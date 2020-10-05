I am downgrading the name to Neutral. However, the yield remains attractive and for now is not under threat.

Recently I was putting some cash to work, so decided to have a look at a couple of shares I have liked in recent months to see the entry point. Specifically, I looked at, amongst others, the British insurer Direct Line (OTCPK:DIISY, OTC:DIISF) which I had most recently written about in a positive note after it restored its cancelled dividend a couple of months ago (Direct Line: Dividend Restoration Bodes Well). However, when dug into the company’s recent profile, I decided against investing at this time (instead I added to my Exxon position). Below I set out why I have turned less bullish on the name.

Directors are Selling Lots of Shares and Buying None

What really struck me about the name is the amount of director selling in recent months. Looking back over the past twelve months, I don’t see a single director purchase listed. However, there have been a lot of sales. Those are not just tax- or award-related sales or limited to a single seller. Instead, they are market transactions and involve multiple sellers. This pattern has been ongoing for some months.

This surprised me a lot, because I regard the shares as having offered good value. For example, multiple directors last month sold at prices around 290-293p. But at 293p, while it would represent a 9% increase in share price since my recommendation in June, the shares would still be prospectively yielding 7.6% based on my final dividend estimate of around 22.2p. That is before any special dividend payout, which the company makes when its capital reaches a certain level. So I find it odd that the directors would choose to sell at such a price which could be considered an attractive entry point, not exit point.

Additionally, the shares reached 342p in August, which represented a 28% gain in just a couple of months following my initial recommendation in June. While some director-selling took place at those elevated levels, for example, on August 4, a Chief Level Officer made a tax-related sale at 328p, most of the recent selling was at lower prices, in September. For the open market sales, which in September were made by six different director level sellers, the question must be: why are the sales being made at a lower price than the shares had recently hit, if future prospects look good? I started to wonder whether directors were less confident in the company’s future than I had been at the time of my most recent assessment of its prospects. The director-selling is a clear red flag.

U.K. Insurers Are Worried About Margins

There are a number of developments which have recently cast doubt on the future profitability of insurance in the U.K.

The Financial Conduct Authority has proposed a legislative change to stop the practice whereby insurers offer attractive initial premium costs to attract customers, but then change the renewal rates over the course of the years, to price gouge existing customers.

I don’t think that should be a matter for regulation myself, but do think the practice is annoying and somewhat ungentlemanly. So getting rid of it will be to consumers’ benefit. The market seems to be taking the view that this will reduce insurers’ profitability, as they will not be able to backload profits on multi-year relationships as they do at present. The regulator estimates a saving over a ten-year period of £3.7 billion for consumers in motor and home insurance, which would basically come straight out of insurers’ bottom lines.

A second, related, concern is about price comparison websites such as Moneysupermarket.com (OTC:MYSRF, OTC:MNSKY). If initial discounts disappear, and pricing is more transparent, there is concern that consumers will no longer bother using price comparison websites. I think that is an oversimplification: such sites offer more than just price comparison functions and over time are morphing into a digital version of a traditional broker in many cases. But anyway, reduced use of price comparison websites were it to happen wouldn’t necessarily damage insurers. In fact, half of Moneysupermarket.com’s revenue last year reportedly came from insurance switching commissions; so if insurers were able to cut that cost out, the changes could be positive for them.

While the regulatory proposals have elicited concerns about profitability, I think that they may be overdone. If there was more consistency and transparency forced on the market, it may simply mean a de-complexification of the current confusing pricing practices. Insurers wouldn’t inevitably suffer: they would just rearrange their pricing to be more consistent, which while it could mean cuts on renewal could equally well mean an increased initial cost. If anything, that might make switching less not more popular, in which case a winner would likely be a dominant player like Direct Line, with its market-leading share in motor insurance, rather than less well-funded market entrants without a well-established brand.

Yield is a key part of the investment case for Direct Line, so any cut in profitability will weigh on the shares fast. For now, I don’t see any short-term reason to expect the dividend not to be maintained, so the yield outlook remains attractive.

Insurance Profits Aren’t At Risk Yet but the Shares May Struggle

For now, the proposals are only proposals. Even if they do eventually make it into practice in some form or other, I don’t necessarily see that as negative for insurers such as Direct Line, for the reasons outlined above. However, sentiment on the name may suffer in anticipation. In addition, the pattern of director sales, not purchases, is hard to ignore. It alone put me off making an investment in Direct Line at the current time. Accordingly, I am downgrading my rating to Neutral.

