 1.0 million ounces of gold, but there are about thirty in total if we include all companies that have sunk a drill bit in the ground in the past 18 months. In this article, we'll focus solely on those with a defined resource, as any company without a 1 million ounce resource is simply too speculative to value and too early-stage to invest in, in my opinion. Currently, the average resource size for African gold juniors is 3.02 million ounces, but the enterprise value for these juniors deviates wildly, with the lowest valuation coming in at $8.58/oz and the most expensive valuation being $68.10/oz. Rudimentary analysis would suggest that investors should dive right into the cheapest projects, as they will appreciate in line with their peers over time, but no ounces are created equal in this sector. Let's take a closer look at the two cheapest projects and the two most expensive projects below:

(Source: African Gold Group Company Presentation)

Beginning with the two cheapest projects, we have Sarama Resources (OTC:SRMMF) and African Gold Group (OTCPK:AGGFF), with both being valued at $8.58/oz and $8.87/oz, respectively. These figures are more than 50% below the peer median enterprise value in Africa of $18.87/oz, so we'll try to discern what makes these projects so undesirable that they would fetch such low valuations. Beginning with Sarama Resources, the company is focused in Burkina Faso and has a total resource of 2.61 million ounces at an average grade of 1.55 grams per tonne gold. The company's flagship project is Santura, which is home to the 2.5 million ounce Tankoro deposit, which lies roughly 100 kilometers south of Endeavour Mining's (OTCQX:EDVMF) Hounde Mine. While the project has a decent resource at respectable grades, it is still in the advanced exploration stage, and the resource is 76% inferred and 24% measured & indicated. Therefore, given that the resource is mostly inferred (lowest confidence category of resource), and we still don't have any economics for the project, this valuation should be discounted quite a bit.

(Source: Sarama Resources Company Presentation)

If we move over to African Gold Group, the figures are a little perplexing, as African Gold Group has outlined a positive Feasibility Study, has a similar resource of 2.33 million ounces at 1.11 grams per tonne gold, and has a very reasonable initial capex of $136 million. However, solid project economics alone do not guarantee a project will get built, especially when a company is trading for a market cap-to-initial capex ratio of below 0.30. This is because African Gold Group has limited options to develop this project, as few lenders will allow a $40 million company to borrow $136 million. This means that African Gold Group will have to fund Kobada with either a royalty and share dilution, debt and share dilution, or a mix of all three. This is not ideal for shareholders, as it's very likely the share count would more than double to fund this project, and is why I believe most of this discount is justified.

If we move over to the two most expensive African gold juniors, we've got Tietto Minerals (TIE.ASX) and Orezone Gold (OTCQX:ORZCF). These two names are valued at $68.10/oz and $26.89/oz, respectively, which is well above the median value of $18.87/oz for African gold juniors. However, both projects have defining characteristics that make them unique. In Tietto's case, it's currently the most exciting explorer in Cote d'Ivoire, with an aggressive drill program. In Orezone's case, the company benefits from incredible project economics and the most extensive resource for an undeveloped project following SD Gold's acquisition of Cardinal Resources (OTC:CRDNF).

(Source: Tietto Minerals Company Presentation)

Beginning with Tietto Minerals, the company's Abujar project is quickly growing to be a massive high-grade resource. It's currently home to 2.2 million ounces at an average grade of 1.50 grams per tonne gold. The project sits 160 kilometers easy of Endeavour's newest Ity CIL Mine and 130 kilometers west of Perseus Mining's (OTCPK:PMNXF) Yaoure Project that's expected to pour first gold by January. The differentiator for Tietto is grades and metallurgy, with recent metallurgical work suggesting that we could see up to 98% gold recovery rates for fresh ore.

(Source: Company Presentation)

The other reason for the premium, in my view, is the big-picture exploration view, as Tietto Minerals is sitting on a 70-kilometer potential strike length at Abujar, and has already proven up 2.2 million ounces with the project less than 10% explored. Given the company's ultra-low drilling cost of $35/meter, it can afford to test new targets at a very low cost, which differentiates it from most Canadian explorers that are paying well over $150 per drilled meter. For example, Great Bear Resources (OTCQX:GTBDF) has noted that it has below-average drilling costs, and it's paying over $140/meter.

(Source: Tietto Minerals Company News Release)

Finally, I believe the grade will increase from current levels. This is because recent drilling is coming in well above the resource grade, like 21 meters of 7.34 grams per tonne gold reported in September. At an enterprise value per ounce of $68.10, I believe a lot of the excitement is priced in here A$0.50. However, fair value for Tietto's ounces should be closer to $40.00/oz vs. the African peer average of $18.87/oz, as Abujar is a rare high-grade project with 5-million ounce potential long term.

(Source: Orezone Gold Company Presentation)

Moving over to Orezone Gold, the company is focused in Burkina Faso, and its Bombore Project comes in at an impressive 6.16 million ounces at an average grade of 0.69 grams per tonne gold. The project is situated just west of West African Resources' (OTCPK:WFRSF) new Sanbrado gold mine, which has industry-leading costs of below $650/oz. While Orezone is the lowest-grade project in the peer group and comes in well below the average grade of 1.64 grams per tonne gold for African peers with 1 million ounce-plus resources, the company makes up for it with its project economics. As shown below, Orezone has explored a staged approach to mining to lower upfront capital to $153 million, and Bombore is expected to produce 124,000 ounces of gold over 13 years, with all-in sustaining costs of $730/oz over the life of mine and $672/oz for the first ten years.

(Source: Company presentation)

If we compare Orezone's expected costs to projects across the group, they are tied for the lowest with Endeavour's Kalana Project, which was acquired in 2017 from Avnel Mining. These projected costs of $730/oz are more than 20% below the industry average of $970/oz. They show that grade isn't everything, as even a low-grade project like Bombore is capable of industry-leading margins given the oxide component and close proximity to the town of Mogtedo, where a labor force is available.

(Source: Author's Chart)

When it comes to undeveloped gold projects worldwide, Orezone is the leader from an After-Tax NPV (5%)-to-Initial Capex ratio (ATNIC) standpoint as well. As shown below, Orezone's Bombore deposit comes in at an ATNIC ratio of 3.03, based on an After-Tax NPV (5%) of $464 million at $1,450/oz gold and initial capex of $153 million. While this is offset by the Tier-3 jurisdiction, which is why I believe there are better projects out there worldwide, Orezone is the most likely takeover target in Tier-3 jurisdictions for an African gold producer looking for a bolt-on acquisition. Therefore, I see the current valuation of $26.89/oz as reasonable for Orezone. This is because, unlike African Gold Group, Orezone can fund project development if it doesn't end up getting acquired, with a market cap-to-capex ratio of 1.2-to-1.0.

(Source: Author's Chart)

Generally, I prefer to avoid African explorers, as explorers are already very risky, and the added risk of less desirable jurisdictions weighs on the investment attractiveness even further. However, for investors looking for African explorers with world-class projects, I believe the two most attractive names are Tietto Minerals and Orezone, though Orezone is the much better value, especially if we can see a deeper pullback to $0.54. For now, I continue to focus on Tier-1 jurisdiction explorers in the safest jurisdictions, but at the right price, if we see a deeper correction, I would consider Orezone as a potential investment.

Disclosure: I am/we are long EDVMF. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Additional disclosure: Disclaimer: Taylor Dart is not a Registered Investment Advisor or Financial Planner. This writing is for informational purposes only. It does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation to buy, or a recommendation regarding any securities transaction. The information contained in this writing should not be construed as financial or investment advice on any subject matter. Taylor Dart expressly disclaims all liability in respect to actions taken based on any or all of the information on this writing.